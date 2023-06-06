Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:33 2023-06-06 am EDT
430.90 DKK   +0.63%
04:19aNKT is finalizing the power cable contract for the first major offshore wind farm in Poland
AQ
04:19aNKT is finalizing the power cable contract for the first major offshore wind farm in Poland
GL
05/30Nkt A/s : wins turnkey project to renew part of the power grid in Stockholm for Ellevio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT is finalizing the power cable contract for the first major offshore wind farm in Poland

06/06/2023 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor News

6 June 2023

NKT is finalizing the power cable contract for the first major offshore wind farm in Poland

NKT will soon sign the order for a 230 kV AC high-voltage export power cable system for the Polish project Baltic Power Offshore Wind Park with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

NKT is finalizing the contract for offshore export power cables for the first major offshore wind farms in Poland awarded by Baltic Power Sp. z.o.o. For NKT, the order is expected to have a value of more than EUR 120m (more than EUR 110m in std. metal prices) and will comprise the design and production of approx. 130 km of 230 kV high-voltage power cables for the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Park.

The export power cables will be produced at the NKT factory in Cologne, with expected commissioning of the full project in 2026. The order award will not change the 2023 financial outlook for NKT.

The order is subject to formal contract signature expected end of June 2023 and a subsequent final notice to proceed.

Learn more about the project in a previous announcement from Baltic Power Sp. z.o.o.

Contact
Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                           Pelle Fischer, External Communication Lead, Tel.: +45 2223 5870

 

Attachment


All news about NKT A/S
04:19aNKT is finalizing the power cable contract for the first major offshore wind farm in Po..
AQ
04:19aNKT is finalizing the power cable contract for the first major offshore wind farm in Po..
GL
05/30Nkt A/s : wins turnkey project to renew part of the power grid in Stockholm for Ellevio
PU
05/25Nkt A/s : Sustainably mined and produced copper is the way forward in the transition to su..
PU
05/24Transcript : NKT A/S - Special Call
CI
05/24NKT invests in high-voltage power cable business to prepare for future growth and upgra..
GL
05/24Nkt A/s : will invest EUR 1bn in high-voltage capabilities and capacity at Swedish factory
PU
05/11Nkt A/s : The Board of Directors appoints Claes Westerlind as new CEO of NKT
PU
05/10Transcript : NKT A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Nkt A/s : Webcast presentation Q1 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NKT A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 341 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net income 2023 1 045 M 150 M 150 M
Net cash 2023 2 816 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 353 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 291
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 428,20 DKK
Average target price 425,33 DKK
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claes Westerlind Senior Vice President-HV Solutions Procurement
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S9.40%2 639
KEYENCE CORPORATION39.81%124 846
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.46%98 227
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.27%73 179
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.44%46 972
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.28%35 508
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer