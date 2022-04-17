Log in
NLB Banka Skopje : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting

04/17/2022 | 12:55am EDT
Item on the agenda:1 Proposer: Shareholders

Material for the Annual Shareholders Assembly of NLB Banka AD Skopje

Election of the Chairman of the Assembly

The Shareholders propose to the Shareholder's Assembly to adopt the following:

Decision on the election of the Chairman of the Assembly

In addition: - Proposal-Decision on Election of the Chairman of the Assembly.

Skopje, May 2022

Annual Shareholders Assembly of NLB Banka AD Skopje

Proposal-Decision on Election of the Chairman of the Assembly.

Pursuant to Article 48-a of the Statute of NLB Banka AD Skopje, the Assembly of NLB Banka AD Skopje adopted the following:

Decision on the election of the Chairman of the Assembly

  • 1. As Chairman of the Annual Shareholders Assembly, the shareholder ______________ shall be appointed;

  • 2. The mandate of the Chairman lasts until the election of the chairman of the next Assembly.

  • 3. This decision shall enter into force on the day of its adoption.

In Skopje, 12.05.2022

The decision shall be submitted to: Secretariat

Chairman

of the Annual Shareholders Assembly

of NLB Banka AD Skopje

Executive Summary

Pursuant to Article 48-a of the Statute of NLB Banka AD Skopje, the session of the Shareholders Assembly is chaired by the Chairman. The Chairperson of the Assembly determines the order of the work and maintains the order of the session of the Assembly, and may also establish rules for conducting the session of the Assembly.

The Chairman of the Assembly is elected for each separate Assembly. The mandate of the chairman of the Assembly lasts until the election of the chairman of the next General Meeting of Shareholders, which is to be held.

Any shareholder or person representing a shareholder may be elected Chairman of the Assembly. A member of the Management Board or a member of the Supervisory Board may not be elected Chairman of the Assembly.

Disclaimer

NLB banka AD Skopje published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 771 M - -
Net income 2021 2 082 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization - - -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 13,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antonio Argir President-Management Board
Günter Friedl Chief Financial Officer
Bla Brodnjak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Mitrovski Manager-Information Technology Division
Igor Davchevski Manager-Payment Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NLB BANKA AD SKOPJE0
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%253 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 993
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.86%186 592