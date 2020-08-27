Log in
NMDC : Demerger of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August 2020

08/27/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

NMDC

lf' ~ tr ~ R=tflfas

NMDC Limited

(~ m"Cfi'RCffT ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ 4>1<><>·~ ~·. 10-3-311~, ~ ~' 1ITTmJ h, --~c;~"<~l~~IC:-500 028.

Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

~ ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L131OOTG1958 GOI 001674

No.

18(

l

)/202

0-

Sectt

27

th

August

2020

1)

The BSE Limited

2)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3)

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Ltd.

,

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub: Ref:

Demerger of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) - Outcome of Board Meeting held on

27'hAugust 2020

Regulations,

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

2015; NSE Symbol: NMDC; BSE Scrip Code: 526371

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting 2020, inter-alia, have acco rded in-principle approval NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) , Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

held on Thursday to the proposa l

the 27th Aug to demerge

ust its

The

Board

Meeting

commenced

at

2.30

p.m

.

and

c

oncluded

at

4.40

p.m

.

Please take

the

above

information

on

record.

Thanking you

Yours

faithfully,

~iCLimlted

A S PardhaLSaradhi

Company

Secret

ary

~I

Phones:

040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767

~I

Fax:

+91-40-23538711

~-~I

E-mail

:

hois@nmdc.co

.in

~I

Website

:

www.nmdc.co.in

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:17:08 UTC
