NKT A/S : Webcast presentation Q1 2023

On 24 June 2022, NKT entered into an agreement to divest NKT Photonics to Photonics Management Europe S.R.L, a 100% owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Required regulatory approvals had been obtained from authorities in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
However, on 2 May 2023, NKT received notification that the Purchaser has been denied the authorization under the Danish Investment Screening Act needed for the Purchaser to proceed to complete the transaction and acquire NKT Photonics
NKT awaits the Purchaser's further actions in response to the decision and, separately, NKT evaluates its options considering the decision. NKT deems to be contractually well protected against the situation
NKT Photonics is still presented as discontinued operations and assets held for sale
Alexander Kara has decided to leave the company for personal reasons
The Board of Directors has appointedClaes Westerlind new CEO as of 9 May 2023
Claes Westerlindjoined NKT in 2017 when NKT acquired ABB HV Cables in Sweden and since 2019, Claes has held the position as Executive Vice President, Solutions Karlskrona, and been a member of the global leadership team in NKT
Prior to joining NKT, Claes worked in various managerial and sales roles inABB (today Hitachi Energy) from2006-2017, both in the power cable and the high-voltage DC converter business units
The Executive Management team consists of Claes Westerlind and Line Fandrup