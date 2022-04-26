Log in
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
04/26 06:35:09 am EDT
324.70 DKK   +0.96%
06:21aNKT A/S : finalizes the power cable system for the world's biggest offshore wind farm
PU
04/25Athenex Reports Encouraging Interim Data From Phase 1 Study of KUR-502; Shares Decline
MT
04/22NKT A/S : When cables and a green agenda goes hand in hand
PU
NKT A/S : finalizes the power cable system for the world's biggest offshore wind farm

04/26/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Claes Westerlind, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona, said: "Offshore wind is a cornerstone in mitigating climate change and we are pleased to continue to be a key player in making offshore wind a main element in the green transformation of the UK power supply. With Hornsea 2, we are happy to continue the long-term collaboration with Ørsted in connecting a greener world."

The power cables for Hornsea 2 were manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which runs on 100% green electricity minimizing the carbon footprint of the cable system. As part of the environmental focus of the operation, the installation of the submarine power cable systems was completed by NKT Victoria, one of the most energy efficient cable- laying vessel in the industry.

NKT has extensive experience in connecting offshore wind parks to the UK mainland including commissioned projects such as Hornsea 1, Moray East and the Walney Extension. Currently, NKT is involved in ongoing offshore wind projects such as the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, which will be the first offshore wind farm in the UK to be connected to shore with a HVDC power cable link.

Facts: Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

  • Client: Ørsted Wind Power A/S
  • Cable solutions: 196 km of 220 kV HVAC offshore power cable system
  • NKT scope: Design, engineering, manufacturing, cable-laying, installation and testing
  • Location: approx. 89 km of the Yorkshire coast in the UK
  • Capacity: 1.32 GW from 165 8 MW turbines
  • Fully operational: 2022

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
