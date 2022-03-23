Candidates for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting
23 March 2022 Announcement No. 5
Further to the notice convening the Annual General Meeting at NKT A/S announced on 2 March 2022, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Nebahat Albayrak has agreed to make herself available for election. On this basis, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Nebahat Albayrak for a one-year term under item 8 of the agenda.
Attached to this announcement is an updated overview of all candidates up for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2022.