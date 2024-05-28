Eric Konofal1,2, Jean-Charles Bizot 3, Christelle Peyron 4, Fabienne Massé 3, Anne-Laure Morel 4, George Apostol 1
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG, The Circle 6, P.O. Box, CH-8058 Zurich Airport, Switzerland - ek@nls-pharma.com
-
APHP, Hôpital Robert Debré, Centre Pédiatrique des Pathologies du Sommeil, 48 boulevard Sérurier, 75019 Paris, France
3 Key-Obs SAS, 13 avenue Buffon, 45100 Orléans, France
- Centre de Recherche enNeurosciences de Lyon, INSERM U1028, CNRS UMR5292, Lyon 1 University, CH Le Vinatier,Neurocampus MichelJouvet, 95 boulevard Pinel, 69675Bron Cedex, France
Introduction and Rationale
Main Results
Previous experiments have shown that thebilateral infusion of theneurotoxin orexin-B-saporin(OX-B-SAPorHCRT2-SAP), aconjugate of theorexin-Bpeptide and saporin, in thelateral hypothalamus (LH) induced lesions oforexin neurons,producing narcoleptic-likesleepbehavior in rats(Gerashchenkoet al., 2001, 2003).
OX-B-SAP selectively bindsto theorexin-2receptor (OX2R) and lesionsorexin neurons viamicroinjection into the LH, making it avaluabletoolforstudying sleepdisorders.
Aim of the Study
Thisstudy KO-874 aimedto investigate theneuroprotective effects of mazindol on nocturnal activity in arat model with narcoleptic-likesymptoms, induced byOX-B-SAP lesions in thelateralhypothalamus(LH).
Theobjectives were to implement theOX-B-SAPlesion modelat Key-Obs, determine theextent andduration ofcircadianactivitydisruption-particularlythedecrease in activity during the dark phase-andexamine theneuroprotective impact of mazindol on thisdisruption.
The present study shown the neuroprotective effects of mazindol on nocturnal activity in a rat model induced with narcoleptic-like symptoms through the administration of OX-B-SAP lesions in the LH. The main findings are reported Table 2.
- The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP (90 ng) into the LH significantly decreased circadian activity, particularly during the dark phase, which effectively modelled the decreased wakefulness seen in narcolepsy. This reduction in activity became significant from the 12th day post-lesion and persisted until the end of the experiment (Day 21).
- Mazindol was administered at 2 doses previously screened (1 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg) to evaluate its therapeutic potential. At a lower dose (1 mg/kg), mazindol showed no therapeutic effect and even appeared to aggravate the reduction in activity between Days 5 and 8 post-lesion.
Table 2. Summary of key findings of all experinents
Parameter
Description and Results
Lesions caused by OX-B-SAP(orexin-B-saporin) in the
lateral hypothalamus led to a significant decrease in
OX-B-SAP Lesion
circadian activity from day 12 to day 21 post-lesion. This
(90 ng)
reduction models the decreased wakefulness seen in
narcolepsy, indicating effective targeting of orexin-
Experiment 2.Rats were subdivided into 3 groups which received a bilateral infusion into the LH of either vehicle (Sham-Veh group) or OX-B-SAP (90 ng) (OX-B-SAP-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Maz groups). They received a p.o. administration of either vehicle (0.9% NaCl; Sham-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Veh groups) or 3 mg/kg mazindol (OX-B-SAP- Maz group) immediately after infusion of vehicle or OX-B-SAP and at the beginning of the dark period for 21 consecutive days. Circadian locomotor activity was recorded as described previously (see Figure 2). At the end of the experiment, animals were sacrificed, the brain was collected, frozen in dry ice and transferred to the CNRS- UMR5292 laboratory for histological analysis of orexin neurons in the LH.
Data analysis. OX-B-SAP groups were divided into subgroups according to the extent of the lesion in comparison with the OX-B-SAP-Veh group: High Lesion (HL) groups (OX-B-SAP-Veh HL and OX-B-SAP-Maz HL groups), which showed less than 50% remaining Orexin neurons in the LH, and Low Lesion (LL) groups (OX-B-SAP-Veh LL and OX- B-SAP-Maz LL groups), which showed more than 50% remaining Orexin neurons in the LH (Figure 5).
Sham-vehicle(Sham-Veh) rats showed a higher activity during the dark period than during the light period (Figure 4).
The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP (90 ng) induced a decrease in the number of orexin neurons in the LH, which was not significantly modified by mazindol treatment (Figure 5).
The OX-B-SAP infusion induced a decrease in activity in OX-B-SAP-Veh rats (see Figure 4). This
effect:
- was mostly observed during the dark phase,
- was observed only in high-lesion rats (< 50% remaining neurons in the LH), but not in low-lesion rats, and
- began to be significant from Day 12 following lesion and was present until the end of the experiment.
Mazindol mitigated the OX-B-SAP-induced decrease in activity during the dark phase in high-lesion rats (Figure 4), which was:
On Days 6-8,12-15, and 19-21,OX-B-SAP lesioned rats treated with mazindol (3 mg/kg) showed significantly higher activity levels during the dark phase compared to vehicle-treatedOX-B-SAP lesioned rats (Figure 4)
By Day 21, mazindol not only restored the activity levels to normal but exceeded those of the Sham group during the dark phase, indicating a robust protective effect against the activity disruptions caused by the destruction of orexin cells in the LH.
Detailed analysis showed that the beneficial effects of mazindol were more pronounced in rats with less severe lesions (>50% of orexin neurons remaining). These rats exhibited significantly higher activity levels during the dark phase compared to rats with severe lesions (<50% of orexin neurons remaining).
The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP induced a significant decrease in the number of orexin neurons in the LH, which was not significantly modified by mazindol treatment (Figure 5).
Mazindol mitigated the OX-B-SAP-induced decrease in activity during the dark phase in high-lesion rats:
- The number of orexin neurons was significantly reduced in the OX-B-SAP treated groups compared to the Sham group.
- The correlation between the number of orexin neurons and the distance traveled during the dark phase was significant in both the OX-B-SAP and OX-B-SAP + Mazindol groups, but not in the Sham group, suggesting that efficacy of mazindol is closely linked to the preservation of orexin neurons.
The analysis by the Pearson r test shows that the correlation between the activity during the dark phase and the number of Orexin neurons in the LH (Figure 6, upper):
- In Sham-Veh group: was far from significant.
- In OX-B-SAP-Veh group: was significant.
- In OX-B-SAP-Maz group: was significant.
There was no significant correlation between the activity during the light phase and the number of orexin neurons (Figure 6, lower) in Sham-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Veh groups, but a close to significant correlation in OX-B-SAP-Maz group.
Methods and Timeline
Animals were housed individually in transparent cages placed in actimeters to continuously record locomotor activity (distance traveled). The distance traveled each day, during dark and light periods, and during each 1-hour period, was recorded over 24-hourperiods duringvarious phases of theexperiment.Normal rats exhibit locomotor activity that is 4-5 times higher during the dark phase than during the light phase.
Narcolepsy symptomatology, induced here by OX-B-SAP lesions in the LH, should be detected by a decrease in activity during the dark phase, without changes during the light phase.
Animals, drugs, andmaterials used in theseexperiments, including the doses andpreparation methods for both OX-B-SAPand mazindol isreported in Table 1.
Timelinesfor experiments 1A, 1B(Figures 1) and 2(Figure 2),highlighted thesurgical procedure, drugadministration, and
activityrecording. Surgicalprocedure in rat andOX-B-SAPadministrationmethod is shown on Figure 3.
Table 1. Animals, drugs and material
Category
Details
Experiments at Key-Obs by authorized personnel;
Compliance with French Ministry of Agriculture guidelines; Approved by Key-Obs SAS Ethical Committee No. 27;
General Points
Conducted in standard conditions (T°= 22.0 ± 1.5°C);
Experiments conducted blindly;
No prior experiments on animals.
Species: Sprague-Dawley rats, male; Age: 3 weeks at delivery, 5 weeks at surgery, 8 weeks at experiment end; Number: N=75; Origin:
Janvier Labs, France; Housing: Single in transparent cages (1290D Eurostandard Type III, Tecniplast); Litter: Aspen Small; Enrichment:
Animals
Wood brick;
producing neurons.
At this dosage, mazindol showed no therapeutic effect on
the lesion-induced decrease in activity. Interestingly, there
Mazindol (1 mg/kg)
was an observed potential aggravation of decreased
activity between days 5 and 8 post-lesion, suggesting that
at lower doses, mazindol might not be effective or could
interfere negatively when administered orally.
Higher doses of mazindol significantly increased activity on
days 5, 12, 14, 20, and 21 post-lesion compared to both
sham-operated and OX-B-SAP-only groups. This suggests a
dose-dependent effect of mazindol when administered
Mazindol (3 mg/kg)
orally, potentially enhancing the orexinergic signaling or
compensating for the loss of orexin neurons due to the OX-
B-SAP lesion. The increase in activity supports the
hypothesis that mazindol at higher doses could stimulate
the orexin system, which is crucial for maintaining
wakefulness and regulating circadian rhythms.
In trials where the dosage of OX-B-SAP exceeded 90 ng,
administered intraperitoneally (ip), the resultant brain
OX-B-SAP Lesion
damage in rats was excessive, extending beyond the initial
intended lesion area. This extensive damage rendered the
(>90 ng, i.p.)
results scientifically invalid as the conditions exceeded
those of a controlled lesion, affecting the overall brain
function and structure beyond the scope of studying
targeted orexin neuron disruption.
- not significantly different between OX-B-SAP-Maz HL rats and Sham-Veh rats during D 6-8, D 12-15 and D 19-21 periods, and
- higher in OX-B-SAP-Maz HL rats than OX-B-SAP-Veh LL rats during the D 19-21 period.
Mazindol-induced increase in activity was more pronounced in low-lesion rats than in high-lesion rats (Figure 4).
Figures 4. Circadian locomotor activity: distance travelled in open-fields during 12-h dark and 12-h light periods of days 6-8,12-15 and 19-21 following surgery.
Sham-Veh (N=10) OX-B-SAP-Veh HL (N=5)
OX-B-SAP-Veh HL (N=2)
OX-B-SAP-Maz HL
OX-B-SAP-Maz LL (N=2)
100 000
**
+ SEM)
*
80 000
**
***
#
mean
#
60 000
(cm;
*
**
travelled
40 000
*
Distance
20 000
0
Dark 0-12 h
Light 12-24h
Dark 0-12 h
Light 12-24h
Dark 0-12 h
Light 12-24h
D 6-8
D 12-15
D 19-21
Differences (Student's t-test): vs. Sham-Veh group, * p≤ 0.05; ** p≤ 0.01; *** p≤ 0.001; vs. OX-B-SAP-Veh HL group: # p≤ 0.05.
Figures 5. Number of orexin neurons in the LH.
✱✱✱✱
ns
SEM)±
800
✱✱✱✱
mean
600
(N;
400
LL = Low
neurons
Lesion
200
HL = High
Orexin
Lesion
0
Veh
Veh
z
-Ma
ha
-
-
SAP
S
m
P
S
-
-
A
B
B
-
-
OX
OX
Difference (Student's t-test): ****p≤ 0.0001
Figures 6. Correlation between the number of Orexin neurons in the LH and the distance travelled during the dark phase (upper) and the light phase (lower) by Sham-Veh (left), OX-B-SAP-Veh (center) and OX-B-SAP Maz (right) rats.
12-h Dark - Sham-Veh - D5-21
12-h Dark OX-B-SAP-Veh D5-21
12-h Dark OX-B-SAP-MazD5-21
120 000
r = 0.535 - p = ns
120 000
r = 0.786 - p ≤ 0.05
120 000
r = 0.913 - p ≤ 0.001
(cm)
100 000
(cm)
100 000
(cm)
100 000
80 000
80 000
80 000
travelled
travelled
travelled
60 000
60 000
60 000
Distance
Distance
Distance
40 000
40 000
40 000
20 000
20 000
20 000
0
0
0
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
Orexin neurons (N)
Orexin neurons (N)
Orexin neurons (N)
12-h Light - Sham-Veh - D5-21
12-h Light OX-B-SAP-VehD5-21
12-h Light OX-B-SAP-MazD5-21
40 000
r = -0.355 - p = ns
40 000
40 000
r = 0.097 - p = ns
(cm)
30 000
(cm)
30 000
(cm)
30 000
r = 0.528 - p = ns
travelled
20 000
travelled
20 000
travelled
20 000
Distance
Distance
Distance
10 000
10 000
10 000
0
0
0
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
Orexin neurons (N)
Orexin neurons (N)
Orexin neurons (N)
Pearson correlation test: r and p values.
Conditions: T°= 22.0 ± 1.5°C, Hygrometry= 50 ± 30%, Air renewal= 12-25 vol/h, Lighting= 20-30 Lux, Day/night cycle= 12h/12h, Food:
Rat-mouse A04 (ad libitum), Drink: Tap water (ad libitum)
OX-B-SAPSupplier: Advanced Targeting Systems (ATSBIO); Vehicle: Veh; Administration: Bilateral intracerebral infusion in LH; Doses:
Experiment 1A: 490 ng, Experiment 1B: 90, 180 ng, Experiment 2: 90 ng; Application: 1, Volume: 0.5 µL; Preparation: Dissolved in
Drugs
PBS, stored at -20°C, used within 2 days, on ice during tests;
Mazindol Supplier: GreenPharma, Batch Y7391258; Vehicle: HCl 0.1N + 0.9% NaCl + NaOH 0.1N; Administration: Oral gavage (p.o.),
some i.p.; Doses: Experiment 1: 0.25, 0.5, 1 mg/kg, Experiment 3: 0.5 mg/kg; Application: 1, Volume: 1 ml/kg; Preparation: Stock
solution at -80°C for 6 weeks, ambient temperature during test
Pre-surgery: Buprecare 0.03 mg/kg; Anesthesia: Isoflurane; Stereotaxic surgery in standard frame (David Kopf, USA); Coordinates: 3.3
Surgery
mm posterior to bregma, 1.6 mm lateral to sagittal suture, 8.8 mm beneath brain surface; Injection: Veh (Sham) or OX-B-SAP (490 ng,
180 ng, 90 ng); Post-surgery: Ringer Lactate 1 ml s.c., Metacam 2 mg/kg; Follow-up: Ringer Lactate 1 ml s.c., Metacam 1 mg/kg up to
5 days if necessary
Recording of
Equipment: Plexiglas open-fields (42 cm L, 42 cm W, 40 cm H) with infrared photobeam detection systems (Acti-track, LSI Leticca,
Circadian
Panlab); Conditions: Floor covered with litter, free access to food and water; Data: Distance traveled recorded every 15 min for 24-h
Activity
period, starting at dark period; Read-outs: Distance during 24-hr,12-hr dark, 12-hr light, each 3-hr, each 1-hr period
Conclusion
Mazindoladministered at 3mg/kg after OX-B-SAP-inducedlesions (90 ng) in the LHsignificantly mitigates thereduction incircadian activitytypically ledby the lesions.By Day 21, mazindol not onlyrestores the activitylevels to normal butexceeds those of the Shamgroup during the dark phase. Thisindicates that mazindol has astrong protective effect against the activitydisruptions ledby thedestruction oforexin cells in the LH,potentially offering atherapeutic approach to counteract
narcolepticsymptoms inducedbyorexin cell loss.
Mazindol per osadministered exhibitspotential interaction with theorexin system, asevidenced by itseffects at different dosages in the rat model withOX-B-SAP-inducedlesions.At a higher dose (3mg/kg), mazindolsignificantly increases circadian activity, suggesting itspotential utility intreating disorders like narcolepsy, where orexin system disruption leadsto decreased activity andwakefulness. The lack ofeffect ornegative impactat lower doses (1mg/kg) underscores theimportance ofdosage in achievingtherapeuticbenefitsthroughpotential"orexinergicmechanisms". Thisrelationshipsuggeststhat mazindolmightworkby eitherdirectly or indirectlymodulatingorexinreceptors or the pathwaysinfluencedby the orexinsystem.
Figure 1. Time schedule of Experiment 1A and Experiment 1B
Figure 2. Time schedule of Experiment 2
Comprehensive Timeline of Orexin Research
Beginning
Surgery
of
OXB-SAP
reversed
lesion
light/dark
or
Non-lesioned rats only (Sham:
cycle
Sham lesion
N=7; non-operated: N=2)
Effect of Mazindol i.p. (1; 3
1 i,p. administration / day of vehicle
mg/kg) or p.o. (3; 10 mg/kg)
D-15
D-4
D-3
D-2
D-1
D 0
D 1
D 2
D 3
D 4
D 5
D 6
D 7
D 15 - D 22
2 × 24-hr LMA
2 × 24-hr LMA
8 × 24-hr LMA
Beginning
Surgery
of
OXB-SAP lesion
reversed
or
light/dark
Sham lesion
cycle
1 p.o. administration / day of vehicle
D-15
D-4
D-3
D-2
D-1
D 0
D 1
D 2
D 3
D 4
D 5
D 6
D 7
D 8
D12
D13
D14
D15
D19
D20
D21
2 × 24-hr LMA
4 × 24-hr LMA
4 × 24-hr LMA
3 × 24-hr LMA
Legend: x24-hr LMA" = x consecutive 24-hr locomotor activity recording
Beginning
Surgery
of
OXB-SAP lesion
reversed
or
Brain
light/dark
Sham lesion
collection
cycle
1 p.o. administration / day of mazindol (1; 3 mg/kg) or vehicle
D-15
D-3
D-2
D-1
D 0
D 1
D 2
D 3
D 4
D 5
D 6
D 7
D 8
D12
D13
D14
D15
D19
D20
D21
D22
2 × 24-hr LMA
4 × 24-hr LMA
4 × 24-hr LMA
3 × 24-hr LMA
Figure 3. Surgery in OX-B-SAP lesioned rat
Experiment 1A: OX-B-SAP 490 ng; Experiment 1B: OX-B-SAP 90 ng and
180 ng; Experiment 2: OX-B-SAP 90 ng injection in LH
Sleep-inducing potential of orexin reported in
the treatment of
Primary
dipsomania
observations on
Orexin introduced
(Brunton L.)
hypothalamus
lesions in monkeys
as a pharmacological
highlighting its role
agent enhancing
in behavior and
vigilance and
emotional responses
appetite
(Ranson S.W.)
(Penzoldt F.)
1890
1891
1910
1936
1939
1967
Orexin tannate
Discovery by
efficacy in anemia
William Houlihan:
and cachexia,
a patent filed by
highlights its
Sandoz Inc. for
stimulating effects on
compounds including
appetite (Smith W.)
mazindol, initially
studied for its anti-
inflammatory and/or anticonvulsant and appetite-regulating properties
First significant reports on
mazindol highlighting its
Discovery of a
effectiveness in treating
narcolepsy with cataplexy and
mutation in the
providing therapeutic benefits
hypocretin
comparable to or greater than
receptor 2 (OX2R)
those of amphetamines, but
gene causing
without serious side effects
narcolepsy with
associated (Parkes, J.D.,
cataplexy in dogs
Schachter, M. & Alvarez B.)
(Lin L., Mignot E.)
1973
1976
1979
1985
1991
1998
1999
Pharmacological
Action of mazindol
Co-discovery by two
action of mazindol
on lateral
independent teams and
via cerebral
hypothalamic
designation of orexin for
norepinephrine
neurons is
hypothalamus-specific peptides
metabolism has
independent of
(hypocretin) with
moderate activity
dopaminergic
neuroexcitatory activity, and
on the CNS and
processes
their receptors, crucial for the
anorexia in animal
(Sikdar S.K.)
regulation of sleep and appetite
models (Griffith, J.
(Peyron C., de Lecea L., &
& Gogerty, J.H.)
Sakurai T., Yanagisawa M.)
Pathophysiological hypothesis
Serum orexin A levels are significantly lower in drug-naive children
Relationship identified
suggesting dysfunction in the
orexin system related to ADHD
with ADHD, particularly in the inattentive subtype (Baykal S.)
Orexin-induced
between hypocretin (orexin)
and affecting areas controlling
neurons and CSF hypocretin
wakefulness and reward
Mazindol
Introduction and clinical
Irregular sleep
hyperlocomotion
(orexin-A) levels in
Introducing Dual
processing (Cortese S., Konofal E.)
and stereotypy in
narcolepsy:
Combination use in
trials of TAK-925 and
patterns and higher
rats are
Neurodegeneration of orexin
Orexin Receptor
First report of Yan7874 as
ADHD treatment
TAK-994 as selective
daytime sleepiness
mediated by the
neurons leading to significant
Antagonists
(either as
OX2R agonists, aiming to
in ADHD patients
dopaminergic
reductions of orexin-A level
(DORA), showing
OX1 and OX2 receptors
monotherapy or in
treat narcolepsy with
found and
system in the
in CSF is correlated with
potential to treat
agonist exhibiting receptor-
combination with
promising results,
correlated with
ventral
increased REM sleep and
insomnia by
independent cytotoxicity,
other compounds)
though some trials were
higher energy drink
tegmental area
impaired orexin release
blocking both
which limits its therapeutic
US8293779 B2;
halted due to hepatic
consumption and
(Nakamura T.)
during wakefulness
orexin receptors
potential
patent granted
signal
serum orexin levels
(Gerashchenko D., Mignot E.)
(Yanagisawa M.)
(Konofal E.)
(Takeda, 2016-2023)
(Sungur M.)
2000
2001
2003
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2017
2018
2019
Sleepiness-induced
Effects of hypocretin-2-
Demonstration
First orexin-2
Studied reporting the
NLS Pharmaceutics
NLS Pharmaceutics
receptor agonist
effects of mazindol,
received a patent
announced a mechanism
hyperlactivity in
saporin (OX-B-SAP) on
that orexin
with
amphetamine
approval and began
of action on orexin system
children with
sleep and neuronal loss
peptides prevent
anti-obesity activity
modafinil and
development of
and positive phase 2 data
ADHD: First report
in rats: A primary link
cataplexy and
discovered: Initial in
modafinil analog
mazindol
for mazindol extended-
on objective
between severity of
improve
vitro metabolism
compounds on
IR/SR multilayer tablet
release (ER) in adults with
somnolence
narcolepsy symptoms
wakefulness in an
and pharmacokinetic
impulsive behavior in
for the treatment of
ADHD, demonstrating
measured in ADHD
and orexin neuronal loss
orexin neuron-
studies
juvenile Wistar rats
ADHD
significant improvement
(Lecendreux M.,
(Gerashchenko D.)
ablated model of
with BLX-1026
subjected to the T-
(US11207271B2;
in symptoms (Wigal T.,
Konofal E.)
narcolepsy in mice
(Mukherjee A., Sen
Maze procedure
patent granted, 2021),
Konofal E.)
(Mieda M.)
A., Dey B.)
(Bizot J.C., Konofal E.)
Significant role
Disruption of OX2R in dopamine
neurons is found to increase arousal,
found of orexin in
improve cognitive performance, but
sleep disorders
impair inhibitory control and further
like narcolepsy,
evidence for OX2R modulation by
highlighting
mazindol is also provided (Tafti M.)
common
symptoms with
Introduction by Centessa
ADHD such as
Pharmaceuticals of novel selective
disrupted sleep
OX2R agonists, sulfonamide-
patterns and
derivatives (similar to Alkermes,
impaired cognitive
Sumitomo, Merck and Takeda) aimed
abilities (Barateau
at treating sleep disorders, including
L., Dauvilliers Y.)
narcolepsy
2022
2023
2024
Exploration of
NLS Pharmaceutics
announced a
Introduction by Aexon
orexin action on
significant
Labs of First-in-Class
dopaminergic
improvement in
non-sulfonamide
systems
narcolepsy with
Dual Orexin Receptor
modulating theta
cataplexy in adults
Agonists (DOXA) and
during REM sleep
with mazindol ER (3
their potential use for
and wakefulness,
mg/day) in the
the treatment and/or
affecting
POLARIS phase 2
prevention of
attentional
program versus
neurological
processes and
placebo for both
diseases (e.g. narcolepsy
providing
primary and
with cataplexy)
neurobiological
secondary endpoints
(PCT/EP2023/088020)
insights into
and announces the
ADHD
FDA approval for
pathophysiology
AMAZE phase 3
(Bandarabadi M.)
program
