nLIGHT Acquires Process Monitoring Expert plasmo Industrietechnik

Expands nLIGHT's industrial solutions into automated quality assurance and adds additional scale in Europe

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense markets, today announced that it has acquired the assets of plasmo Industrietechnik GmbH (“Plasmo”), an Austrian-based provider of automated quality assurance and diagnostic solutions primarily for the welding and additive manufacturing markets.

Plasmo’s innovative quality assurance solutions empower customers to implement robust, efficient, and cost-optimized production processes. Plasmo’s products are driven by proprietary machine vision and analysis software that monitor and help automate a wide range of industrial welding and additive manufacturing processes. Complementing nLIGHT's expanding laser portfolio, the acquisition of the Plasmo assets strengthens nLIGHT’s position as a critical enabler of next generation manufacturing solutions in these growth markets.

“Plasmo is a technology leader in process monitoring and quality assurance systems for laser-based manufacturing processes,” said Jake Bell, general manager for industrial lasers. “Combining lasers with Plasmo’s real-time process monitoring solutions provide customers with a significant advantage as they develop, qualify and produce increasingly complex laser-printed or welded parts, particularly for high volume electric vehicle production,” said Mr. Bell.

With Plasmo, nLIGHT has expanded its European footprint in support of critical customers and strategic markets. “Our new team members in Germany and Austria are positioned geographically to serve a critical, growing part of the industrial market,” said Mr. Bell.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,275 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

