No.18(5)/2024-Sectt.
27.05.2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C- 1,Block G,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited
7, Lyons Range, Murgighata,
Dalhousie,
Kolkata, West Bengal 700001
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24- Reg.
Ref: Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; BSE Equity Scrip ID: 526371 , NSE Security ID: NMDC.
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th May 2024, inter alia, have considered and approved the following:-
- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 together with the statement of assets and liabilities and other related disclosures; and
- Recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and fifty paise only) per share on the face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.75 per equity share already declared and paid during the financial year. The said Final Dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.
Accordingly, a copy of the following is enclosed pursuant to Regulations 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-
1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.
- Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.
- Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results [Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2024.
- Declaration on audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024
The Board Meeting commenced at 1245 hours IST and concluded at 2130 hours.
The above information is also available on the Company's website: www.nmdc.co.in.
Please take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully, for NMDC Limited
A.S. Pardha Saradhi
Executive Director &
Company Secretary
Encl: As above.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 14:25:01 UTC.