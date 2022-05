Financials DKK USD Sales 2022 16 093 M 2 279 M 2 279 M Net income 2022 159 M 22,5 M 22,5 M Net Debt 2022 1 110 M 157 M 157 M P/E ratio 2022 81,6x Yield 2022 0,09% Capitalization 13 042 M 1 847 M 1 847 M EV / Sales 2022 0,88x EV / Sales 2023 0,72x Nbr of Employees 4 372 Free-Float 100% Chart NKT A/S Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NKT A/S Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 304,00 DKK Average target price 333,60 DKK Spread / Average Target 9,74% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Alexander Kara President & Chief Executive Officer Line Andrea Fandrup Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Jens Peter Due Olsen Chairman Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP Dietmar MŘller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NKT A/S -3.68% 1 847 KEYENCE CORPORATION -27.71% 97 288 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -29.32% 76 183 EATON CORPORATION PLC -14.77% 59 204 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -5.34% 53 003 NIDEC CORPORATION -39.15% 36 621