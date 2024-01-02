Company Announcement

2 January 2024
Announcement No. 1

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 2,852,534 shares corresponding to 5.31% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact
Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654
Press:         Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachments

  • Major shareholder notification NKT AS 27-12-2023
  • Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_02012024