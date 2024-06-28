Notification of major shareholding

NKT A/S specializes in the manufacture and marketing of electrical cables for onshore and offshore installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - sale of high voltage electrical cables (50%); - sale of medium and low voltage electrical cables (42.4%); - sale of services and accessories (7.6%). At the end of 2023, the group had 11 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (4.3%), Germany (29.8%), the United Kingdom (15.5%), Poland (10%), the United States (15.2%), Sweden (4.8%), Norway (3.3%), the Czech Republic (3%) and other (14.1%).

