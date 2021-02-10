nmcn : 2021 Graduate & Placement Applications Now Open

We are pleased to announce that the application window is now open for our 2021 graduate and placement vacancies - providing an opportunity to start a fantastic career with us at nmcn.

Whether you are currently undertaking a degree, or approaching graduation and looking to begin your career, at nmcn we have opportunities for you to succeed.

The new batch of opportunities covers a range of different disciplines and there are a number of vacancies available across our regional offices.

Graduate opportunities

We offer graduates an individual tailored programme as a platform to become the industry's next star. With nmcn you will be working on high- profile, exciting projects alongside industry experts in your field.

As a Graduate, you'll benefit from being handed responsibility from the outset, an opportunity to gain real hands-on experience and develop a broad understanding of your chosen profession, as well as support in building key skills.

Our Graduate opportunities are:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Quantity Surveying

Process Engineering

Construction and Project Management

Environmental

Placement opportunities

Through our work placement offerings in a wide range of disciplines, we can help to enhance your employability and give you the opportunity to earn while you learn.

Our placement opportunities are in the following:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Quantity Surveying

Commercial

Construction and Project Management

To view all our graduate and placement opportunities click here

Our opportunities will be open for applications until 12th March, If you want more information, get in touch with our team via recruitment@nmcn.com