Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT A/S : reaches milestone in recycling of power cables

10/21/2021 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The recycling of power cable scrap is an important step in reducing the environmental impact of the power cable industry, and NKT is now setting new standards by giving cable scrap a second life in new products. After a partnership with the Norwegian recycling specialist KMT AS, scrap materials from the NKT production are now being transformed into flowerpots, cable drums and construction supplies.
- We have taken a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of our power cables as we have now developed a process that makes it possible for us to reuse our scrap by 100%. This is the result of a long-term focus on strengthening our recycling and waste handling to constantly reduce the carbon footprint of our power cables, says Anders Jensen, Chief Technology Officer in NKT.
NKT now practices open and closed loop recycling where waste is collected, recycled and produced to make something new. Effectively, the waste does a full circle without having a negative impact on the environment.
Game changing achievement In 2021, NKT divested its specialized recycling center to KMT and began a partnership to take the recycling of power cable scrap to the next level by solving the challenges of recycling the mixed waste fraction consisting of 30 material fractions proven hard to recycle.
- This is a game changer in connecting a greener world through more environmentally sound processes. By finding a solution to the mixed fraction of our cable scrap reaches full recyclability as we have successfully proven that metals and cable plastics can be reused in other industrial applications, says Anders Jensen.
For NKT, the next step is to increase the recycled volumes until all production scrap goes to either internal or external recycling. NKT has a long-term ambition to have zero waste and is striving to keep all products and materials in use for as long as possible by reusing, reselling or recycling as much production materials as possible.

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NKT A/S
02:54aNKT A/S : reaches milestone in recycling of power cables
PU
10/19NKT A/S : Group updates 2021 financial outlook and announces preliminary Q3 2021 financial..
AQ
10/19Nkt A/S Updates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
10/11ATHENEX : to Refocus Efforts on Oral Paclitaxel Studies Following Type A Meeting With FDA
MT
10/11Athenex To Redeploy Resources After FDA Meeting on Oral Paclitaxel in Metastatic Breast..
DJ
09/30IMPROVED ESG RATINGS : NKT recognized for sustainability practices
PU
09/21NKT A/S : is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in ..
AQ
09/21NKT A/S Is Preferred Turnkey Supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express Project in..
CI
09/01NKT A/S : Lighthouse Systems provides a state of the art MES solution to NKT Photonics
AQ
08/24NKT A/S : Sustainable offshore power supply at Aqua Nor in Norway
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 398 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
Net income 2021 -75,6 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 689 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 -92,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 159 M 2 059 M 2 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 100%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 306,20 DKK
Average target price 341,20 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Peter Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S12.91%2 059
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.95%145 779
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.69%92 284
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.77%64 413
EATON CORPORATION PLC35.84%64 396
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.03%57 640