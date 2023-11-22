Company Announcement
22 November 2023
Announcement No. 33
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup’s sale of NKT shares as per attached file.
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2982 0022
Attachment
- Sale of shares_Line Andrea Fandrup_20231121