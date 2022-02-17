NKT A/S : telecom power cables kept fans connected during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi stadium

NKT telecom power cables were used in the installation of 5G pole mounted radios to allow attendees to stay connected. See the cables used on below data sheet - NKT RLCL Triple-core.

"We are proud to have delivered NKT Telecom cables for the world's most exciting entertainment venue and we are stronger than ever to meet the future of telecom energy cables", says Dave Lundquist US Telecom Sales Manager.

NKT offers cost-efficient quality telecom energy cables for site solutions by working closely with customers and continuously shaping the product range.