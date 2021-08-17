Income statement and statement of comprehensive income
Balance sheet
Cash flow statement
Statement of changes in equity
Notes
27 Group Management's statement
"We have had a strong 1st half 2021 and the improved financial performance was driven by broad-based growth in both NKT and NKT Photonics. It is satisfying to see that we continue to benefit from the green transformation and successful implementation of improvement initiatives.
In the power cable business, we delivered a 1st half 2021 operational EBITDA higher than we expect for the 2nd half. This is mainly due to the anticipated mix of projects in the Solutions business line and to the completion of an exceptionally high amount of service repair work in the first part of the year."
Alexander Kara
President & CEO, NKT A/S
Interim Report Q2 2021 | NKT A/S | 2
Key messages Q2 2021
NKT Group delivered operational EBITDA of EUR 42.4m, the highest quarterly total since 2017, and an increase from EUR 15.2m in Q2 2020. The improved performance was achieved by contribution from both NKT and NKT Photonics.
In the power cable business, NKT, all three business lines contributed to higher revenue and earnings compared to Q2 2020, with particularly higher activity levels in Solutions and Service & Acces- sories. Operational EBITDA was at the highest level since 2017.
Driven by the project awards of Troll West in Norway and Dogger Bank C in the UK, NKT's high-voltage order backlog returned to a record level of EUR 3.16bn (EUR 2.66bn in std. metal prices) at end-Q2 2021. Progress continued on several tenders across market segments and geographies.
In Q2 2021, the free cash flow generation for NKT was negative as the positive earnings contribution was outweighed by an unfavourable development in working capital and by the continuation of the investment programme to upgrade the high-voltage production sites.
NKT Photonics improved both revenue and EBITDA in Q2 2021. The revenue, which in the corresponding period last year was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, recovered well, particularly in the Industrial segment.
In July 2021, the Board of Directors decided to resume the review of strategic alternatives for NKT Photonics, with the objective of maximizing value creation.
The financial outlooks for 2021 for NKT and NKT Photonics are unchanged from Company Announcement No. 12 of 16 July 2021. See further information on page 4.
NKT
1st half
1st half
Amounts in EURm
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
2021
2020
Revenue
498.0
359.2
912.0
677.6
Revenue in std.metal prices
344.2
277.8
640.2
518.1
Organic growth
21%
15%
21%
17%
Operational EBITDA
42.4
16.0
72.6
26.2
Operational EBITDA margin (std. metal prices)
12.3%
5.8%
11.3%
5.1%
EBIT
21.0
-12.3
31.8
-23.2
Net result
14.9
-9.7
20.8
-27.2
Working capital
112.8
2.9
Working capital % of revenue, LTM
-3.0%
-3.1%
RoCE
1.5%
-5.4%
NKT Photonics
1st half
1st half
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
2021
2020
18.3
14.6
34.0
27.3
18.3
14.6
34.0
27.3
28%
-20%
27%
-17%
0.0
-0.8
-1.2
-2.6
0.3%
-5.9%
-3.4%
-9.6%
-3.5
-3.8
-8.2
-8.1
-3.8
-3.7
-8.0
-6.8
25.8
30.8
36.8%
41.2%
-8.7%
-2.2%
NKT Group
1st half
1st half
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
2021
2020
515.6
372.4
945.2
703.5
361.8
291
673.4
544.0
42.4
15.2
71.4
23.6
11.7%
5.2%
10.6%
4.3%
17.5
-16.1
23.6
-31.3
11.1
-13.4
12.8
-34.0
138.6
33.7
-1.2%
-0.9%
0.5%
-5.1%
Interim Report Q2 2021 | NKT A/S | 3
Key highlights Q2 2021
344m
Revenue (std. metal prices), EUR
Up from EUR 278m in Q2 2020, all three business lines contributing with improvements
21%
Organic growth
Reflecting growth of 19% in Solutions, 6% in Applications and 90% in Service & Accessories
18.3m
Revenue, EUR
Up from EUR 14.6m in Q2 2020. The increase was driven by a recovery after the challenging market conditions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
28%
Organic growth
Solid positive development in Industrial, while growth in Medical & Life Science and Aerospace & Defence was modest
42.4m
Operational EBITDA, EUR
Up from EUR 16.0m in Q2 2020. The increased activity level led to improved profitability in all three business lines
3.16bn
High-voltage order backlog, EUR
Up from EUR 2.95bn at end-Q1 2021, due to the project awards of Troll West in Norway and Dogger Bank C in the UK
0.0m
EBITDA, EUR
Up from EUR -0.8m in Q2 2020 driven by the revenue growth. Earnings in Q2 2021 were impacted negatively by redundancy costs of EUR 0.4m
41%
Order intake growth
Up from -26% in Q2 2020, driven mainly by the Industrial segment
Financial outlook 2021
The financial outlook is unchanged from Company Announcement No. 12 of 16 July 2021.
Revenues (std. metal prices) are expected to be in the upper end of approx. EUR 1.1-1.2bn (previously approx.
EUR 1.1-1.2bn) and the operational
EBITDA is expected to be in the upper
end of approx. EUR 80-110m (previously approx. EUR 80-110m).
The financial outlook is still subject to uncertainty due to the general market situation of constrained access to both raw materials and material for the production as well as the continued unknown development of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial outlook 2021
The financial outlook is unchanged from Company Announcement No. 12 of 16 July 2021.
The organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% (previously upper end of approx. 0-10%), and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 6-8% (previously upper end of approx. 3-7%).
The financial outlook is still subject to uncertainty due to the general market situation of constrained access to both raw materials and material for the production as well as the continued unknown development of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interim Report Q2 2021 | NKT A/S | 4
NKT Group - Financial highlights and ratios
Q2
Q2
1st half
1st half
Year
Amounts in EURm
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Income statement
Revenue
515.6
372.4
945.2
703.5
1,470.2
Revenue in std. metal prices** 3)
361.8
291.0
673.4
544.0
1,154.7
Operational EBITDA** 6)
42.4
15.2
71.4
23.6
59.3
EBITDA
42.4
6.5
73.2
14.5
49.4
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
-24.9
-22.6
-49.6
-45.8
-97.3
Operational EBIT** 7)
17.5
-7.4
21.8
-22.2
-38.0
EBIT
17.5
-16.1
23.6
-31.3
-47.9
Financial items, net
-3.5
0.2
-7.1
-6.9
-16.7
Earnings before tax (EBT)
14.0
-15.9
16.5
-38.2
-64.6
Net result
11.1
-13.4
12.8
-34.0
-74.5
Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
-99.6
-11.8
-121.9
-133.3
136.3
Cash flow from investing activities
-55.7
-21.3
-85.3
-35.7
-107.4
hereof investments in PPE
-47.7
-9.6
-70.6
-15.3
-65.5
Free cash flow**
-155.3
-33.1
-207.2
-169.0
28.9
Q2
Q2
1st half
1st half
Year
Amounts in EURm
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Balance sheet
Share capital
115.4
86.6
115.4
86.6
115.4
Group equity
1,162.0
862.2
1,162.0
862.2
1,076.4
Total assets
2,405.0
1,901.8
2,405.0
1,901.8
2,150.6
Net interest-bearing debt** 9)
186.1
323.8
186.1
323.8
-25.9
Capital employed** 10)
1,348.1
1,186.0
1,348.1
1,186.0
1,050.5
Working capital** 11)
138.6
33.7
138.6
33.7
-137.1
Financial ratios and employees
Operational EBITDA margin,
continuing operations (std. metal prices)**
11.7%
5.2%
10.6%
4.3%
5.1%
Gearing (NIBD as % of Group equity)** 8)
16%
38%
16%
38%
-2%
NIBD relative to operational EBITDA** 12)
1.7x
7.6x
1.7x
7.6x
-0.4x
Solvency ratio (equity as
% of total assets)** 13)
48%
45%
48%
45%
50%
Return on capital employed (RoCE)** 14)
0.5%
-5.1%
0.5%
-5.1%
-3.5%
Number of DKK 20 shares ('000)**
42,976
32,232
42,976
32,232
42,976
EPS, EUR 1)
0.3
-0.4
0.2
-1.1
-2.7
Diluted EPS, EUR 2)
0.3
-0.4
0.2
-1.2
-2.7
Equity value, EUR per outstanding share** 15)
23
22
23
22
22
Market price, DKK per share**
288
148
288
148
271
Average number of employees
4,120
3,764
4,046
3,756
3,800
1) - 15)
Definitions appear in Note 4.
Alternative performance measures
Interim Report Q2 2021 | NKT A/S | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.