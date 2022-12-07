Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NLIGHT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LASR   US65487K1007

NLIGHT, INC.

(LASR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
10.70 USD   +1.04%
05:32pNlight : Investor Relations Presentation - November 2022
PU
11/07Raymond James Adjusts nLIGHT's Price Target to $30 From $40, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
11/07NLIGHT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NLIGHT : Investor Relations Presentation - November 2022

12/07/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

November 2022

nLIGHT at a Glance

Focus

High-power semiconductor and fiber lasers

Founded

2000

Headquarters

Camas, WA USA

2021 Financials

$270M Revenue (21% y-o-y growth)

$22.6M Adjusted EBITDA

Patents

> 500 issued and pending

Technology

Vertically integrated with leading technology in semiconductor and fiber lasers

End Markets

Industrial, aerospace and defense, and microfabrication

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the appendixfor a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss ).

2

nLIGHT Strategy | Continued technology innovation

Technology Vertically integrated from semiconductor to laser beam delivery

Market

Focused on growing markets enabled by high power lasers

Growth

21% growth in 2021 in-line with historical CAGR of > 20%

Note: Revenue CAGR based on 2016 - 2020.

3

nLIGHT Strategy | Vertically integrated from semiconductor to beam control

Semiconductor

Semiconductor

Optical

Fiber

Beam

Device

Fiber Coupled

Fiber

Laser

Control

nLIGHT Laser Overview

4

nLIGHT Strategy | Focused on growing markets

Technology Vertically integrated from semiconductor to laser beam delivery

Market

Focused on growing markets enabled by high power lasers

Financials 21% growth in 2021 in-line with historical CAGR of > 20%

Note: Revenue CAGR based on 2016 - 2020.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

nLIGHT Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 22:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NLIGHT, INC.
05:32pNlight : Investor Relations Presentation - November 2022
PU
11/07Raymond James Adjusts nLIGHT's Price Target to $30 From $40, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
11/07NLIGHT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/04Sector Update: Tech Stocks Carried Higher by Surging Chipmakers
MT
11/04Sector Update: Tech
MT
11/04Needham Adjusts Price Target on nLIGHT to $12 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03Nlight : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Transcript : NLIGHT, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Earnings Flash (LASR) NLIGHT Posts Q3 Revenue $60.1M, vs. Street Est of $64.1M
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (LASR) NLIGHT Reports Q3 Loss $-0.11, vs. Street Est of $-0.08
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NLIGHT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 243 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 480 M 480 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart NLIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
nLIGHT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Average target price 17,40 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Keeney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Corso Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martinsen Chief Technology Officer
Chris Schechter Chief Operating Officer
Doug C. Carlisle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NLIGHT, INC.-55.78%480
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.76%404 435
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.64%393 440
BROADCOM INC.-20.25%212 961
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.88%158 226
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.50%134 273