Company Announcement

15 August 2023

Announcement No. 25





Based on the financial performance so far in 2023, the financial outlook for the full-year is updated.

Revenues (std. metal prices) are still expected to be approx. EUR 1.8-1.9bn, while operational EBITDA is now expected to be approx. EUR 215-245m (previously approx. EUR 200-230m).

The financial outlook is subject to several assumptions including:

Satisfactory execution of high-voltage investments and projects

Satisfactory offshore power cable repair work activity

Limited financial impact due to the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, supply-chain challenges, and the high inflationary pressure





The Q2 2023 Interim Report is still planned to be released on 16 August in accordance with NKT’s financial calendar.





Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment