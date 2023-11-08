Investor News
8 November 2023
Release of financial calendar for 2024
|07 February
|Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
|21 February
|2023 Annual Report
|20 March
|Annual General Meeting
|08 May
|Interim Report, Q1 2024
|16 August
|Interim Report, Q2 2024
|14 November
|Interim Report, Q3 2024
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel.: +45 2982 0022
Attachment
- Release of calendar for 2024