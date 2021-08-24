NKT A/S : Sustainable offshore power supply at Aqua Nor in Norway

Since 1979, Aqua Nor has been an important international meeting place for the aquaculture industry, and it is today the world's largest aquaculture technology exhibition. In recent years, the Aqua Nor exhibition has drawn about 25,000 visitors from up to 76 nations to its halls. All the latest innovations of importance are presented to the industry.

The aquaculture industry has grown tremendously during the years since Aqua Nor first opened, and technology, processes and services related to farming salmon, marine species, molluscs etc are represented at Aqua Nor. All the major aquaculture nations are present, either as exhibitors, visitors, or in official delegations.

Sustainableoffshore power supply

NKT developed a solution with a highly flexible yet extremely strong cable that can move with a buoy or a fish farm and withstand the many wave cycles. All connections are located above sea surface which gives you the best possible security, ease of use and best possible TCO. This is key to be able to harness the power from waves or secure power supply from shore.

This is the cable that makes it all possible, the best cable in the world (for this purpose).

