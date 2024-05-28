T22Neuroprotective effect of mazindol on nocturnal activity in an Orexin-B-Saporin-inducednarcoleptic-like model in Sprague-Dawley rats (Study KO-874)

Eric Konofal1,2, Jean-Charles Bizot 3, Christelle Peyron 4, Fabienne Massé 3, Anne-Laure Morel 4, George Apostol 1

Introduction and Rationale

Main Results

Previous experiments have shown that thebilateral infusion of theneurotoxin orexin-B-saporin(OX-B-SAPorHCRT2-SAP), aconjugate of theorexin-Bpeptide and saporin, in thelateral hypothalamus (LH) induced lesions oforexin neurons,producing narcoleptic-likesleepbehavior in rats(Gerashchenkoet al., 2001, 2003).

OX-B-SAP selectively bindsto theorexin-2receptor (OX2R) and lesionsorexin neurons viamicroinjection into the LH, making it avaluabletoolforstudying sleepdisorders.

Aim of the Study

Thisstudy KO-874 aimedto investigate theneuroprotective effects of mazindol on nocturnal activity in arat model with narcoleptic-likesymptoms, induced byOX-B-SAP lesions in thelateralhypothalamus(LH).

Theobjectives were to implement theOX-B-SAPlesion modelat Key-Obs, determine theextent andduration ofcircadianactivitydisruption-particularlythedecrease in activity during the dark phase-andexamine theneuroprotective impact of mazindol on thisdisruption.

The present study shown the neuroprotective effects of mazindol on nocturnal activity in a rat model induced with narcoleptic-like symptoms through the administration of OX-B-SAP lesions in the LH. The main findings are reported Table 2.

  • The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP (90 ng) into the LH significantly decreased circadian activity, particularly during the dark phase, which effectively modelled the decreased wakefulness seen in narcolepsy. This reduction in activity became significant from the 12th day post-lesion and persisted until the end of the experiment (Day 21).
  • Mazindol was administered at 2 doses previously screened (1 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg) to evaluate its therapeutic potential. At a lower dose (1 mg/kg), mazindol showed no therapeutic effect and even appeared to aggravate the reduction in activity between Days 5 and 8 post-lesion.

Table 2. Summary of key findings of all experinents

Parameter

Description and Results

Lesions caused by OX-B-SAP(orexin-B-saporin) in the

lateral hypothalamus led to a significant decrease in

OX-B-SAP Lesion

circadian activity from day 12 to day 21 post-lesion. This

(90 ng)

reduction models the decreased wakefulness seen in

narcolepsy, indicating effective targeting of orexin-

Experiment 2.Rats were subdivided into 3 groups which received a bilateral infusion into the LH of either vehicle (Sham-Veh group) or OX-B-SAP (90 ng) (OX-B-SAP-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Maz groups). They received a p.o. administration of either vehicle (0.9% NaCl; Sham-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Veh groups) or 3 mg/kg mazindol (OX-B-SAP- Maz group) immediately after infusion of vehicle or OX-B-SAP and at the beginning of the dark period for 21 consecutive days. Circadian locomotor activity was recorded as described previously (see Figure 2). At the end of the experiment, animals were sacrificed, the brain was collected, frozen in dry ice and transferred to the CNRS- UMR5292 laboratory for histological analysis of orexin neurons in the LH.

Data analysis. OX-B-SAP groups were divided into subgroups according to the extent of the lesion in comparison with the OX-B-SAP-Veh group: High Lesion (HL) groups (OX-B-SAP-Veh HL and OX-B-SAP-Maz HL groups), which showed less than 50% remaining Orexin neurons in the LH, and Low Lesion (LL) groups (OX-B-SAP-Veh LL and OX- B-SAP-Maz LL groups), which showed more than 50% remaining Orexin neurons in the LH (Figure 5).

Sham-vehicle(Sham-Veh) rats showed a higher activity during the dark period than during the light period (Figure 4).

The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP (90 ng) induced a decrease in the number of orexin neurons in the LH, which was not significantly modified by mazindol treatment (Figure 5).

The OX-B-SAP infusion induced a decrease in activity in OX-B-SAP-Veh rats (see Figure 4). This

effect:

  • was mostly observed during the dark phase,
  • was observed only in high-lesion rats (< 50% remaining neurons in the LH), but not in low-lesion rats, and
  • began to be significant from Day 12 following lesion and was present until the end of the experiment.

Mazindol mitigated the OX-B-SAP-induced decrease in activity during the dark phase in high-lesion rats (Figure 4), which was:

On Days 6-8,12-15, and 19-21,OX-B-SAP lesioned rats treated with mazindol (3 mg/kg) showed significantly higher activity levels during the dark phase compared to vehicle-treatedOX-B-SAP lesioned rats (Figure 4)

By Day 21, mazindol not only restored the activity levels to normal but exceeded those of the Sham group during the dark phase, indicating a robust protective effect against the activity disruptions caused by the destruction of orexin cells in the LH.

Detailed analysis showed that the beneficial effects of mazindol were more pronounced in rats with less severe lesions (>50% of orexin neurons remaining). These rats exhibited significantly higher activity levels during the dark phase compared to rats with severe lesions (<50% of orexin neurons remaining).

The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP induced a significant decrease in the number of orexin neurons in the LH, which was not significantly modified by mazindol treatment (Figure 5).

Mazindol mitigated the OX-B-SAP-induced decrease in activity during the dark phase in high-lesion rats:

  • The number of orexin neurons was significantly reduced in the OX-B-SAP treated groups compared to the Sham group.
  • The correlation between the number of orexin neurons and the distance traveled during the dark phase was significant in both the OX-B-SAP and OX-B-SAP + Mazindol groups, but not in the Sham group, suggesting that efficacy of mazindol is closely linked to the preservation of orexin neurons.

The analysis by the Pearson r test shows that the correlation between the activity during the dark phase and the number of Orexin neurons in the LH (Figure 6, upper):

  • In Sham-Veh group: was far from significant.
  • In OX-B-SAP-Veh group: was significant.
  • In OX-B-SAP-Maz group: was significant.

There was no significant correlation between the activity during the light phase and the number of orexin neurons (Figure 6, lower) in Sham-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Veh groups, but a close to significant correlation in OX-B-SAP-Maz group.

Methods and Timeline

Animals were housed individually in transparent cages placed in actimeters to continuously record locomotor activity (distance traveled). The distance traveled each day, during dark and light periods, and during each 1-hour period, was recorded over 24-hourperiods duringvarious phases of theexperiment.Normal rats exhibit locomotor activity that is 4-5 times higher during the dark phase than during the light phase.

Narcolepsy symptomatology, induced here by OX-B-SAP lesions in the LH, should be detected by a decrease in activity during the dark phase, without changes during the light phase.

Animals, drugs, andmaterials used in theseexperiments, including the doses andpreparation methods for both OX-B-SAPand mazindol isreported in Table 1.

Timelinesfor experiments 1A, 1B(Figures 1) and 2(Figure 2),highlighted thesurgical procedure, drugadministration, and

activityrecording. Surgicalprocedure in rat andOX-B-SAPadministrationmethod is shown on Figure 3.

Table 1. Animals, drugs and material

Category

Details

Experiments at Key-Obs by authorized personnel;

Compliance with French Ministry of Agriculture guidelines; Approved by Key-Obs SAS Ethical Committee No. 27;

General Points

Conducted in standard conditions (T°= 22.0 ± 1.5°C);

Experiments conducted blindly;

No prior experiments on animals.

Species: Sprague-Dawley rats, male; Age: 3 weeks at delivery, 5 weeks at surgery, 8 weeks at experiment end; Number: N=75; Origin:

Janvier Labs, France; Housing: Single in transparent cages (1290D Eurostandard Type III, Tecniplast); Litter: Aspen Small; Enrichment:

Animals

Wood brick;

producing neurons.

At this dosage, mazindol showed no therapeutic effect on

the lesion-induced decrease in activity. Interestingly, there

Mazindol (1 mg/kg)

was an observed potential aggravation of decreased

activity between days 5 and 8 post-lesion, suggesting that

at lower doses, mazindol might not be effective or could

interfere negatively when administered orally.

Higher doses of mazindol significantly increased activity on

days 5, 12, 14, 20, and 21 post-lesion compared to both

sham-operated and OX-B-SAP-only groups. This suggests a

dose-dependent effect of mazindol when administered

Mazindol (3 mg/kg)

orally, potentially enhancing the orexinergic signaling or

compensating for the loss of orexin neurons due to the OX-

B-SAP lesion. The increase in activity supports the

hypothesis that mazindol at higher doses could stimulate

the orexin system, which is crucial for maintaining

wakefulness and regulating circadian rhythms.

In trials where the dosage of OX-B-SAP exceeded 90 ng,

administered intraperitoneally (ip), the resultant brain

OX-B-SAP Lesion

damage in rats was excessive, extending beyond the initial

intended lesion area. This extensive damage rendered the

(>90 ng, i.p.)

results scientifically invalid as the conditions exceeded

those of a controlled lesion, affecting the overall brain

function and structure beyond the scope of studying

targeted orexin neuron disruption.

  • not significantly different between OX-B-SAP-Maz HL rats and Sham-Veh rats during D 6-8, D 12-15 and D 19-21 periods, and
  • higher in OX-B-SAP-Maz HL rats than OX-B-SAP-Veh LL rats during the D 19-21 period.

Mazindol-induced increase in activity was more pronounced in low-lesion rats than in high-lesion rats (Figure 4).

Figures 4. Circadian locomotor activity: distance travelled in open-fields during 12-h dark and 12-h light periods of days 6-8,12-15 and 19-21 following surgery.

Sham-Veh (N=10) OX-B-SAP-Veh HL (N=5)

OX-B-SAP-Veh HL (N=2)

OX-B-SAP-Maz HL

OX-B-SAP-Maz LL (N=2)

100 000

**

+ SEM)

*

80 000

**

***

#

mean

#

60 000

(cm;

*

**

travelled

40 000

*

Distance

20 000

0

Dark 0-12 h

Light 12-24h

Dark 0-12 h

Light 12-24h

Dark 0-12 h

Light 12-24h

D 6-8

D 12-15

D 19-21

Differences (Student's t-test): vs. Sham-Veh group, * p≤ 0.05; ** p≤ 0.01; *** p≤ 0.001; vs. OX-B-SAP-Veh HL group: # p≤ 0.05.

Figures 5. Number of orexin neurons in the LH.

✱✱✱✱

ns

SEM)±

800

✱✱✱✱

mean

600

(N;

400

LL = Low

neurons

Lesion

200

HL = High

Orexin

Lesion

0

Veh

Veh

z

-Ma

ha

-

-

SAP

S

m

P

S

-

-

A

B

B

-

-

OX

OX

Difference (Student's t-test): ****p≤ 0.0001

Figures 6. Correlation between the number of Orexin neurons in the LH and the distance travelled during the dark phase (upper) and the light phase (lower) by Sham-Veh (left), OX-B-SAP-Veh (center) and OX-B-SAP Maz (right) rats.

12-h Dark - Sham-Veh - D5-21

12-h Dark OX-B-SAP-Veh D5-21

12-h Dark OX-B-SAP-MazD5-21

120 000

r = 0.535 - p = ns

120 000

r = 0.786 - p ≤ 0.05

120 000

r = 0.913 - p ≤ 0.001

(cm)

100 000

(cm)

100 000

(cm)

100 000

80 000

80 000

80 000

travelled

travelled

travelled

60 000

60 000

60 000

Distance

Distance

Distance

40 000

40 000

40 000

20 000

20 000

20 000

0

0

0

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

Orexin neurons (N)

Orexin neurons (N)

Orexin neurons (N)

12-h Light - Sham-Veh - D5-21

12-h Light OX-B-SAP-VehD5-21

12-h Light OX-B-SAP-MazD5-21

40 000

r = -0.355 - p = ns

40 000

40 000

r = 0.097 - p = ns

(cm)

30 000

(cm)

30 000

(cm)

30 000

r = 0.528 - p = ns

travelled

20 000

travelled

20 000

travelled

20 000

Distance

Distance

Distance

10 000

10 000

10 000

0

0

0

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

Orexin neurons (N)

Orexin neurons (N)

Orexin neurons (N)

Pearson correlation test: r and p values.

Conditions: T°= 22.0 ± 1.5°C, Hygrometry= 50 ± 30%, Air renewal= 12-25 vol/h, Lighting= 20-30 Lux, Day/night cycle= 12h/12h, Food:

Rat-mouse A04 (ad libitum), Drink: Tap water (ad libitum)

OX-B-SAPSupplier: Advanced Targeting Systems (ATSBIO); Vehicle: Veh; Administration: Bilateral intracerebral infusion in LH; Doses:

Experiment 1A: 490 ng, Experiment 1B: 90, 180 ng, Experiment 2: 90 ng; Application: 1, Volume: 0.5 µL; Preparation: Dissolved in

Drugs

PBS, stored at -20°C, used within 2 days, on ice during tests;

Mazindol Supplier: GreenPharma, Batch Y7391258; Vehicle: HCl 0.1N + 0.9% NaCl + NaOH 0.1N; Administration: Oral gavage (p.o.),

some i.p.; Doses: Experiment 1: 0.25, 0.5, 1 mg/kg, Experiment 3: 0.5 mg/kg; Application: 1, Volume: 1 ml/kg; Preparation: Stock

solution at -80°C for 6 weeks, ambient temperature during test

Pre-surgery: Buprecare 0.03 mg/kg; Anesthesia: Isoflurane; Stereotaxic surgery in standard frame (David Kopf, USA); Coordinates: 3.3

Surgery

mm posterior to bregma, 1.6 mm lateral to sagittal suture, 8.8 mm beneath brain surface; Injection: Veh (Sham) or OX-B-SAP (490 ng,

180 ng, 90 ng); Post-surgery: Ringer Lactate 1 ml s.c., Metacam 2 mg/kg; Follow-up: Ringer Lactate 1 ml s.c., Metacam 1 mg/kg up to

5 days if necessary

Recording of

Equipment: Plexiglas open-fields (42 cm L, 42 cm W, 40 cm H) with infrared photobeam detection systems (Acti-track, LSI Leticca,

Circadian

Panlab); Conditions: Floor covered with litter, free access to food and water; Data: Distance traveled recorded every 15 min for 24-h

Activity

period, starting at dark period; Read-outs: Distance during 24-hr,12-hr dark, 12-hr light, each 3-hr, each 1-hr period

Conclusion

Mazindoladministered at 3mg/kg after OX-B-SAP-inducedlesions (90 ng) in the LHsignificantly mitigates thereduction incircadian activitytypically ledby the lesions.By Day 21, mazindol not onlyrestores the activitylevels to normal butexceeds those of the Shamgroup during the dark phase. Thisindicates that mazindol has astrong protective effect against the activitydisruptions ledby thedestruction oforexin cells in the LH,potentially offering atherapeutic approach to counteract

narcolepticsymptoms inducedbyorexin cell loss.

Mazindol per osadministered exhibitspotential interaction with theorexin system, asevidenced by itseffects at different dosages in the rat model withOX-B-SAP-inducedlesions.At a higher dose (3mg/kg), mazindolsignificantly increases circadian activity, suggesting itspotential utility intreating disorders like narcolepsy, where orexin system disruption leadsto decreased activity andwakefulness. The lack ofeffect ornegative impactat lower doses (1mg/kg) underscores theimportance ofdosage in achievingtherapeuticbenefitsthroughpotential"orexinergicmechanisms". Thisrelationshipsuggeststhat mazindolmightworkby eitherdirectly or indirectlymodulatingorexinreceptors or the pathwaysinfluencedby the orexinsystem.

Figure 1. Time schedule of Experiment 1A and Experiment 1B

Figure 2. Time schedule of Experiment 2

Comprehensive Timeline of Orexin Research

Beginning

Surgery

of

OXB-SAP

reversed

lesion

light/dark

or

Non-lesioned rats only (Sham:

cycle

Sham lesion

N=7; non-operated: N=2)

Effect of Mazindol i.p. (1; 3

1 i,p. administration / day of vehicle

mg/kg) or p.o. (3; 10 mg/kg)

D-15

D-4

D-3

D-2

D-1

D 0

D 1

D 2

D 3

D 4

D 5

D 6

D 7

D 15 - D 22

2 × 24-hr LMA

2 × 24-hr LMA

8 × 24-hr LMA

Beginning

Surgery

of

OXB-SAP lesion

reversed

or

light/dark

Sham lesion

cycle

1 p.o. administration / day of vehicle

D-15

D-4

D-3

D-2

D-1

D 0

D 1

D 2

D 3

D 4

D 5

D 6

D 7

D 8

D12

D13

D14

D15

D19

D20

D21

2 × 24-hr LMA

4 × 24-hr LMA

4 × 24-hr LMA

3 × 24-hr LMA

Legend: x24-hr LMA" = x consecutive 24-hr locomotor activity recording

Beginning

Surgery

of

OXB-SAP lesion

reversed

or

Brain

light/dark

Sham lesion

collection

cycle

1 p.o. administration / day of mazindol (1; 3 mg/kg) or vehicle

D-15

D-3

D-2

D-1

D 0

D 1

D 2

D 3

D 4

D 5

D 6

D 7

D 8

D12

D13

D14

D15

D19

D20

D21

D22

2 × 24-hr LMA

4 × 24-hr LMA

4 × 24-hr LMA

3 × 24-hr LMA

Figure 3. Surgery in OX-B-SAP lesioned rat

Experiment 1A: OX-B-SAP 490 ng; Experiment 1B: OX-B-SAP 90 ng and

180 ng; Experiment 2: OX-B-SAP 90 ng injection in LH

Sleep-inducing potential of orexin reported in

the treatment of

Primary

dipsomania

observations on

Orexin introduced

(Brunton L.)

hypothalamus

lesions in monkeys

as a pharmacological

highlighting its role

agent enhancing

in behavior and

vigilance and

emotional responses

appetite

(Ranson S.W.)

(Penzoldt F.)

1890

1891

1910

1936

1939

1967

Orexin tannate

Discovery by

efficacy in anemia

William Houlihan:

and cachexia,

a patent filed by

highlights its

Sandoz Inc. for

stimulating effects on

compounds including

appetite (Smith W.)

mazindol, initially

studied for its anti-

inflammatory and/or anticonvulsant and appetite-regulating properties

First significant reports on

mazindol highlighting its

Discovery of a

effectiveness in treating

narcolepsy with cataplexy and

mutation in the

providing therapeutic benefits

hypocretin

comparable to or greater than

receptor 2 (OX2R)

those of amphetamines, but

gene causing

without serious side effects

narcolepsy with

associated (Parkes, J.D.,

cataplexy in dogs

Schachter, M. & Alvarez B.)

(Lin L., Mignot E.)

1973

1976

1979

1985

1991

1998

1999

Pharmacological

Action of mazindol

Co-discovery by two

action of mazindol

on lateral

independent teams and

via cerebral

hypothalamic

designation of orexin for

norepinephrine

neurons is

hypothalamus-specific peptides

metabolism has

independent of

(hypocretin) with

moderate activity

dopaminergic

neuroexcitatory activity, and

on the CNS and

processes

their receptors, crucial for the

anorexia in animal

(Sikdar S.K.)

regulation of sleep and appetite

models (Griffith, J.

(Peyron C., de Lecea L., &

& Gogerty, J.H.)

Sakurai T., Yanagisawa M.)

Pathophysiological hypothesis

Serum orexin A levels are significantly lower in drug-naive children

Relationship identified

suggesting dysfunction in the

orexin system related to ADHD

with ADHD, particularly in the inattentive subtype (Baykal S.)

Orexin-induced

between hypocretin (orexin)

and affecting areas controlling

neurons and CSF hypocretin

wakefulness and reward

Mazindol

Introduction and clinical

Irregular sleep

hyperlocomotion

(orexin-A) levels in

Introducing Dual

processing (Cortese S., Konofal E.)

and stereotypy in

narcolepsy:

Combination use in

trials of TAK-925 and

patterns and higher

rats are

Neurodegeneration of orexin

Orexin Receptor

First report of Yan7874 as

ADHD treatment

TAK-994 as selective

daytime sleepiness

mediated by the

neurons leading to significant

Antagonists

(either as

OX2R agonists, aiming to

in ADHD patients

dopaminergic

reductions of orexin-A level

(DORA), showing

OX1 and OX2 receptors

monotherapy or in

treat narcolepsy with

found and

system in the

in CSF is correlated with

potential to treat

agonist exhibiting receptor-

combination with

promising results,

correlated with

ventral

increased REM sleep and

insomnia by

independent cytotoxicity,

other compounds)

though some trials were

higher energy drink

tegmental area

impaired orexin release

blocking both

which limits its therapeutic

US8293779 B2;

halted due to hepatic

consumption and

(Nakamura T.)

during wakefulness

orexin receptors

potential

patent granted

signal

serum orexin levels

(Gerashchenko D., Mignot E.)

(Yanagisawa M.)

(Konofal E.)

(Takeda, 2016-2023)

(Sungur M.)

2000

2001

2003

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sleepiness-induced

Effects of hypocretin-2-

Demonstration

First orexin-2

Studied reporting the

NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics

receptor agonist

effects of mazindol,

received a patent

announced a mechanism

hyperlactivity in

saporin (OX-B-SAP) on

that orexin

with

amphetamine

approval and began

of action on orexin system

children with

sleep and neuronal loss

peptides prevent

anti-obesity activity

modafinil and

development of

and positive phase 2 data

ADHD: First report

in rats: A primary link

cataplexy and

discovered: Initial in

modafinil analog

mazindol

for mazindol extended-

on objective

between severity of

improve

vitro metabolism

compounds on

IR/SR multilayer tablet

release (ER) in adults with

somnolence

narcolepsy symptoms

wakefulness in an

and pharmacokinetic

impulsive behavior in

for the treatment of

ADHD, demonstrating

measured in ADHD

and orexin neuronal loss

orexin neuron-

studies

juvenile Wistar rats

ADHD

significant improvement

(Lecendreux M.,

(Gerashchenko D.)

ablated model of

with BLX-1026

subjected to the T-

(US11207271B2;

in symptoms (Wigal T.,

Konofal E.)

narcolepsy in mice

(Mukherjee A., Sen

Maze procedure

patent granted, 2021),

Konofal E.)

(Mieda M.)

A., Dey B.)

(Bizot J.C., Konofal E.)

Significant role

Disruption of OX2R in dopamine

neurons is found to increase arousal,

found of orexin in

improve cognitive performance, but

sleep disorders

impair inhibitory control and further

like narcolepsy,

evidence for OX2R modulation by

highlighting

mazindol is also provided (Tafti M.)

common

symptoms with

Introduction by Centessa

ADHD such as

Pharmaceuticals of novel selective

disrupted sleep

OX2R agonists, sulfonamide-

patterns and

derivatives (similar to Alkermes,

impaired cognitive

Sumitomo, Merck and Takeda) aimed

abilities (Barateau

at treating sleep disorders, including

L., Dauvilliers Y.)

narcolepsy

2022

2023

2024

Exploration of

NLS Pharmaceutics

announced a

Introduction by Aexon

orexin action on

significant

Labs of First-in-Class

dopaminergic

improvement in

non-sulfonamide

systems

narcolepsy with

Dual Orexin Receptor

modulating theta

cataplexy in adults

Agonists (DOXA) and

during REM sleep

with mazindol ER (3

their potential use for

and wakefulness,

mg/day) in the

the treatment and/or

affecting

POLARIS phase 2

prevention of

attentional

program versus

neurological

processes and

placebo for both

diseases (e.g. narcolepsy

providing

primary and

with cataplexy)

neurobiological

secondary endpoints

(PCT/EP2023/088020)

insights into

and announces the

ADHD

FDA approval for

pathophysiology

AMAZE phase 3

(Bandarabadi M.)

program

