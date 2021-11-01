Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 11th November 2021 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021
NMDC Limited
(1fRn ~ CfiT '3'all) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
: ~ ~', 10-3-311~, ~ ~. ~ tCJl, ,.._~G-x-1El-IG - 500 028. Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028. m ~~I Corporate Identity Number : L13100TG1958 GOI 001674
No. 18(1)/202 1- Sectt
27th October
1)
The BSE Limited
2}
National Stock Exchange of India
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
Sandra Kurla Complex,
Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
3} The Calcutta Stock Exchange
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
Kolkata - 700001
Sub: Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 1
l'h November
2021 to
consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second
quarter
and half year ended 30
h September 2021
1
Ref:
Regulation 29 of the SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015; Scrip
Code:
526371; Security ID: NMDC
Notice is hereby given
that a
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is
scheduled to be held on Thursday the 11 lh November 2021 , inter-alia, to consider,
approve and
take on
record
the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and
Consolidated)
of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th
September 2021.
In pursuance
of the SEBI (Prohibition o f Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
and its
amendments,
and the
Company'sInternal Code of Conduct for Prevention of
Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company
was
already
closed for all
Insiders including Designated Persons and their
immediate relatives from 1st October 2021 and end 48 hours a fter the declaration
of the Unaudited Financial Results of th e Company for the second quarter and half
year ended 30th September 2021.
Please take the same on record. Thanking you
tYours faithfully, NMDC Limited
Jo.
A S Pardha Saradhi
Company Secretary
Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767
l);cro I Fax : +91-40-23538711 "t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
