Nlc India : Appointment
PU
03:19aNLC India Gets New Chairman-Managing Director
MT
2022NLC India Limited Appoints Suresh Chandra Suman as Chief Financial Officer
CI
NLC India : Appointment

01/12/2023 | 03:50am EST
NLC India Limited

('Navratna' - Government of India Enterprise)

Registered Office : No.135, EVR Periyar High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai-600 010.

Corporate Office : Block-1,Neyveli-607 801, Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu.

CIN : L93090TN1956GOI003507, Website: www.nlcindia.in

email: cosec@nlcindia.in,Phone: 044-28369139.

Lr. No. Secy/Reg.30 of LODR/CMD/2023

Date: 12.01.2023

To

To

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The BSE Ltd.

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeeleebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Code: NLCINDIA

Scrip Code: 513683

Dear Sir/madam,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref: Our Letter No. Lr.No.Secy/Reg.30 of LODR/2023 dated 01.01.2023

In furtherance to our above referred letter, we wish to inform that Ministry of Coal (MoC) vide its letter No.21/14/2022-ESTABLISHMENT dated 6th January, 2023, has conveyed the approval of President of India for the appointment of Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Company with effect from the date of his assumption or until further orders, whichever is earliest, subject to the terms & conditions of his appointment.

Pursuant to the said MoC letter, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 12th January, 2023.

Further, Shri K Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning & Projects) & Director (HR) AC, who was holding the additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director has handed over the charge of CMD to Shri M Prasanna Kumar with effect from 12th January, 2023.

The information pertaining to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company is as under:

S.No.

Particulars

Details

1

Name

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli

2

Reason

for

Appointment

change

3

Date

of

12th January, 2023.

Appointment

4

Brief Profile

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, has assumed charge

as Chairman and Managing Director on 12th January,

2023. He is a Gold Medalist in Mechanical Engineer

from Andhra / Nagarjuna University. He also holds

Managerial qualifications viz MBA in four

specializations, Operations Management, Marketing

Udhayashankar

Rajamanickam

Digitally signed by Udhayashankar Rajamanickam

Date: 2023.01.12 13:13:20 +05'30'

5

Management, Financial Management and Human Resources Management. He is topper of Energy auditor examination of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, GOI and also Certified Level-D exam holder of International Project Management Association (IPMA). Also, he is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Engineers.

Prior to assuming charge as CMD/NLCIL, he was Managing Director of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd. (GSECL), the generation arm of State-Owned Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) from November 04, 2020. Prior to joining GSECL, he was an Executive Director, heading vertical of NTPC (Corporate Fuel Management). He also been as Director of CNUPL (CIL NTPC Urja Pvt. Ltd.) and also as the Joint Managing Director of (MGCL) MahaGuj Collieries Limited. He was Chairperson of Western Region Power Committee (WRPC) for the year 2021-22.

Shri. M. Prasanna Kumar began his career as Executive Trainee with NTPC in the year 1988 and has an illustrious career spanning over 34 years in the Power sector and Coal.

He is also the winner of the Institution of Engineers (India) "Best Journal Award" and NTPC Management Journal "Horizon Best Article Award". He is recipient of three Power Excel Awards and many Meritorious Awards in his career progression and also appreciation from Government of Gujarat for outstanding performance.

Disclosure of Nil relationship between directors

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours faithfully,

for NLC India Limited

Udhayashankar Rajamanickam

Digitally signed by Udhayashankar Rajamanickam Date: 2023.01.12 13:13:56 +05'30'

Company Secretary

-2-

Disclaimer

NLC India Limited published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
