Certain Ordinary Shares of NKT A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 27-JUN-2023 to 24-DEC-2023.
Details:
Following the Offering, the Company and members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management will be subject to a 180-day lock-up, subject to certain exceptions.
December 23, 2023
