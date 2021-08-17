NKT A/S : Interim Report Q2 2021

"We have had a strong 1st half 2021 and the improved financial performance was driven by broad-based growth in both NKT and NKT Photonics. It is satisfying to see that we continue to benefit from the green transformation and successful implementation of improvement initiatives.

In the power cable business, we delivered a 1st half 2021 operational EBITDA higher than we expect for the 2nd half. This is mainly due to the anticipated mix of projects in the Solutions business line and to the completion of an exceptionally high amount of service repair work in the first part of the year."

Alexander Kara

President & CEO, NKT A/S