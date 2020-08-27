|
NMDC : Demerger of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August 2020
08/27/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
lf' ~ tr ~ R=tflfas
NMDC Limited
(~ m"Cfi'RCffT ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
~ 4>1<><>·~ ~·. 10-3-311~, ~ ~' 1ITTmJ h, --~c;~"<~l~~IC:-500 028.
Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
~ ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L131OOTG1958 GOI 001674
|
1)
|
The BSE Limited
|
2)
|
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
|
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
|
3)
|
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
|
|
|
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
|
|
|
Kolkata - 700001
|
National Stock Exchange of India
Exchange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
Demerger of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) - Outcome of Board Meeting held on
|
27'hAugust 2020
|
Regulations,
|
Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
|
|
2015; NSE Symbol: NMDC; BSE Scrip Code: 526371
|
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting 2020, inter-alia, have acco rded in-principle approval NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) , Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.
held on Thursday to the proposa l
~iCLimlted
A S PardhaLSaradhi
040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:17:08 UTC
|
|All news about NMDC LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
120 B
1 621 M
1 621 M
|Net income 2020
|
47 325 M
640 M
640 M
|Net cash 2020
|
36 826 M
498 M
498 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,07x
|Yield 2020
|6,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
294 B
3 960 M
3 977 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,15x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 887
|Free-Float
|30,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
96,00
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-