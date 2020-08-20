|
NMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2020
08/20/2020 | 12:38am EDT
~~it~ R=tf'R:s
NMDC Limited
(in«f ~ CllT ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
~ CJ>l4iH4: ·~ ~·. 10-3-311~. ~ ~. ~ ~.t~G""'<,...1""611=G-500028.
Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028 .
~ ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L131OOTG1958 GOI 001674
|
1)
|
The BSE limited
|
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
3)
|
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
|
|
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
|
|
Kolkata - 700001
National Stock Exchange of India
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bondra {E), Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Intimation of date of the Board Company for the quarter ended 3Qth
|
Ref:
|
Regulation 29 of the SEBI {listing
|
Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC
|
Notice is hereby
|
given
|
that a
|
Meeting
|
of Board of
|
Directors of the
|
scheduled to
|
be
|
held
|
on Thursday the
|
27 h August
|
2020, inter-alia,
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
approve and
|
take on
|
record
|
the Un-audited Financial Results
|
(Stan
|
Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30 h June
|
2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Company is to consider, dalone and
you
Yours faithfully, or NMDC Limited
Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 't-l)(;fI E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in
23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:37:06 UTC
|
|All news about NMDC LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
120 B
1 601 M
1 601 M
|Net income 2020
|
47 325 M
632 M
632 M
|Net cash 2020
|
36 826 M
492 M
492 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,18x
|Yield 2020
|6,51%
|
|Capitalization
|
299 B
3 995 M
3 995 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,19x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,87x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 887
|Free-Float
|30,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
97,65
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-