For the month of December 2023 (Report No. 5)

NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD.

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Results

On December 22, 2023, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd., or the Registrant, convened an ordinary shareholders' meeting, or the Meeting. At the Meeting, a quorum was present, and the shareholders of the Registrant approved all agenda items as originally proposed.

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Registrant's Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-262489, and 333-268690 and 333-269220), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

