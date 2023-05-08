Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  NKT A/S
  News
  Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:35 2023-05-08 am EDT
357.60 DKK   +5.61%
11:44aNkt A/s : AX PRO is the world's first ground wire in corrosion protected aluminum
PU
05/07Japan's Hamamatsu Photonics says Denmark denies approval for NKT Photonics acquisition
RE
05/05NKT awarded turnkey HVDC power cable project to connect France and Spain
GL
NKT A/S : AX PRO is the world's first ground wire in corrosion protected aluminum

05/08/2023 | 11:44am EDT
After 10 years of development, including several pilot installations and patent work, NKT is ready to introduce AX PRO. AX PRO is an aluminium ground wire with an attractive total cost of ownership and superior corrosion protection properties while securing high reliability and performance.

AX PRO consists of seven individually coated alu­minum wires. All wires are cabled to one coherent product with no additional material to keep the product together. If the wires spread apart, it's only an advantage as the contact surface to the ground increases, making the electrical connection to ground even better.

In addition, you get a ground wire in aluminium with significantly better total cost of ownership than its copper equivalent.

AX PRO is corrosion protected using a unique polyolefin. The polyolefin is highly conductive and mechanically strong. By avoiding bare aluminum in ground in combination with electric current, you will avoid corrosion and interruption of the current path. Furthermore, AX PRO is the only earth system offering status diagnose possibility to predict the lifetime.

AX PRO is very light per meter in comparison with a copper equivalent. This enables longer delivery lengths at the same weight as the corresponding copper wire. The low weight per meter as well as polyolefin on the metal results in lower scrap value compared to a traditional copper solution, which makes this product less attractive to thieves.

The concept of corrosion protected aluminium is more environmentally friendly, cost-effective and has the same electrical performance as copper ground wires.

Designed for multiple environments

The corrosion protective polyolefin is very mechanically durable and has very good electrical conductivity. The ground wire can be installed in concrete, earth, air and water. Unlike copper, the product is also suitable for installation in acidic environments.

If you want to know more about how AX PRO could benefit your project where a ground wire is needed, please get in touch with: Senior Product Engineer Thomas Carlqvist.

Ready to install?

AX PRO can be installed by ploughing and Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) under roads and excavation. The product is tested for all listed installation methods.

Quick Facts about AX PRO

  • Corrosion protected aluminium strands
  • Ground system intact - no theft of ground wire
  • Station ground concept better than copper solution
  • Diagnosis possible - lifetime monitoring measurements
  • Thoroughly tested in pilot installations and at the laboratories in Sweden
  • Available in copper equivalents 25, 35, 50 and 70 mm2

Attachments

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 022 M 2 665 M 2 665 M
Net income 2023 815 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2023 1 776 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 512 M 2 146 M 2 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 963
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 338,60 DKK
Average target price 425,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S-13.49%2 146
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.32%114 010
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.36%97 728
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.98%68 181
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.14%48 235
AMETEK, INC.3.79%33 424
