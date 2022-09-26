Advanced search
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:45 2022-09-26 am EDT
362.20 DKK   -0.77%
05:15aNKT A/S : Presentation CMD 2022
PU
09/22Nkt A/S Maintains Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
09/22TRANSCRIPT : NKT A/S - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
NKT A/S : Presentation CMD 2022

09/26/2022 | 05:15am EDT
22 September 2022

Capital Markets Day 2022

RENEW BOOST

Disclaimer

This presentation and related comments contain forward-

looking statements.

Such statements are subject to many uncertainties and risks, as various factors of which several are beyond NKT A/S' control, may cause that the actual development and results differ materially from the expectations.

| 2

NKTs shared beliefs

We Advance

We Connect

We Deliver

We Care

| 3

Group Leadership Team presenters today

Alexander Kara

Line Fandrup

Michael Hjorth,

Kira Johnson

President & CEO

CFO

CCO HV Solutions

CHRO

Anders Jensen

Claes Westerlind,

Will Hendrikx

Axel Barnekow Widmark

CTO

Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona

Head of Applications

Head of Service

| 4

15.50 Closing remarks

Agenda

11.00 Welcome by Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations

11.10 Introducing ReNew Boost by Alexander Kara, President & CEO

11.30 Markets by Michael Hjorth, Chief Commercial Officer HV Solutions

11.45 Solutions by Claes Westerlind, Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona

12.05 1st Q&A session with Claes Westerlind, Michael Hjorth and Alexander Kara

12.25 Lunch break

13.25 Applications by Michael Yong, Head of Strategy

13.45 Service & Accessories by Axel Barnekow Widmark, Head of Service

14.00 2nd Q&A session with Michael Yong, Axel Barnekow Widmark and Alexander Kara

14.15 Afternoon break

14.35 Technology by Anders Jensen, Chief Technology Officer

14.50 ESG by Michael Hjorth, Chief Commercial Officer HV Solutions and Kira Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer

15.10 Financials by Line Fandrup, Chief Financial Officer

15.30 3rd Q&A session with Anders Jensen, Michael Hjorth, Kira Johnson, Line Fandrup and Alexander Kara

by Alexander Kara, President & CEO

16.30

Bus to Karlskrona

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
