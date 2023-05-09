Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:35 2023-05-08 am EDT
357.60 DKK   +5.61%
02:32aNKT CEO Alexander Kara leaves the company, and Claes Westerlind is appointed new CEO
GL
05/08Nkt A/s : AX PRO is the world's first ground wire in corrosion protected aluminum
PU
05/07Japan's Hamamatsu Photonics says Denmark denies approval for NKT Photonics acquisition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT CEO Alexander Kara leaves the company, and Claes Westerlind is appointed new CEO

05/09/2023 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement

9 May 2023
Announcement No. 16

NKT CEO Alexander Kara leaves the company, and Claes Westerlind is appointed new CEO

The NKT Board of Directors informs that Alexander Kara, CEO of NKT A/S and NKT, as of today will be replaced by Claes Westerlind, who will be the new CEO. Claes Westerlind has more than 15 years of experience with power cables and high-voltage DC converters and joined NKT in 2017. Since 2019, Claes has held the position as Executive Vice President, Solutions Karlskrona, and been a member of the global leadership team in NKT.

Alexander Kara has decided to leave the company for personal reasons.

The Chair of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen says:
- I would like to thank Alexander for his commitment to NKT since he joined the company in 2019. He has successfully headed the transformation of the cables business since 2019, which has lifted the financial performance. The company is now in a strong position to grow with the green transition and electrification of societies.

The Board of Directors is fully committed to the company’s ReNew BOOST strategy and to future growth.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen, will join the Q1 2023 financial results teleconference for investors and financial analysts on 10 May, which can be accessed at investors.nkt.com.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press:                  Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


All news about NKT A/S
02:32aNKT CEO Alexander Kara leaves the company, and Claes Westerlind is appointed new CEO
GL
05/08Nkt A/s : AX PRO is the world's first ground wire in corrosion protected aluminum
PU
05/07Japan's Hamamatsu Photonics says Denmark denies approval for NKT Photonics acquisition
RE
05/05NKT awarded turnkey HVDC power cable project to connect France and Spain
GL
05/05NKT A/S Receives Turnkey HVDC Power Cable Project to Connect France and Spain
CI
05/05NKT Wins Power Cable Contract for TenneT's North Sea Wind Project
MT
05/05NKT secures pioneering power cable frame agreement for TenneT's 2GW Program
GL
05/03Denmark Rejects NKT Photonics Sale to Japan's Hamamatsu
MT
05/02NKT updates on sale of NKT Photonics
GL
04/26NKT announces preliminary Q1 2023 financial figures and updates financial outlook for 2..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NKT A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 022 M 2 666 M 2 666 M
Net income 2023 815 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2023 1 776 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 327 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 963
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 357,60 DKK
Average target price 425,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S-8.64%2 267
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.88%114 585
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.48%97 827
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.24%67 714
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.75%47 897
AMETEK, INC.3.79%33 424
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer