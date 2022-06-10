Log in
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-06-09 am EDT
339.80 DKK   -0.82%
01:32aNKT A/S : Close-knit supplier relations and a green agenda
PU
05/25NKT receives order for second system of SuedOstLink, extension of one of the German high-voltage DC corridor projects
GL
05/25NKT receives order for second system of SuedOstLink, extension of one of the German high-voltage DC corridor projects
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT A/S : Close-knit supplier relations and a green agenda

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT
Close collaboration

But they can't do it all by themselves. The years have taught Jarl the importance of collaborating with competent and steady suppliers; "Of course we need suppliers to deliver the right products - but it's even better when we get competent service and technical guidance on top of that. We have built yearlong partnerships with our key suppliers and the trust from those relationships provides the best solutions for our customers".

NKT has been supplying cables to the company since 1976 - both for regular installation tasks and larger projects; "A close relation through many years, a high quality of cables and cable solutions as well as technical guidance" - Jarl answers when asked why they have stuck with NKT for so many years.

"It simply makes sense - not to mention value - to maintain a high level of trust between our business and our supplier. And it makes my job easier that NKT is easy to work with".

A greener future

Thy has in recent years become a household name in terms of the climate change mitigation. A test centre for wind power has been erected, Hanstholm harbour has been expanded and recently, the building of a Power-to-X plant has been announced.

Svend Knudsen Elektrikeren Thy is welcoming that development with open arms as sustainability and sustainable materials is a key focus area for their business. The company is currently developing a sustainable business strategy and guidance from a supplier such as NKT is crucial: "We put a lot of effort into developing our solutions to support sustainability. The supplier relationship is enabling us to offer our clients sustainable products and the newest knowledge on the market. It provides a sense of security to be able to make use of our great relation with NKT in this area as well" says Jarl Knudsen.

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
