NKT A/S : signs up for Women's Empowerment Principles

NKT wants all employees to have equal opportunities in a culture driven by inclusion. Part of the journey is to promote gender diversity with a corporate target of having 30% female leaders in the Board of Directors and senior management by 2024. Signing up for Women's Empowerment Principles is part of the initiatives driving diversity in NKT.

- I truly believe that a diverse and inclusive organization will outperform competition and be a better place to work for our employees, and with commitment to Women's Empowerment Principles, we continue our focus on driving diversity and inclusion in NKT, says CEO Alexander Kara.

NKT is also supporting the FEMTEC initiative in Germany promoting female talents in engineering and Tekniksprånget in Sweden connecting young engineers with relevant companies.