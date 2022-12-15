Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:24 2022-12-15 am EST
384.20 DKK   -0.93%
08:15aNKT awarded turnkey HVAC electrification projects for Draugen and Njord platforms
GL
08:14aNKT awarded turnkey HVAC electrification projects for Draugen and Njord platforms
AQ
12/14Nkt A/s : develops low-voltage power cable using low-carbon materials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT awarded turnkey HVAC electrification projects for Draugen and Njord platforms

12/15/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement

15 December 2022
Announcement No. 24

NKT awarded turnkey HVAC electrification projects for Draugen and Njord platforms

NKT has been awarded orders for two power cable systems for the Draugen and Njord electrification projects by OKEA ASA and Equinor Energy AS respectively. The orders have a combined contract value for NKT of approx. EUR 160m in market prices (approx. EUR 145m in std. metal prices).

The projects include full electrification of the Draugen and Njord offshore platforms helping to cut CO2 emissions on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The awards comprise design, manufacturing and installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria of 123/145 kV high-voltage AC offshore power cable systems. In particular this will include a dynamic section to electrify the floating Njord platform.

NKT President and CEO Alexander Kara says:
- The orders sustain our strong position and experience in the Norwegian market and confirms our leading position within high voltage dynamic power cables. These electrification projects represent another important step in the green transition of society.

Dynamic power cables are an important component when transmitting power to and from floating applications. For more than a decade, NKT has provided dynamic power cable solutions to connect several floating platforms with power from shore including Gjøa, Goliat, Martin Linge and Troll West.

The power cables will be manufactured in Karlskrona, Sweden, which is running on 100% renewable electricity. By sourcing the power cables from this plant, strategically located close to the North Sea, the carbon footprint of the entire production, transportation and installation is kept at a minimum. Production of the power cables will start in 2023 and commissioning is planned for 2025.

The order awards do not change the 2022 financial outlook for NKT.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press:                        Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 29820022

Attachment


All news about NKT A/S
08:15aNKT awarded turnkey HVAC electrification projects for Draugen and Njord platforms
GL
08:14aNKT awarded turnkey HVAC electrification projects for Draugen and Njord platforms
AQ
12/14Nkt A/s : develops low-voltage power cable using low-carbon materials
PU
12/05Nkt A/s : introduces power cable storage solution for faster offshore repair operations
PU
11/17Nkt A/s : Transcript Q3 2022
PU
11/16Transcript : NKT A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
11/16Release of financial calendar for 2023
GL
11/16Release of financial calendar for 2023
GL
11/16Nkt A/s Q3 2022 : Revenues increased driven by all three business lines and financial outl..
GL
11/16Nkt A/s Q3 2022 : Revenues increased driven by all three business lines and financial outl..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 195 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
Net income 2022 245 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2022 788 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 66,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 651 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 029
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 387,80 DKK
Average target price 425,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S22.88%2 386
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.60%103 278
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.11%82 514
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.63%64 173
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.11%57 792
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.02%34 583