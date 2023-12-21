Company Announcement
21 December 2023
Announcement No. 37
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining the position above the 5% threshold.
Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,740,280 shares corresponding to 6.96% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022
Attachments
- Major shareholder notification NKT AS 14-12-2023
- Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_21122023