SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT A/S : Interim Report Q2 2021

08/17/2021 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report Q2 2021

Interim Report of NKT A/S for the period 1 January - 30 June 2021

NKT A/S|  Vibeholms Allé 20, DK-2605 Brøndby, Denmark  |  Company Reg. No.: 6272 5214  |  nkt.com

Contents

Management review

03 Key messages Q2 2021

  1. Financial highlights and ratios
  2. NKT
  1. NKT Photonics
  1. Group financials
  2. Shareholder information

Financial statements

  1. Income statement and statement of comprehensive income
  2. Balance sheet
  3. Cash flow statement
  4. Statement of changes in equity
  5. Notes

27 Group Management's statement

"We have had a strong 1st half 2021 and the improved financial performance was driven by broad-based growth in both NKT and NKT Photonics. It is satisfying to see that we continue to benefit from the green transformation and successful implementation of improvement initiatives.

In the power cable business, we delivered a 1st half 2021 operational EBITDA higher than we expect for the 2nd half. This is mainly due to the anticipated mix of projects in the Solutions business line and to the completion of an exceptionally high amount of service repair work in the first part of the year."

Alexander Kara

President & CEO, NKT A/S

Interim Report Q2 2021  |  NKT A/S  | 2

Key messages Q2 2021

NKT Group delivered operational EBITDA of EUR 42.4m, the highest quarterly total since 2017, and an increase from EUR 15.2m in Q2 2020. The improved performance was achieved by contribution from both NKT and NKT Photonics.

In the power cable business, NKT, all three business lines contributed to higher revenue and earnings compared to Q2 2020, with particularly higher activity levels in Solutions and Service & Acces- sories. Operational EBITDA was at the highest level since 2017.

Driven by the project awards of Troll West in Norway and Dogger Bank C in the UK, NKT's high-voltage order backlog returned to a record level of EUR 3.16bn (EUR 2.66bn in std. metal prices) at end-Q2 2021. Progress continued on several tenders across market segments and geographies.

In Q2 2021, the free cash flow generation for NKT was negative as the positive earnings contribution was outweighed by an unfavourable development in working capital and by the continuation of the investment programme to upgrade the high-voltage production sites.

NKT Photonics improved both revenue and EBITDA in Q2 2021. The revenue, which in the corresponding period last year was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, recovered well, particularly in the Industrial segment.

In July 2021, the Board of Directors decided to resume the review of strategic alternatives for NKT Photonics, with the objective of maximizing value creation.

The financial outlooks for 2021 for NKT and NKT Photonics are unchanged from Company Announcement No. 12 of 16 July 2021. See further information on page 4.

NKT

1st half

1st half

Amounts in EURm

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

Revenue

498.0

359.2

912.0

677.6

Revenue in std.metal prices

344.2

277.8

640.2

518.1

Organic growth

21%

15%

21%

17%

Operational EBITDA

42.4

16.0

72.6

26.2

Operational EBITDA margin (std. metal prices)

12.3%

5.8%

11.3%

5.1%

EBIT

21.0

-12.3

31.8

-23.2

Net result

14.9

-9.7

20.8

-27.2

Working capital

112.8

2.9

Working capital % of revenue, LTM

-3.0%

-3.1%

RoCE

1.5%

-5.4%

NKT Photonics

1st half

1st half

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

18.3

14.6

34.0

27.3

18.3

14.6

34.0

27.3

28%

-20%

27%

-17%

0.0

-0.8

-1.2

-2.6

0.3%

-5.9%

-3.4%

-9.6%

-3.5

-3.8

-8.2

-8.1

-3.8

-3.7

-8.0

-6.8

25.8

30.8

36.8%

41.2%

-8.7%

-2.2%

NKT Group

1st half

1st half

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

515.6

372.4

945.2

703.5

361.8

291

673.4

544.0

42.4

15.2

71.4

23.6

11.7%

5.2%

10.6%

4.3%

17.5

-16.1

23.6

-31.3

11.1

-13.4

12.8

-34.0

138.6

33.7

-1.2%

-0.9%

0.5%

-5.1%

Interim Report Q2 2021  |  NKT A/S  | 3

Key highlights Q2 2021

344m

Revenue (std. metal prices), EUR

Up from EUR 278m in Q2 2020, all three business lines contributing with improvements

21%

Organic growth

Reflecting growth of 19% in Solutions, 6% in Applications and 90% in Service & Accessories

18.3m

Revenue, EUR

Up from EUR 14.6m in Q2 2020. The increase was driven by a recovery after the challenging market conditions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

28%

Organic growth

Solid positive development in Industrial, while growth in Medical & Life Science and Aerospace & Defence was modest

42.4m

Operational EBITDA, EUR

Up from EUR 16.0m in Q2 2020. The increased activity level led to improved profitability in all three business lines

3.16bn

High-voltage order backlog, EUR

Up from EUR 2.95bn at end-Q1 2021, due to the project awards of Troll West in Norway and Dogger Bank C in the UK

0.0m

EBITDA, EUR

Up from EUR -0.8m in Q2 2020 driven by the revenue growth. Earnings in Q2 2021 were impacted negatively by redundancy costs of EUR 0.4m

41%

Order intake growth

Up from -26% in Q2 2020, driven mainly by the Industrial segment

Financial outlook 2021

The financial outlook is unchanged from Company Announcement No. 12 of 16 July 2021.

Revenues (std. metal prices) are expected to be in the upper end of approx. EUR 1.1-1.2bn (previously approx.

EUR 1.1-1.2bn) and the operational

­EBITDA is expected to be in the upper

end of approx. EUR 80-110m (previously approx. EUR 80-110m).

The financial outlook is still subject to uncertainty due to the general market situation of constrained access to both raw materials and material for the production as well as the continued unknown development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial outlook 2021

The financial outlook is unchanged from Company Announcement No. 12 of 16 July 2021.

The organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% (previously upper end of approx. 0-10%), and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 6-8% (previously upper end of approx. 3-7%).

The financial outlook is still subject to uncertainty due to the general market situation of constrained access to both raw materials and material for the production as well as the continued unknown development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Report Q2 2021  |  NKT A/S  | 4

NKT Group - Financial highlights and ratios

Q2

Q2

1st half

1st half

Year

Amounts in EURm

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Income statement

Revenue

515.6

372.4

945.2

703.5

1,470.2

Revenue in std. metal prices** 3)

361.8

291.0

673.4

544.0

1,154.7

Operational EBITDA** 6)

42.4

15.2

71.4

23.6

59.3

EBITDA

42.4

6.5

73.2

14.5

49.4

Amortization, depreciation and impairment

-24.9

-22.6

-49.6

-45.8

-97.3

Operational EBIT** 7)

17.5

-7.4

21.8

-22.2

-38.0

EBIT

17.5

-16.1

23.6

-31.3

-47.9

Financial items, net

-3.5

0.2

-7.1

-6.9

-16.7

Earnings before tax (EBT)

14.0

-15.9

16.5

-38.2

-64.6

Net result

11.1

-13.4

12.8

-34.0

-74.5

Cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities

-99.6

-11.8

-121.9

-133.3

136.3

Cash flow from investing activities

-55.7

-21.3

-85.3

-35.7

-107.4

  hereof investments in PPE

-47.7

-9.6

-70.6

-15.3

-65.5

Free cash flow**

-155.3

-33.1

-207.2

-169.0

28.9

Q2

Q2

1st half

1st half

Year

Amounts in EURm

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Balance sheet

Share capital

115.4

86.6

115.4

86.6

115.4

Group equity

1,162.0

862.2

1,162.0

862.2

1,076.4

Total assets

2,405.0

1,901.8

2,405.0

1,901.8

2,150.6

Net interest-bearing debt** 9)

186.1

323.8

186.1

323.8

-25.9

Capital employed** 10)

1,348.1

1,186.0

1,348.1

1,186.0

1,050.5

Working capital** 11)

138.6

33.7

138.6

33.7

-137.1

Financial ratios and employees

Operational EBITDA margin,

continuing operations (std. metal prices)**

11.7%

5.2%

10.6%

4.3%

5.1%

Gearing (NIBD as % of Group equity)** 8)

16%

38%

16%

38%

-2%

NIBD relative to operational EBITDA** 12)

1.7x

7.6x

1.7x

7.6x

-0.4x

Solvency ratio (equity as

% of total assets)** 13)

48%

45%

48%

45%

50%

Return on capital employed (RoCE)** 14)

0.5%

-5.1%

0.5%

-5.1%

-3.5%

Number of DKK 20 shares ('000)**

42,976

32,232

42,976

32,232

42,976

EPS, EUR 1)

0.3

-0.4

0.2

-1.1

-2.7

Diluted EPS, EUR 2)

0.3

-0.4

0.2

-1.2

-2.7

Equity value, EUR per outstanding share** 15)

23

22

23

22

22

Market price, DKK per share**

288

148

288

148

271

Average number of employees

4,120

3,764

4,046

3,756

3,800

1) - 15)

Definitions appear in Note 4.

  • Alternative performance measures

Interim Report Q2 2021  |  NKT A/S  | 5

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 05:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
