  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT A/S : signs up for Women's Empowerment Principles

04/27/2021 | 03:17am EDT
NKT wants all employees to have equal opportunities in a culture driven by inclusion. Part of the journey is to promote gender diversity with a corporate target of having 30% female leaders in the Board of Directors and senior management by 2024. Signing up for Women's Empowerment Principles is part of the initiatives driving diversity in NKT.

- I truly believe that a diverse and inclusive organization will outperform competition and be a better place to work for our employees, and with commitment to Women's Empowerment Principles, we continue our focus on driving diversity and inclusion in NKT, says CEO Alexander Kara.

NKT is also supporting the FEMTEC initiative in Germany promoting female talents in engineering and Tekniksprånget in Sweden connecting young engineers with relevant companies.

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 646 M 1 890 M 1 890 M
Net income 2021 -99,0 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 041 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 -115x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 509 M 1 870 M 1 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 886
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 297,40 DKK
Last Close Price 267,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Peter Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NKT A/S-1.25%1 870
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.10%115 711
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.40%91 757
NIDEC CORPORATION0.04%71 870
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.34%56 954
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.63%55 479
