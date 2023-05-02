Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  NKT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:59 2023-05-02 am EDT
351.60 DKK   -2.50%
NKT updates on sale of NKT Photonics

05/02/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
Company Announcement

2 May 2023
Announcement No. 13

NKT updates on sale of NKT Photonics

In company announcement no. 11 of 24 June 2022, NKT A/S (NKT) announced to have entered into an agreement to divest NKT Photonics to Photonics Management Europe S.R.L, a 100% owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Japan (the Purchaser). Closing of the transaction was subject to regulatory approvals being obtained.

Required regulatory approvals have over the past months been obtained from authorities in Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States. However, on 2 May 2023, NKT received notification that the Purchaser has been denied the authorisation under the Danish Investment Screening Act (in Danish: Investeringsscreeningsloven) needed for the Purchaser to proceed to complete the transaction and acquire NKT Photonics. According to the Danish Investment Screening Act, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs (in Danish: Erhvervsministeren) can refuse to authorise a foreign company's investment in Denmark, such as the Purchaser's acquisition of NKT Photonics, if it poses a threat to national security or public order in Denmark.

NKT awaits the Purchaser's further actions in response to the decision and, separately, NKT evaluates its options considering the decision. NKT deems to be contractually well protected against the situation.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press:                Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on NKT A/S
Financials
Sales 2023 18 025 M 2 652 M 2 652 M
Net income 2023 815 M 120 M 120 M
Net cash 2023 1 411 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 455 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 963
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 360,60 DKK
Average target price 425,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer
Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Due Olsen Chairman
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NKT A/S-7.87%2 274
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.21%111 005
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.73%96 807
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.54%67 261
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.23%47 626
WEG S.A.6.78%34 582
