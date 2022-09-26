NKT A/S : Presentation CMD 2022

Agenda
11.00 Welcome by Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations
11.10 Introducing ReNew Boost by Alexander Kara, President & CEO
11.30 Markets by Michael Hjorth, Chief Commercial Officer HV Solutions
11.45 Solutions by Claes Westerlind, Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona
12.05 1st Q&A session with Claes Westerlind, Michael Hjorth and Alexander Kara
12.25 Lunch break
13.25 Applications by Michael Yong, Head of Strategy
13.45 Service & Accessories by Axel Barnekow Widmark, Head of Service
14.00 2nd Q&A session with Michael Yong, Axel Barnekow Widmark and Alexander Kara
14.15 Afternoon break
14.35 Technology by Anders Jensen, Chief Technology Officer
14.50 ESG by Michael Hjorth, Chief Commercial Officer HV Solutions and Kira Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer
15.10 Financials by Line Fandrup, Chief Financial Officer
15.30 3rd Q&A session with Anders Jensen, Michael Hjorth, Kira Johnson, Line Fandrup and Alexander Kara
