NKT finalizes the grid connection of the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland

NKT has commissioned the power cable project comprising three 220 kV HVAC power cable systems for the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm located 22 kilometres off the north-east coast of Scotland. The wind farm holds a central position in the transition to renewable energy in Scotland and when it is complete it will be capable of meeting the average electricity needs of 40% of Scottish households. The project confirms the strong position of NKT being a key supplier for the offshore wind industry in the UK.

- Offshore wind is a cornerstone in mitigating climate change and we are pleased to continue to be a key player in making offshore wind a main element in the green transformation of the UK power supply, says Executive Vice President Claes Westerlind, Head of the high-voltage Solutions in Karlskrona in NKT.

When the 100 turbines are running at full capacity, the Moray East Wind Farm will be able to ensure the supply of green electricity for 950,000 households in Scotland. This will reduce the annual CO 2 emissions with 1.7 million tonnes compared to gas-fired power plants.

Efficient installation in challenging conditions

NKT completed the project according to the time plan and within the budget despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the North Sea weather conditions.

- The operational success was ensured by an efficient collaboration of all parties involved, showing strong commitment to HSE and time aspects with challenges posed by both COVID-19 restrictions and the harsh autumn weather. Once again, we demonstrated our flexibility and the value of our project experience ensuring a timely and qualitative installation in challenging conditions, says Claes Westerlind, Executive Vice President in NKT.

The power cables were manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which runs on 100% green electricity minimizing the carbon footprint of the cable system. As part of the environmental focus of the operation, the installation of the submarine power cable systems was completed by NKT Victoria, one of the most energy efficient cable-laying vessel in the industry.

NKT has extensive experience in connecting offshore wind parks to the UK mainland including commissioned projects such as Hornsea 1, Race Bank and the Walney Extension. Currently, NKT is involved in ongoing offshore wind projects such as Hornsea 2 and Dogger Bank, which will be the first offshore wind farm in the UK to be connected to shore with a HVDC power cable link.