Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:08:42 2023-03-31 am EDT
353.80 DKK   +0.40%
06:50aNKT awarded supply contract for the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK
GL
03/23Annual General Meeting 2023 of NKT A/S
GL
03/23Annual General Meeting 2023 of NKT A/S
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT awarded supply contract for the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK

03/31/2023 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement

31 March 2023
Announcement No. 11


NKT awarded supply contract for the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK

NKT has been awarded a supply contract for the delivery of the high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable system to the Hornsea 3 project which is being developed by Ørsted. For NKT, the final order has an estimated contract value of approx. EUR 500m in market prices (approx. EUR 400m in std. metal prices).

The contract will comprise the design, manufacturing, jointing and termination of the export power cable system for Hornsea 3 which will include two circuits with a route length of approx. 170 km 320 kV DC offshore cable, 50 km 320 kV DC onshore cable as well as four circuits for 1.5 km route of 400 kV AC onshore cable. The DC system will connect the wind turbines with the substation while the AC cables will connect the substation to the national grid.

- In Q2 2022, we completed the power cable system for Hornsea 2 and we are proud to continue our long-term collaboration with Ørsted on Hornsea 3. It is a testament to our shared commitment of delivering more offshore wind energy to the United Kingdom thereby contributing to the green transition of the countries’ power supply, says NKT President and CEO, Alexander Kara.

Subject to Ørsted taking a final investment decision, Hornsea 3 will be located in the North Sea, approximately 160 km off the Yorkshire coast. When Hornsea 3 comes online the combined capacity of Hornsea 1, 2 and 3 will be in excess of 5 GW, making it one of the world’s largest offshore wind zones and capable of covering the power consumption of approximately five million UK homes. Hornsea 3 alone will be capable of producing enough low-cost, clean, renewable electricity to power millions of UK homes, making a significant contribution to the UK Government’s ambition of having 50 GW offshore wind in operation by 2030.

- Hornsea 3 will provide low-cost, clean energy at great scale. Delivering such a project requires market-leading capabilities from our contractor partners, and we are therefore delighted to build upon our successful collaboration with NKT on Hornsea 2 as we embark on our next major project together, says Luke Bridgman, Ørsted’s Senior Project Director for Hornsea 3.

NKT will produce the power cables at the high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, and plan to complete the project in 2027.

The contract does not change the 2023 financial outlook for NKT.

Contact
Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:             Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


All news about NKT A/S
06:50aNKT awarded supply contract for the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK
GL
03/23Annual General Meeting 2023 of NKT A/S
GL
03/23Annual General Meeting 2023 of NKT A/S
GL
03/23NKT A/S Approves Appointment of Anne Vedel as Member of Board of Directors
CI
03/10NKT has been awarded a power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector
GL
03/10NKT Awards A Power Cable Project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector
CI
03/07Allocation of NKT shares to Executives
GL
03/07Allocation of NKT shares to Executives
GL
03/03NKT awarded record orders for world's first 525 kV XLPE HVDC submarine cable projects f..
GL
03/03NKT awarded record orders for world's first 525 kV XLPE HVDC submarine cable projects f..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 17 968 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
Net income 2023 558 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net cash 2023 1 822 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 104 M 2 211 M 2 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 963
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 352,40 DKK
Average target price 427,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S-9.96%2 211
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.07%115 639
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.12%92 879
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.73%67 385
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.90%48 906
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)32.53%40 129
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer