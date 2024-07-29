Company Announcement
29 July 2023
Announcement No. 22
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining the position above the 5% threshold.
Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,923,113 shares corresponding to 5.44% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors
Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
+45 5370 7431 / jonas.kolby@nkt.com
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com
Attachments
- Major shareholder notification NKT AS 19-07-2024
- Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_29072024