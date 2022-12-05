Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-12-05 am EST
380.00 DKK   -0.16%
02:47aNkt A/s : introduces power cable storage solution for faster offshore repair operations
PU
11/17Nkt A/s : Transcript Q3 2022
PU
11/16Transcript : NKT A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT A/S : introduces power cable storage solution for faster offshore repair operations

12/05/2022 | 02:47am EST
Reliability of interconnecting power cable systems is central to the global transition to renewable energy making speed essential when unexpected cable repair is needed. As a leading provider of power cable service agreements and fast repair operations, NKT now introduces a new cable storage solution for submarine power cables providing even shorter response time.

With the new solution, NKT can store spare lengths of specific power cable connections at the high-voltage site in Karlskrona, Sweden, enabling faster mobilization for potential repair operations. In addition, NKT offers the new service at its site in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

- We see a growing demand for quick responses in case of emergencies and with the upgraded storage solutions, we now provide even faster mobilization to our customers, says Axel Barnekow Widmark, Executive Vice President and Head of Service at NKT.

As part of the new solution, NKT stores the spare cable parts in a customized basket ensuring long-term protection from environmental influences. This solution is more cost efficient compared to a turntable and requires minimum maintenance.

BritNed, the company operating the interconnector between the UK and the Netherlands of the same name, is the first company to use the new storage solutions. In 2022, NKT produced spare lengths of the 450 kV HVDC interconnector and used the cable vessel NKT Victoria to transport the cable from the factory into the basket.

- The new solution eases the logistics and can save time in case an unplanned repair is needed. We feel that the cable is in good hands and have been satisfied with the process from planning to production and handling of the new spare cable for BritNed, says Dennis Stufkens, Operations Director at BritNed.

With this extension of the service portfolio, NKT extends its portfolio of storing agreements and inventory management providing potential for even faster cable repairs when required.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 184 M 2 142 M 2 142 M
Net income 2022 231 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2022 325 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 342 M 2 305 M 2 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 029
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 380,60 DKK
Average target price 425,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S20.60%2 305
KEYENCE CORPORATION-21.35%101 881
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.54%81 769
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.50%64 948
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.4.19%57 289
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.35%36 550