NLB Banka Skopje : Public call for shareholders meeting

Pursuant to Articles 40 and 41 of the Statute of NLB Banka AD Skopje, and in accordance with the Decision of the Supervisory Board dated 31.03.2022 for the convening of the Annual Shareholders Assembly,

NLB Banka AD Skopje

INVITES YOU to participate at the Annual Shareholders Assembly of NLB Banka AD Skopje

The Annual Shareholders Assembly of NLB Banka AD Skopje will be held on 12.05.2022 (Thursday), starting at 13.00 am at the premises of NLB Banka AD Skopje, on Majka Tereza Str. no.1, Skopje, with the following:

Agenda:

1. Election of the chairman/chairwoman of the Meeting; 2. Election of a keeper of the minutes and the vote counter at the Meeting; 3. Annual Operational Report of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021 accompanied by: • Supervisory Board's opinion about the Annual Operational Report of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; • Draft - Decision on adoption of the Annual Operational Report of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; 4. Report by the auditing company Ernst&YoungCertified Auditors Ltd Skopje on the conducted audit of the financial statements of NLB Banka AD Skopje, in accordance with the regulation of National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2021 including: • Report about the control and opinion by the Supervisory Board about the audit of the financial statements of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021 conducted by the auditing company Ernst&YoungCertified Auditors Itd Skopje; • Draft - Decision on adoption of the report about the audit of the financial statements of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021 conducted by the auditing company Ernst&YoungCertified Auditors Itd Skopje; 5. Annual Operational Report of the Supervisory Board for 2021 with included results of individual and collective assessment of the work of the members of the Supervisory Board for 2021 : • Draft - Decision on approval of the Annual Operational Report of the Supervisory Board of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; 6. Draft - Decisions on approval of the operation of the members of the Supervisory Board; 7. Annual Operational Report of the Management Board for 2021 accompanied by: • Draft - Decision on approval of the Annual Operational Report of the Management Board of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; 8. Draft - Decisions on approval of the operation of the members of the Management Board; 9. Draft - Decision on adoption of the annual accounts of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; 10. Draft - Decision on use and distribution of the profit upon the annual accounts of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; 11. Draft - Decision on distribution of the Bank dividend and determination of dividend calendar of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2021; 12. Draft - Decision on appointment of a Company for auditing the financial statements of NLB Banka AD Skopje for 2022; 13. Information on the results from the conducted assessment of the suitability of Mr. Boštjan Kovač for independent member of the Supervisory Board of NLB Banka AD Skopje; 14. Draft - decision for amendments and suplements of the Statute of NLB Banka AD Skopje 1

Shareholders are invited to participate in the work of the Assembly.

In order to respect the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, NLB Banka AD Skopje recommends the shareholders to exercise the right to vote at the Bank of the Assembly by written correspondence (voting by correspondence), in order to ensure successful holding of the scheduled Assembly. .

Detailed instructions for this way of voting and participation in the Assembly are available on the official website of the Bank www.nlb.mk.

Any shareholder who intends to participate in the Annual Assembly of the Bank is obligated to report their participation in the Annual Assembly (application for participation in the Assembly) at the latest before the beginning of the Annual Assembly, to the Legal Division and Secretariat of NLB Banka AD Skopje ( contact phone: 02/5100-326 and 02/5100-906 ) or by e-mail: kabinetuprava@nlb.mk

The Rules of Procedure of the work of the Shareholders Assembly of NLB Banka AD Skopje describes the procedure according to which the shareholders participate and vote at the meeting of the Assembly and it is available on the official website of the Bank www.nlb.mk.

Each shareholder may authorize a representative at the Annual Assembly by signing a written power of attorney. For each power of attorney given in writing, it is necessary for the shareholder to immediately notify the Bank in writing at the address of the head office of NLB Banka AD Skopje: Majka Tereza Str. no.1, 1000 Skopje or the e-mail address kabinetuprava@nlb.mk , otherwise it will be deemed that they have not given the power of attorney.

The forms for voting by proxy are available on the website of the Bank www.nlb.mk.

In the event of giving power of attorney by several shareholders to one person, the proxy shall, within 5 working days before the holding of the Annual Assembly, submit a notification to the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the intention and the reasons for the issuing of the authorization, the number of shares for which the power of attorney is given, and whether they are with or without instructions for voting.

The authorized representative submits the notification to the Commission in written form, exclusively on the form prescribed in the Rulebook on the criteria for determining joint action in accordance with the Law on Takeover of Joint Stock Companies.

The Annual Assembly will decide on issues that are duly placed on the agenda, in accordance with the Statute of the Bank and the Law on Trade Companies.

The last deadline until which new items on the agenda can be proposed, ie decisions can be proposed is April 19, 2022 (Tuesday).

Detailed instructions on how to propose new items and decisions of the Shareholders Assembly are available on the official website of the Bank www.nlb.mk.

On its website www.nlb.mk , no later than 21 days prior to the day of the session of the Annual Assembly, NLB

Banka AD Skopje will publish and will have the following materials and information available: the content of the public call, i.e. the summons to a meeting of the Annual Shareholders Assembly; the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights arising from the voting shares on the day of announcing the public call, i.e. on the day of sending the invitation, including the total number of shares of each type and class; documents and materials that will be considered at the session of the Annual Shareholders Assembly; the proposed decisions of the shareholders that the Bank announces immediately after receiving, and the forms for voting through a proxy prepared for download electronically by the shareholders (this form refers to giving a power of attorney from one shareholder to one person.

In case of issuing power of attorney by several shareholders to one person, the form is defined in the Rulebook on criteria for determining joint action in accordance with the Law on Takeover of Joint Stock Companies), correspondence voting forms prepared for download electronically by shareholders, as well as information on how to propose agenda items, ask questions and propose decisions by shareholders.

The materials from the agenda and additional information in accordance with the Law on Trade Companies are available to the shareholders every working day from the day of the announcement of the public call for convening the Annual Shareholders Assembly, from 10 am to 1 pm at the premises of NLB Banka AD Skopje, Majka Tereza

Str. no. 1, 1000 Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. Macedonia, in the Legal Division and Secretariat of NLB Banka AD Skopje.

In Skopje,

NLB Banka AD Skopje

2