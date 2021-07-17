Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NMDC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 31st March 2021

07/17/2021 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NMDC

.

lff ~it~ R=t~=ts

NMDC Limited

(1'Rn ~ Cffi ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ ··~Cf>~lll~i~('f~ll : ·~ ~·. 10-3-311~. ~ ~. lffiWl" 'ten, "'"~-G-'11-ill-G-500 028.

Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No. 18( l )/2021- Sectt

1.

The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3.

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

2.

17th July 2021

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051

Ltd.,

Dear

Sir

I

Mada

m,

Sub:

Disclosures of related party ended 31st March 2021

transactions

on

a

consolidat

ed

basis

for

the

period

Ref:

Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

Obligations

and

Disclosure Requirements)

In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Ob ligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosures of related

party

transactions, o n a consolidated basis for the period ended 31 st March 2021 .

The

above

information

is

also

available

o n

the

Co

mpan

y'swebsite:

www

.nmdc.c

o.in.

This

is

for

your

information

and

records.

Thanking

you

Yours

fa

ithfully,

~

:le

Limited

Encl:

A/a

~I

Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

B)Transaclfons with Joint Venture companies:

INR In crore

PartlcularS

  1. Investments:

OpenlnQ balance(01.04.2020) (Incl Advance ai:ialnst equity) Half-Year ended(01.04.2020 to 30.09.2020}

Investment made durlnQ the period Half-Year ended(01.10.2020 to 31.03.2021}

Investment made durinR the period Closing balance(31.03.2021) Investment deratlon/ Provision

b) Loans and Advances OpenlnR balance(01.04.2020) Half-Year ended{01.04.2020 to 30.09.2020}

Advances glven/(Amount received/adjusted) durlnQ the perlod(Netl

Half-Year ended{01.10.2020 to 31.03.2021}

Advances glven/(Amount received/adjusted) durlnQ the period(Net)

Closlna balance 131.03.20211

Advances deratlon/ Provision # ll!.324/-

##under closure

Bastar

Jharkhand National

Kopano NMDC Minerals

Mineral

NMDC-SAIL Ltd.

Railway(P)

NMDC- CMDC Ltd

(Proprietary) Ltd.

Development

##

Ltd.

Corporation

Ltd.

#

152.67

98.35

0.01

0.03

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

152.67

98.35

0.01

0.03

-

-

-

-

0.03

0.10

-

46.10

0.06

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

O.Q1

0.10

-

46.10

0.07

-

0.10

-

-

-

-

Total

251.06

-

251.06 0.03

46.26 -

0.01

46.27 0.10

C) Transactions with Associate Companies :

Particulars

Romelt-Sall

lndla

Lid' lntemeUonal Coal Ventures Pvt. Lid

Krishnopatnam Rallway

Company Ltd.

INR

In crore

Neelacha11spat

NlgamLtd.

Chha!Usgam Mega

Steel Lid.

Total

•)

Investments;

Ooenlno balance (01.04.2020)

0.11

376.36

40.00

Cfnd Advance aQainst eQUltvl

Half·Yeuendedl01 04.2020 to 30.09.20201

rnvestment made dur1nq the period

Holl-Year endedl01.10.2020 to 310320211

Investment made durina the oerfod

CloslnA balance (31.03.2021)

0.11

376.36

40.00

Investment derallon/ Prevision

0.11

bl Loans and Advances

OoenlnQ balance (01.04.20201

Cfncl Advance SQalnst OQuitvl

Half-Year endedl01.04.2020 to 30.09.20201

Loans & Advances

-

Holf-Y~or eng~d(2i 1g 22Z2 I!! ~l 2~.22ZlI

Loans & Advances glven/(Amount

recelved/adJusled) durinQ the oeriod(Netl

Closlno balance 131.03.20211

-

1.lnlerest received/accrued on loan le< the haH year ended 31.03.2021

'3.46 crore. (Interest receivable

as on 31.03.21 ls ~6.87 crore)

'Underdosurolwlndlng-..,

D)

Key Management Personnel:

100.60

100.60

60.00

21.60

81.60

0.01

- 0.01

-

- -

517.08 -

517.0 B 0.11

60.00

21.60

81

.60

Directors:

  1. Srt SumllOeb
  2. Sr1. N. Baljendra Kumar
  3. Srt P.K. Satpalhy
  4. Sr1 Amltava Mukherjee
  5. Sri Alok Kumar Mehta
  6. Sri Somnalh Nandl

Company Secretary:

1)

Sri. A.S. Pardha Saradhl

( Chelrmerrcum-managlng Dlrecle<) (w.e.f 01.08.2020)

(Chairman-cum-managing Director) (Tiil 31.07.2020)

Director (Production)

Director ( Flnance)

Dlreclor(Ce<>

Dtreclor(Technlcel) (w.e.f 18.12.2020)

E)

Remuneratlon

to

Key

Managerial

personnel

fe<

the haH year ended 31st March

2021

Is~

0.98

crore

1) 2)

No variable tncenliVe Is being paid to The company has not Introduced any

KMP except stock option

Performance Related Pay scheme during the period.

being

paid

to

them

on

annual basis

as

per

OPE guidelines.

3)

Includes

the

provision

made

on

account

of

acturlal

valuation

of

retirement benefits

schemes

wherever

seperately

ldenUflable.

4)

Value

of

perQulsltes under section

17(2)

of

the

IT

Act.

1961

of

~.0.03

crore

not

Included above.

F) Govammanl Nominee

Smt. Raslka Chaube

Sri Vl)oy Kumar Singh

Sri Shashank Priya

Directors

(As

on

31.03.2021) Govt. Nominee Dlrecte<, NMOC Ltd., Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., Govt. Ne

& & &

Addi. AS & AS &

Sec FA, FA,

retary, Ministry of Steel

Ministry of Textiles and addlllonal charge of FA, Ministry Ministry of Commerce and Industry (w.e.117.12.2020)

of

Steel(Up to 04 .11.2020)

G) Independent OlreciotS:

(Up to 15.11.2020)

Sri A.K Angvrsna

Srf 0. Kuppuramu

(Up to 16.03.2021)

H) Payment to Independent Dlractoni

Sitting fees & towards ottier services for the half-year ended 31.03.2021

  • 0.03 crore

-

/-l.To~

f:))··

/ "

'

1 • ~

~1>~·

.~~\

-

,~?S

IT '

,,

-~~?F

...

~' .

~mt°' --

"

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 10:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NMDC LIMITED
06:43aNMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the..
PU
07/06NMDC : JV Gets Letter of Intent for Mining Lease Grant in Chattisgarh, India
MT
07/06NMDC : Indian Government to Sell 7.49% Stake in NMDC
MT
07/01NMDC Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended..
CI
07/01NMDC Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Jun..
CI
06/30NMDC : post FY 2020-21 Results Conference Call Transcript
PU
06/22Nmdc Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
06/10NMDC : Vineet Pandey Take Over Additional Charge as Chief Vigilance Officer of N..
MT
06/10NMDC Limited Announces Appointment of Vineet Pandey as Chief Vigilance Office..
CI
06/01NMDC : Iron Ore Sales Climb in May
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 145 B 1 944 M 1 944 M
Net income 2021 61 875 M 829 M 829 M
Net cash 2021 35 492 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 523 B 7 015 M 7 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 739
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 178,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Somnath Nandi Technical Director
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED56.12%7 023
VALE S.A.29.67%116 705
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.03%53 600
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED12.98%14 522
FERREXPO PLC53.36%3 682
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION47.59%2 615