NLC India : Appointment

Date: 12.01.2023
To
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
The BSE Ltd.
Scrip Code: NLCINDIA
Scrip Code: 513683

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref: Our Letter No. Lr.No.Secy/Reg.30 of LODR/2023 dated 01.01.2023

In furtherance to our above referred letter, we wish to inform that Ministry of Coal (MoC) vide its letter No.21/14/2022-ESTABLISHMENT dated 6th January, 2023, has conveyed the approval of President of India for the appointment of Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Company with effect from the date of his assumption or until further orders, whichever is earliest, subject to the terms & conditions of his appointment.

Pursuant to the said MoC letter, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 12th January, 2023.

Further, Shri K Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning & Projects) & Director (HR) AC, who was holding the additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director has handed over the charge of CMD to Shri M Prasanna Kumar with effect from 12th January, 2023.

The information pertaining to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company is as under: