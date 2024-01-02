PRESS RELEASE

NMDC Enters 2024 with Best Ever Q3

Hyderabad, 1 January 2023: Navratna mining giant, NMDC produced 4.48 million tonnes and sold 4.19 million tonnes of iron ore in the month of December 2023. Recording a growth of 24% in production and 26% in sales over December 2022, the company achieved its best ever December month production and sales since inception.

Also, delivering its best ever third quarter volumes, NMDC produced 12.22 MT and sold 11.42 MT of iron ore in Q3 FY24. Compared to the third quarter of FY23, there is a 15% rise in production and 19% rise in sales figures.

NMDC's cumulative production stood at 31.79 MT while the sales figure reached 31.97 MT, upto December 2023. With highest ever cumulative production and sales upto December 2023 in the company's history, NMDC has entered the fourth quarter of FY24 on a strong momentum. Cumulative figures have witnessed an ascent of 18% in production and 24% in sales over CPLY.

Congratulating his team, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, "This performance reflects our commitment to building an iron strong nation. It stems from NMDC's strategic investment in building sufficient capacities and robust infrastructure to cater to the growing domestic demand. Entering 2024 with an exceptional Q3 boosts our confidence in achieving the production and sales targets for the fiscal."