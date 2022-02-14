Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NLIGHT, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LASR   US65487K1007

NLIGHT, INC.

(LASR)
  Report
nLIGHT Acquires Process Monitoring Expert plasmo Industrietechnik

02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST
Expands nLIGHT's industrial solutions into automated quality assurance and adds additional scale in Europe

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense markets, today announced that it has acquired the assets of plasmo Industrietechnik GmbH (“Plasmo”), an Austrian-based provider of automated quality assurance and diagnostic solutions primarily for the welding and additive manufacturing markets.

Plasmo’s innovative quality assurance solutions empower customers to implement robust, efficient, and cost-optimized production processes. Plasmo’s products are driven by proprietary machine vision and analysis software that monitor and help automate a wide range of industrial welding and additive manufacturing processes. Complementing nLIGHT's expanding laser portfolio, the acquisition of the Plasmo assets strengthens nLIGHT’s position as a critical enabler of next generation manufacturing solutions in these growth markets.

“Plasmo is a technology leader in process monitoring and quality assurance systems for laser-based manufacturing processes,” said Jake Bell, general manager for industrial lasers. “Combining lasers with Plasmo’s real-time process monitoring solutions provide customers with a significant advantage as they develop, qualify and produce increasingly complex laser-printed or welded parts, particularly for high volume electric vehicle production,” said Mr. Bell.

With Plasmo, nLIGHT has expanded its European footprint in support of critical customers and strategic markets. “Our new team members in Germany and Austria are positioned geographically to serve a critical, growing part of the industrial market,” said Mr. Bell.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,275 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 272 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 92,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 844 M 844 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 275
Free-Float 98,1%
Duration : Period :
nLIGHT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,22 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Keeney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Bareket VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Martinsen Chief Technology Officer
David Pickett Chief Operating Officer
Doug C. Carlisle Independent Director
