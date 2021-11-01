Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  NMDC Limited
  News
  Summary
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 11th November 2021 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
NMDC

lf'~ir~ R=tPre~

NMDC Limited

(1fRn ~ CfiT '3'all) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ ~Cfl~~,.._~cl~~ : ~ ~', 10-3-311~, ~ ~. ~ tCJl, ,.._~G-x-1El-IG- 500 028. Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-311/A,Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028. m ~~I Corporate Identity Number : L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1)/202 1- Sectt

27th October

1)

The BSE Limited

2}

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

202

1

Ltd.,

3} The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub: Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 1l'h November

2021 to

consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second

quarter

and half year ended 30 h September 2021

1

Ref:

Regulation 29 of the SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015; Scrip

Code:

526371; Security ID: NMDC

Notice is hereby given

that a

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is

scheduled to be held on Thursday the 11 lh November 2021 , inter-alia, to consider,

approve and

take on

record

the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and

Consolidated)

of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th

September 2021.

In pursuance

of the SEBI (Prohibition o f Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

and its

amendments,

and the

Company'sInternal Code of Conduct for Prevention of

Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company

was

already

closed for all

Insiders including Designated Persons and their

immediate relatives from 1st October 2021 and end 48 hours a fter the declaration

of the Unaudited Financial Results of th e Company for the second quarter and half

year ended 30th September 2021.

Please take the same on record. Thanking you

tYours faithfully, NMDC Limited

Jo.

A S Pardha Saradhi

Company Secretary

~I

Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 l);cro I Fax : +91-40-23538711"t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 262 B 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2022 94 010 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net cash 2022 45 679 M 610 M 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,48x
Yield 2022 9,45%
Capitalization 419 B 5 592 M 5 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 569
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 143,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Somnath Nandi Executive Director & Technical Director
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED25.04%5 592
VALE S.A.-18.11%62 092
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-40.55%32 170
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-25.47%9 768
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%5 223
FERREXPO PLC10.40%2 509