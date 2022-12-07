NLIGHT : Investor Relations Presentation - November 2022

Investor Presentation
November 2022
nLIGHT at a Glance
Focus
High-power semiconductor and fiber lasers
Founded
2000
Headquarters
Camas, WA USA
2021 Financials
$270M Revenue (21% y-o-y growth)
$22.6M Adjusted EBITDA
Patents
> 500 issued and pending
Technology
Vertically integrated with leading technology in semiconductor and fiber lasers
End Markets
Industrial, aerospace and defense, and microfabrication
nLIGHT Strategy | Continued technology innovation
Technology Vertically integrated from semiconductor to laser beam delivery
Market
Focused on growing markets enabled by high power lasers
Growth
21% growth in 2021 in-line with historical CAGR of > 20%
Note: Revenue CAGR based on 2016 - 2020.
nLIGHT Strategy | Vertically integrated from semiconductor to beam control
Semiconductor
Optical
Fiber
Beam
Device
Fiber Coupled
Laser
Control
nLIGHT Laser Overview
nLIGHT Strategy | Focused on growing markets
Financials 21% growth in 2021 in-line with historical CAGR of > 20%
