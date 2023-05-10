Advanced search
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
05:28:28 2023-05-10 am EDT
339.30 DKK   -1.08%
05:07a Nkt A/s : Webcast presentation Q1 2023
PU
01:32a Nkt A/s Q1 2023 Interim Report : 34% organic growth and record-high operational EBITDA
GL
05/09 NKT CEO Departs; Successor Named
MT
NKT A/S : Webcast presentation Q1 2023

05/10/2023
May 2023

Q1 2023 Interim Report

Webcast Presentation

Forward looking statements

This presentation and related comments contain forward-looking statements.

Such statements are subject to many uncertainties and risks, as

various factors of which several are beyond NKT A/S' control, may

cause that the actual development and results differ materially from the expectations.

NKT A/S | Interim Report Q1 2023 | Webcast | May 2023 | 2

Today's presenting team

Jens Due Olsen

Claes Westerlind

Line Andrea Fandrup

Chair, Board of Directors

President & CEO

CFO

NKT A/S | Interim Report Q1 2023 | Webcast | May 2023 | 3

Update of divestment of NKT Photonics

  • On 24 June 2022, NKT entered into an agreement to divest NKT Photonics to Photonics Management Europe S.R.L, a 100% owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Required regulatory approvals had been obtained from authorities in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
  • However, on 2 May 2023, NKT received notification that the Purchaser has been denied the authorization under the Danish Investment Screening Act needed for the Purchaser to proceed to complete the transaction and acquire NKT Photonics
  • NKT awaits the Purchaser's further actions in response to the decision and, separately, NKT evaluates its options considering the decision. NKT deems to be contractually well protected against the situation
  • NKT Photonics is still presented as discontinued operations and assets held for sale

NKT A/S | Interim Report Q1 2023 | Webcast | May 2023 | 4

Claes Westerlind appointed new CEO of NKT

  • Alexander Kara has decided to leave the company for personal reasons
  • The Board of Directors has appointed Claes Westerlind new CEO as of 9 May 2023
  • Claes Westerlind joined NKT in 2017 when NKT acquired ABB HV Cables in Sweden and since 2019, Claes has held the position as Executive Vice President, Solutions Karlskrona, and been a member of the global leadership team in NKT
  • Prior to joining NKT, Claes worked in various managerial and sales roles in ABB (today Hitachi Energy) from 2006-2017, both in the power cable and the high-voltage DC converter business units
  • The Executive Management team consists of Claes Westerlind and Line Fandrup

NKT A/S | Interim Report Q1 2023 | Webcast | May 2023 | 5

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 022 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
Net income 2023 815 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2023 1 776 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 701 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 963
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 343,00 DKK
Average target price 425,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S-12.37%2 164
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.57%115 905
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.88%95 197
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.67%67 981
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.92%47 806
WEG S.A.1.79%33 484
