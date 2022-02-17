Log in
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
NKT A/S : telecom power cables kept fans connected during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi stadium

02/17/2022
NKT telecom power cables were used in the installation of 5G pole mounted radios to allow attendees to stay connected. See the cables used on below data sheet - NKT RLCL Triple-core.

"We are proud to have delivered NKT Telecom cables for the world's most exciting entertainment venue and we are stronger than ever to meet the future of telecom energy cables", says Dave Lundquist US Telecom Sales Manager.

NKT offers cost-efficient quality telecom energy cables for site solutions by working closely with customers and continuously shaping the product range.

NKT A/S published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
