No.18(5)/2024-Sectt. 27.05.2024 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C- 1,Block G, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited 7, Lyons Range, Murgighata, Dalhousie, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24- Reg.

Ref: Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; BSE Equity Scrip ID: 526371 , NSE Security ID: NMDC.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th May 2024, inter alia, have considered and approved the following:-

Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 st March 2024 together with the statement of assets and liabilities and other related disclosures; and Recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and fifty paise only) per share on the face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.75 per equity share already declared and paid during the financial year. The said Final Dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Accordingly, a copy of the following is enclosed pursuant to Regulations 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-

1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.