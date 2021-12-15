Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NLS Pharmaceutics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLSP   CH0523961370

NLS PHARMACEUTICS AG

(NLSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NLS Pharmaceutics : STANDBY EQUITY DISTRIBUTION - Form 6-K

12/15/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STANDBY EQUITY DISTRIBUTION

AMENDMENT AGREEMENT

This amendment agreement dated as of December 14, 2021 (the "Amendment Agreement") is between YA II PN, LTD., a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership (the "Investor"), and NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD., a company incorporated under the laws of Switzerland (the "Company"). Each of the Investor and the Company are sometimes referred to herein as a "Party" or collectively as the "Parties."

This Amendment Agreement is an amendment to that certain agreement between the Parties dated as of September 27, 2021 (the "SEDA"). All capitalized terms in this Amendment Agreement shall, unless otherwise indicated herein, have the meanings assigned to them in the SEDA.

The Parties hereby agree as follows:

1) Section 1.36 (definition of the "Maximum Advance Amount") shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

"Section 1.36 'Maximum Advance Amount' in respect of each Advance Notice means the lower of: (i) an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the average of the Daily Value Traded of Common Shares on the Company's Principal Market during the five consecutive Trading Days immediately preceding the date of an Advance Notice, or (ii) $4,000,000."

2) A new definition shall be added to Section 1 to define the term "Minimum Acceptable Price" as follows:

"'Minimum Acceptable Price' shall mean the minimum price notified by the Company to the Investor in each Advance Notice, if applicable, provided that such price shall not be more than 85% of the VWAP on the last completed Trading Day prior to the time of the delivery of an Advance Notice."

3) Section 2.01(d) shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

"Section 2.01(d) Excluded Days and Minimum Acceptable Price.

(i) With respect to each Advance Notice, the Company may notify the Investor of the Minimum Acceptable Price with respect to such Advance by indicating a Minimum Acceptable Price on such Advance Notice. If no Minimum Acceptable Price is specified in an Advance Notice, then no Minimum Acceptable Price shall be in effect in connection with such Advance. Each Trading Day during a Pricing Period for which (A) with respect to each Advance Notice with a Minimum Acceptable Price, the VWAP is below the Minimum Acceptable Price in effect with respect to such Advance Notice, or (B) there is no VWAP (each such day, an "Excluded Day"), shall result in an automatic reduction to the amount of the Advance set forth in such Advance Notice by 20% (the resulting amount of each Advance being the "Adjusted Advance Amount"), and each Excluded Day shall be excluded from the Pricing Period for purposes of determining the Market Price.
(ii) The total Shares in respect of each Advance (after reductions have been made to arrive at the Adjusted Advance Amount) shall be automatically increased by such number of Shares (the "Additional Shares") equal to the number of Shares sold by the Investor on such Excluded Day, if any, and the price paid per share for each Additional Share shall be equal to the Minimum Acceptable Price in effect with respect to such Advance Notice (without any further discount), provided that this increase shall not cause the total Advance to exceed the amount set forth in the original Advance Notice or any limitations set forth in Section 2.01(c)."
4) Exhibit A and Exhibit B of the SEDA shall be deleted and replaced with Exhibit A and Exhibit B set forth on this Amendment Agreement.
5) All other terms and conditions of the SEDA remain in full force and effect.

[REMAINDER OF PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties have executed this Amendment Agreement as of the date first above written.

COMPANY:
NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD.
By: /s/ Alexander Zwyer
Name: Alexander Zwyer
Title: CEO
By: /s/ Silvia Panigone
Name: Silvia Panigone
Title: COO
INVESTOR:
YA II PN, LTD.
By: Yorkville Advisors Global, LP
Its: Investment Manager
By: Yorkville Advisors Global, LLC
Its: General Partner
By: /s/ Matt Beckman
Name: Matt Beckman

2

EXHIBIT A
ADVANCE NOTICE

NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD.

Dated:______________ Advance Notice Number: ____

The undersigned, _______________________, hereby certifies, with respect to the sale of Common Shares of NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD. (the "Company") issuable in connection with this Advance Notice, delivered pursuant to that certain Standby Equity Distribution Agreement, dated as of September 27, 2021, as amended (the "Agreement"), as follows:

1. The undersigned is the duly elected ______________ of the Company.

2. There are no fundamental changes to the information set forth in the Registration Statement which would require the Company to file a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement.

3. The Company has performed in all material respects all covenants and agreements to be performed by the Company contained in this Agreement on or prior to the Advance Notice Date. All conditions to the delivery of this Advance Notice are satisfied as of the date hereof.

4. The amount of the Advance the Company is requesting is _____________________.

5. The Minimum Acceptable Price with respect to this Advance Notice is _________ (if left blank then no Minimum Acceptable Price will be applicable to this Advance).

6. The number of Common Shares of the Company outstanding as of the date hereof is ___________.

The undersigned has executed this Advance Notice as of the date first set forth above.

NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD.
By:

3

EXHIBIT B

FORM OF SETTLEMENT DOCUMENT

VIA EMAIL

NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD.

Attn:

Email:

Below please find the settlement information with respect to the Advance Notice Date of:
1. Advance requested in the Advance Notice
2. Number of Excluded Days (if any)
3. Minimum Acceptable Price for this Advance (if any)
4. Adjusted Advance Amount (after taking into account any adjustments pursuant to Section 2.01(d)):
5. Market Price
6. Purchase Price (Market Price x 92%) per share
7. Number of Shares due to Investor
If there were any Excluded Days then add the following (see Section 2.01(d)):
8. Number of Additional Shares to be issued to Investor
9. Additional amount to be paid to the Company by the Investor (Additional Shares in number 8 x Minimum Acceptable Price)
10. Total Amount to be paid to Company (Purchase Price in number 6 + Additional amount in number 9):
11. Total Shares to be issued to Investor (Shares due to Investor in number 7 + Additional Shares in number 8):

Please issue the number of Shares due to the Investor to the account of the Investor as follows:

Investor's DTC participant #:

ACCOUNT NAME:

ACCOUNT NUMBER:

ADDRESS:

CITY:

COUNTRY:

Contact person:

Number and/or email:

Sincerely,
YA II PN, LTD.

Agreed and approved By NLS PHARMACEUTICS LTD.:

Name:
Title:

4

Disclaimer

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 21:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NLS PHARMACEUTICS AG
04:59pNLS PHARMACEUTICS : STANDBY EQUITY DISTRIBUTION - Form 6-K
PU
11/30NLS Pharma Says Drug Candidate to Treat COVID-19 Chronic Fatigue Shows Potential in Pre..
MT
11/30NLS PHARMACEUTICS : Announces Preclinical Results Confirming the Potential Benefit and Saf..
PU
11/30NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Preclinical Results Confirming the Potential Benefit and Sa..
CI
11/18NLS PHARMACEUTICS : Invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of NLS Pharmaceu..
PU
11/01NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
PU
11/01NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
10/14NLS PHARMACEUTICS : Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of NLS-4 (Laufl..
PU
10/14NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potential of NLS-4 to T..
CI
09/28NLS PHARMACEUTICS : Unaudited Interim Condensed Statements of Operating and Comprehensive ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NLS PHARMACEUTICS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,73 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 18,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart NLS PHARMACEUTICS AG
Duration : Period :
NLS Pharmaceutics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLS PHARMACEUTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 687%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Zwyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Subhasis Roy Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Hafner Chairman
Eric Konofal Chief Scientific Officer
Carlos R. Camozzi Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NLS PHARMACEUTICS AG0.00%19
MODERNA, INC.165.30%112 374
LONZA GROUP AG27.50%58 312
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.59%50 177
SEAGEN INC.-17.52%26 415
CELLTRION, INC.-42.48%23 746