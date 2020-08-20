Log in
NMDC Limited

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
  Report
Press Releases 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2020​

08/20/2020 | 12:38am EDT

NMDC

~~it~ R=tf'R:s

NMDC Limited

(in«f ~ CllT ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ CJ>l4iH4: ·~ ~·. 10-3-311~. ~ ~. ~ ~.t~G""'<,...1""611=G-500028.

Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028 .

~ ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L131OOTG1958 GOI 001674

No.

18( l )/2020-

Sectt

19th

August

2020

1)

The BSE limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3)

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

2)

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bondra {E), Mumbai - 400 051

Ltd.,

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub: Intimation of date of the Board Company for the quarter ended 3Qth

Meeting 0 June 2020

Unaudited Financial

Results

of

the

Ref:

Regulation 29 of the SEBI {listing

Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

Obligations

and

Disclosure Requirements)

Notice is hereby

given

that a

Meeting

of Board of

Directors of the

scheduled to

be

held

on Thursday the

27 h August

2020, inter-alia,

1

approve and

take on

record

the Un-audited Financial Results

(Stan

Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30 h June

2020.

1

Company is to consider, dalone and

Please

take

a

note

of

the

above.

Thanking

you

Yours faithfully, or NMDC Limited

Company

Secretary

~I

Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 't-l)(;fI E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in

23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:37:06 UTC
