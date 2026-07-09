Shares in the US specialist in high-power lasers, nLIGHT, jumped 28% on the stock market this Thursday after winning a contract with the US Army.

The Washington State-based group has been selected for the Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program, designed to support the future US architecture for cruise missile defense. The initial award is for $44m, but the ceiling could reach $627m through the development, integration and production phases.



This contract puts nLIGHT in sharper relief as a vertically integrated company that designs lasers for defense, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing. The JLWS program aims to move laser weapons from the demonstrator stage to deployable systems, with prototypes of about 150 kW, then a ramp-up toward 300 to 500 kW. The goal is to offer a lower-cost alternative to traditional interceptors, with shots at the speed of light and a theoretically much deeper magazine against drones, rockets and cruise missiles.



The news comes as nLIGHT was already showing a clear pivot toward defense. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 55% to $80.2m, including $55.1m in aerospace and defense, now nearly 69% of sales. Product revenue from this segment surged 98% to a record level, while product gross margin reached 43.6% and adjusted EBITDA came to $13.8m.



With $333m in cash and investments at the end of March, nLIGHT also has a strengthened balance sheet to support the ramp-up in output. This contract therefore provides concrete evidence that the company is moving closer to becoming an industrial supplier of military lasers, beyond development programs alone.