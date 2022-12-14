Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-12-14 am EST
392.50 DKK   -0.28%
03:12aNkt A/s : develops low-voltage power cable using low-carbon materials
PU
12/05Nkt A/s : introduces power cable storage solution for faster offshore repair operations
PU
11/17Nkt A/s : Transcript Q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT A/S : develops low-voltage power cable using low-carbon materials

12/14/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NKT continues the journey to reduce the carbon footprint of its products and solutions with an innovative project in Sweden comprising production and installation of a low-carbon 1 kV power cable. The cables will be manufactured with low-carbon aluminium and polyolefins at the NKT factory in Falun, Sweden, which is running on 100% renewable electricity. For NKT, the project is yet another important step in reducing the carbon footprint of its power cable solutions after also having announced the production of the world's first HVDC power cable using low-carbon copper.

- This is a game changer in the development of an energy infrastructure built with innovative, low-carbon solutions. We see a growing market demand for more environmentally friendly products and solutions and are proud to be among the first to deliver an innovative low voltage cable after a close collaboration with our customers and suppliers, says Will Hendrikx, Executive Vice President and Head of Applications in NKT.

The new low-carbon cable has been developed in close cooperation with the Swedish power grid company Ellevio, which will also be the first customer to use it.

- As the electricity grid provider for around one million homes and businesses in Sweden, our company plays a key role in the transition to an electrified, fossil free society. As we are preparing the grid for the energy transition, we want to turn every stone to reduce our own footprint. Emissions from the manufacturing of cables and overhead lines account for approximately 60 percent of our carbon footprint. It is one of our most prioritized improvement areas, and NKT's innovative cable is an important initiative. We're honored to be the first customer, says Karolina Viksten, Sustainability Manager at Ellevio.

The innovative power cable is the result of close collaboration between Nordic suppliers and will be manufactured with low-carbon aluminum from Norwegian company Hydro. The aluminum is produced using an efficient electrolysis technology and renewable energy sources during production. This ensures that the aluminum has a carbon footprint of 4 kg CO2 per kg aluminum - less than a quarter of the global average*. The material for the cable insulation and jacketing are delivered by Borealis and are made with low-carbon polyolefins manufactured with renewable feedstocks.

With the project in Sweden, NKT continues to strengthen its sustainability efforts and be a key partner in enabling the European transition of renewable energy.

Facts: Components of the low carbon 1 kV cable

Materials:

  • Conductor - Hydro REDUXA low-carbon aluminium with 4.0 kg CO2e per kg of aluminium, less than a quarter of the global average*
  • Insulation and jacketing - Bornewables material** from Borealis having -0.5 kgCO2eq/kg. per kg of polyethylene (PE) showing a reduction of at least 130% compared to conventional fossil-based polyethylen

Production:

Attachments

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 08:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NKT A/S
03:12aNkt A/s : develops low-voltage power cable using low-carbon materials
PU
12/05Nkt A/s : introduces power cable storage solution for faster offshore repair operations
PU
11/17Nkt A/s : Transcript Q3 2022
PU
11/16Transcript : NKT A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
11/16Release of financial calendar for 2023
GL
11/16Release of financial calendar for 2023
GL
11/16Nkt A/s Q3 2022 : Revenues increased driven by all three business lines and financial outl..
GL
11/16Nkt A/s Q3 2022 : Revenues increased driven by all three business lines and financial outl..
GL
11/16NKT A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
11/16NKT A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 195 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
Net income 2022 245 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2022 788 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 900 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 029
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 393,60 DKK
Average target price 425,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S24.71%2 421
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.59%98 700
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.22%80 156
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.31%63 962
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.49%56 863
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.01%34 474