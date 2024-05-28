Neuroprotective effect of mazindol on nocturnal activity in an Orexin-B-Saporin-inducednarcoleptic-like model in Sprague-Dawley rats (Study KO-874)

Previous experiments have shown that thebilateral infusion of theneurotoxin orexin-B-saporin(OX-B-SAPorHCRT2-SAP), aconjugate of theorexin-Bpeptide and saporin, in thelateral hypothalamus (LH) induced lesions oforexin neurons,producing narcoleptic-likesleepbehavior in rats(Gerashchenkoet al., 2001, 2003). OX-B-SAP selectively bindsto theorexin-2receptor (OX2R) and lesionsorexin neurons viamicroinjection into the LH, making it avaluabletoolforstudying sleepdisorders. Aim of the Study Thisstudy KO-874 aimedto investigate theneuroprotective effects of mazindol on nocturnal activity in arat model with narcoleptic-likesymptoms, induced byOX-B-SAP lesions in thelateralhypothalamus(LH). Theobjectives were to implement theOX-B-SAPlesion modelat Key-Obs, determine theextent andduration ofcircadianactivitydisruption-particularlythedecrease in activity during the dark phase-andexamine theneuroprotective impact of mazindol on thisdisruption.

The present study shown the neuroprotective effects of mazindol on nocturnal activity in a rat model induced with narcoleptic-like symptoms through the administration of OX-B-SAP lesions in the LH. The main findings are reported Table 2. The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP (90 ng) into the LH significantly decreased circadian activity, particularly during the dark phase, which effectively modelled the decreased wakefulness seen in narcolepsy. This reduction in activity became significant from the 12th day post-lesion and persisted until the end of the experiment (Day 21).

Mazindol was administered at 2 doses previously screened (1 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg) to evaluate its therapeutic potential. At a lower dose (1 mg/kg), mazindol showed no therapeutic effect and even appeared to aggravate the reduction in activity between Days 5 and 8 post-lesion. Table 2. Summary of key findings of all experinents Parameter Description and Results Lesions caused by OX-B-SAP(orexin-B-saporin) in the lateral hypothalamus led to a significant decrease in OX-B-SAP Lesion circadian activity from day 12 to day 21 post-lesion. This (90 ng) reduction models the decreased wakefulness seen in narcolepsy, indicating effective targeting of orexin-

Experiment 2.Rats were subdivided into 3 groups which received a bilateral infusion into the LH of either vehicle (Sham-Veh group) or OX-B-SAP (90 ng) (OX-B-SAP-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Maz groups). They received a p.o. administration of either vehicle (0.9% NaCl; Sham-Veh and OX-B-SAP-Veh groups) or 3 mg/kg mazindol (OX-B-SAP- Maz group) immediately after infusion of vehicle or OX-B-SAP and at the beginning of the dark period for 21 consecutive days. Circadian locomotor activity was recorded as described previously (see Figure 2). At the end of the experiment, animals were sacrificed, the brain was collected, frozen in dry ice and transferred to the CNRS- UMR5292 laboratory for histological analysis of orexin neurons in the LH. Data analysis. OX-B-SAP groups were divided into subgroups according to the extent of the lesion in comparison with the OX-B-SAP-Veh group: High Lesion (HL) groups (OX-B-SAP-Veh HL and OX-B-SAP-Maz HL groups), which showed less than 50% remaining Orexin neurons in the LH, and Low Lesion (LL) groups (OX-B-SAP-Veh LL and OX- B-SAP-Maz LL groups), which showed more than 50% remaining Orexin neurons in the LH (Figure 5). Sham-vehicle(Sham-Veh) rats showed a higher activity during the dark period than during the light period (Figure 4). The bilateral infusion of OX-B-SAP (90 ng) induced a decrease in the number of orexin neurons in the LH, which was not significantly modified by mazindol treatment (Figure 5). The OX-B-SAP infusion induced a decrease in activity in OX-B-SAP-Veh rats (see Figure 4). This effect: was mostly observed during the dark phase,

was observed only in high-lesion rats (< 50% remaining neurons in the LH), but not in low-lesion rats, and

high-lesion rats (< 50% remaining neurons in the LH), but not in low-lesion rats, and began to be significant from Day 12 following lesion and was present until the end of the experiment. Mazindol mitigated the OX-B-SAP-induced decrease in activity during the dark phase in high-lesion rats (Figure 4), which was: