    NMCN   GB0006452857

NMCN PLC

(NMCN)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 06/29
117.5 GBX   0.00%
09:22aNMCN : welcomes Gavin Davies as Telecoms Managing Director
PU
08/27NMCN : ‘When I Grow Up' Featured in ICE Top Inspiring Books for Children!
PU
08/25NMCN : Leaders of Distinction
PU
Nmcn : welcomes Gavin Davies as Telecoms Managing Director

09/06/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Construction and engineering company, nmcn plc, has announced the appointment of Gavin Davies as Managing Director for its Telecoms business unit.

Gavin previously worked for Clearcomm Group Ltd where he was the Group Operations Director.

During his career spanning over 20 years, Gavin has held a number of senior roles including Director of Network Build and Business at Comex 2000 and Operations Manager at Fujitsu.

Gavin said: 'I'm really excited to be joining nmcn as the company plays its part in moving the UK's infrastructure forward'.

Lee Marks, Chief Executive for nmcn, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Gavin to nmcn, who brings with him a wealth of experience within the telecoms sector. His senior leadership experience in the industry will significantly contribute to our strategic plans as nmcn becomes one of the UK's fastest-growing Telecoms contractors'.

'Gavin takes a pivotal role as we support the Government's ambitions for nationwide coverage of ultrafast Full Fibre broadband by 2025 by bringing it to millions of homes and businesses across the UK.'

Disclaimer

NMCN plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 405 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2019 5,91 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
Net cash 2019 12,4 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
Yield 2019 1,51%
Capitalization 11,9 M 16,5 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 10,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lee Marks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Peter Foster Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Elliott Chairman
Michael John Holt Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Mary Amos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMCN PLC-54.81%16
VINCI12.02%62 122
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%32 946
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.99%32 446
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.31%21 761
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.75%19 243