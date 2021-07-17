|
NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 31st March 2021
lff ~it~ R=t~=ts
NMDC Limited
(1'Rn ~ Cffi ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
~ ··~Cf>~lll~i~('f~ll : ·~ ~·. 10-3-311~. ~ ~. lffiWl" 'ten, "'"~-G-'11-ill-G-500 028.
Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674
|
No. 18( l )/2021- Sectt
|
1.
|
The BSE Limited
|
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
3.
|
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
|
|
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
|
|
Kolkata - 700001
17th July 2021
National Stock Exchange of India
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Sandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051
Disclosures of related party ended 31st March 2021
Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC
|
In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Ob ligations and Disclosure
|
Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosures of related
|
party
|
transactions, o n a consolidated basis for the period ended 31 st March 2021 .
|
Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in
B)Transaclfons with Joint Venture companies:
INR In crore
PartlcularS
-
Investments:
OpenlnQ balance(01.04.2020) (Incl Advance ai:ialnst equity) Half-Year ended(01.04.2020 to 30.09.2020}
Investment made durlnQ the period Half-Year ended(01.10.2020 to 31.03.2021}
Investment made durinR the period Closing balance(31.03.2021) Investment deratlon/ Provision
b) Loans and Advances OpenlnR balance(01.04.2020) Half-Year ended{01.04.2020 to 30.09.2020}
Advances glven/(Amount received/adjusted) durlnQ the perlod(Netl
Half-Year ended{01.10.2020 to 31.03.2021}
Advances glven/(Amount received/adjusted) durlnQ the period(Net)
Closlna balance 131.03.20211
Advances deratlon/ Provision # ll!.324/-
##under closure
|
|
Bastar
|
|
Jharkhand National
|
|
Kopano NMDC Minerals
|
|
Mineral
|
|
NMDC-SAIL Ltd.
|
Railway(P)
|
NMDC- CMDC Ltd
|
|
(Proprietary) Ltd.
|
Development
|
##
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
#
|
152.67
|
98.35
|
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
152.67
|
98.35
|
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
0.03
|
0.10
|
-
|
46.10
|
|
0.06
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
O.Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
-
|
46.10
|
|
0.07
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
Total
251.06
-
251.06 0.03
46.26 -
0.01
46.27 0.10
C) Transactions with Associate Companies :
Particulars
Lid' lntemeUonal Coal Ventures Pvt. Lid
Krishnopatnam Rallway
Company Ltd.
|
INR
|
In crore
|
Neelacha11spat
|
|
NlgamLtd.
|
Chha!Usgam Mega
|
|
Steel Lid.
|
•)
|
Investments;
|
|
|
|
Ooenlno balance (01.04.2020)
|
0.11
|
376.36
|
40.00
|
Cfnd Advance aQainst eQUltvl
|
|
|
|
Half·Yeuendedl01 04.2020 to 30.09.20201
|
|
|
|
rnvestment made dur1nq the period
|
|
|
|
Holl-Year endedl01.10.2020 to 310320211
|
|
|
|
Investment made durina the oerfod
|
|
|
|
CloslnA balance (31.03.2021)
|
0.11
|
376.36
|
40.00
|
|
Investment derallon/ Prevision
|
0.11
|
|
|
bl Loans and Advances
|
|
|
|
OoenlnQ balance (01.04.20201
|
|
|
|
Cfncl Advance SQalnst OQuitvl
|
|
|
|
Half-Year endedl01.04.2020 to 30.09.20201
|
|
|
|
Loans & Advances
|
|
|
-
|
Holf-Y~or eng~d(2i 1g 22Z2 I!! ~l 2~.22ZlI
|
|
|
|
Loans & Advances glven/(Amount
|
|
|
|
recelved/adJusled) durinQ the oeriod(Netl
|
|
|
|
Closlno balance 131.03.20211
|
|
|
-
|
1.lnlerest received/accrued on loan le< the haH year ended 31.03.2021
|
'3.46 crore. (Interest receivable
|
as on 31.03.21 ls ~6.87 crore)
|
'Underdosurolwlndlng-..,
|
|
|
|
D)
|
Key Management Personnel:
|
|
|
100.60
100.60
60.00
21.60
81.60
517.08 -
517.0 B 0.11
60.00
Directors:
-
Srt SumllOeb
-
Sr1. N. Baljendra Kumar
-
Srt P.K. Satpalhy
-
Sr1 Amltava Mukherjee
-
Sri Alok Kumar Mehta
-
Sri Somnalh Nandl
|
Company Secretary:
|
1)
|
Sri. A.S. Pardha Saradhl
( Chelrmerrcum-managlng Dlrecle<) (w.e.f 01.08.2020)
(Chairman-cum-managing Director) (Tiil 31.07.2020)
Director (Production)
Director ( Flnance)
Dlreclor(Ce<>
Dtreclor(Technlcel) (w.e.f 18.12.2020)
the haH year ended 31st March
No variable tncenliVe Is being paid to The company has not Introduced any
Performance Related Pay scheme during the period.
perQulsltes under section
F) Govammanl Nominee
Smt. Raslka Chaube
Sri Vl)oy Kumar Singh
Sri Shashank Priya
31.03.2021) Govt. Nominee Dlrecte<, NMOC Ltd., Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., Govt. Ne
retary, Ministry of Steel
Ministry of Textiles and addlllonal charge of FA, Ministry Ministry of Commerce and Industry (w.e.117.12.2020)
|
G) Independent OlreciotS:
|
(Up to 15.11.2020)
|
Sri A.K Angvrsna
|
Srf 0. Kuppuramu
|
(Up to 16.03.2021)
|
H) Payment to Independent Dlractoni
|
|
Sitting fees & towards ottier services for the half-year ended 31.03.2021
|
|
-
|
|
/-l.To~
|
f:))··
|
/ "
|
•
|
'
|
1 • ~
|
~1>~·
|
.~~\
|
-
|
,~?S
|
IT '
|
|
|
,,
|
-~~?F
|
...
|
~' .
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 10:42:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about NMDC LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
145 B
1 944 M
1 944 M
|Net income 2021
|
61 875 M
829 M
829 M
|Net cash 2021
|
35 492 M
476 M
476 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,64x
|Yield 2021
|3,64%
|
|Capitalization
|
523 B
7 015 M
7 015 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,36x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 739
|Free-Float
|39,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Last Close Price
|
178,60
|Average target price
|
|Spread / Average Target
|
-