  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  NKT A/S
  News
  Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 08/23 10:59:51 am
290.4 DKK   -1.43%
01:54aNKT A/S : Sustainable offshore power supply at Aqua Nor in Norway
PU
08/18NKT A/S : Transcript Q2 2021
PU
08/17NKT A/S : Webcast presentation Q2 2021
PU
NKT A/S : Sustainable offshore power supply at Aqua Nor in Norway

08/24/2021 | 01:54am EDT
Since 1979, Aqua Nor has been an important international meeting place for the aquaculture industry, and it is today the world's largest aquaculture technology exhibition. In recent years, the Aqua Nor exhibition has drawn about 25,000 visitors from up to 76 nations to its halls. All the latest innovations of importance are presented to the industry.

The aquaculture industry has grown tremendously during the years since Aqua Nor first opened, and technology, processes and services related to farming salmon, marine species, molluscs etc are represented at Aqua Nor. All the major aquaculture nations are present, either as exhibitors, visitors, or in official delegations.

Sustainableoffshore power supply

NKT developed a solution with a highly flexible yet extremely strong cable that can move with a buoy or a fish farm and withstand the many wave cycles. All connections are located above sea surface which gives you the best possible security, ease of use and best possible TCO. This is key to be able to harness the power from waves or secure power supply from shore.

This is the cable that makes it all possible, the best cable in the world (for this purpose).

Dynamic cables - Forming the Link to the Offshore Industry

What makes RJIT 0,6/1 kV the best dynamic cable in the world?

  • Flexibility, durability and reliability
  • Unique patented construction
  • Proven in action
  • Tested by independent laboratories

Read more about the best dynamic cable in the world

Visit the Aqua Nor fair - you can also join on the digital fair: Aqua Nor in Trondheim

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 449 M 2 123 M 2 123 M
Net income 2021 -60,5 M -9,54 M -9,54 M
Net Debt 2021 1 657 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 -206x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 480 M 1 969 M 1 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Peter Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S7.08%1 969
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.72%136 688
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.96%99 119
EATON CORPORATION PLC39.39%66 750
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.51%64 188
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.26.54%60 796