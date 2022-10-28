Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:14 2022-10-28 am EDT
380.80 DKK   +0.63%
09/26Nkt A/s : Presentation CMD 2022
PU
09/22Nkt A/S Maintains Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
09/22Transcript : NKT A/S - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NKT secures contract for the Canadian transmission line Hertel-New York

10/28/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement

28 October 2022
Announcement No. 22

NKT secures contract for the Canadian transmission line Hertel-New York

In Company Announcement no. 12 of 1 July 2022, NKT announced having signed the turnkey power cable contract for the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) transmission line in the United States.

NKT has now signed a contract for the HVDC (high-voltage direct current) onshore power cable system for the Hertel-New York project, developed by Hydro-Québec, which is the Canadian transmission line that will connect to the CHPE transmission line.

The contract will comprise the design and manufacturing of a 2 x 60 km 400 kV HVDC onshore cable system. The project has an estimated contract value for NKT of approx. EUR 90m in market prices (approx. EUR 80m in std. metal prices).

“I am very satisfied that we have been awarded the contract for Hertel-New York which further cements our position as a key partner in ensuring the transmission of renewable power to New York. This is a key project for NKT, and we are looking forward to close collaboration with Hydro-Québec. We aspire to continue to expand our market presence in Canada and the US where we expect the green transition to create additional growth opportunities for NKT”, says Alexander Kara, President and CEO in NKT. 

As a part of the overall transmission of sustainable hydropower from Canada to New York City, Hertel-New York will facilitate the onshore power transmission from the Hertel substation in Quebec, Canada, to the submarine section which continues to the US border where it connects to the CHPE transmission line. The transmission line is a regional decarbonization effort and one of the largest infrastructure investments in the history of New York and once completed, it will become a substantial contribution to the State’s ambitions of at least 70% of power generation and consumption coming from renewable energy sources by 2030.

The 400 kV onshore HVDC power cables for Hertel-New York will be produced in Karlskrona, Sweden, leveraging NKT’s HVDC technology and extensive power cable experience. NKT expects to deliver the power cables in 2024.

The contract does not change the 2022 financial outlook for NKT.

Contact
Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:            Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel.: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


All news about NKT A/S
09/26Nkt A/s : Presentation CMD 2022
PU
09/22Nkt A/S Maintains Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
09/22Transcript : NKT A/S - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/22NKT launches new strategy with updated medium-term ambition
GL
09/20NKT, Elcowire to Export Power From Equinor's Wind Farm JV Using Low-Carbon Copper-Based..
MT
09/20Nkt A/s : produces world's first HVDC power cables using low-carbon copper
PU
09/07Nkt A/s : improves sustainability rating
PU
08/25NKT A/S successfully issues green hybrid securities
GL
08/25NKT A/S announces results of its tender offer for hybrid securities
AQ
08/25NKT A/S announces results of its tender offer for hybrid securities
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 328 M 2 196 M 2 196 M
Net income 2022 200 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 933 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 248 M 2 185 M 2 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 009
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 378,40 DKK
Average target price 420,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S19.90%2 185
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.04%86 514
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.76%71 127
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.12%58 427
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-7.62%50 787
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.14%32 972