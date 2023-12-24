Nkt A/S is a Denmark-based provider of turnkey AC/DC cable solutions. The Company serves customers within the energy sector. NKT addresses three of the power cable industry's market segments through its business lines Solutions, Applications and Service & Accessories. Each business line specializes in separate areas of the power cable market. Solutions specializes in high-voltage power cable solutions. Applications offers a broad range of low- and medium-voltage power cable solutions. Service & Accessories supplies off- and onshore power cable services and offers a full portfolio of power cable accessories across the medium- and high-voltage categories. The company operates in over 10 countries, with the main production sites located in the northern part of Europe.

