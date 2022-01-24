Log in
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
NMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10th February 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021

01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
NMDC

~~it~ R:tPR:s

NMDC Limited

("11«1 ~ 'iffT ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ CJ>l4i W l : ·~ 1l'R', 10-3-311~.~ ~. +mlTEf ~. ~C::'llEllC:: - 500028. Regd. Office : 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-31 1/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028. IB ~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No.

18(

1)/2022-

Sectt

24'h

January

2022

1)

3)

The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

2)

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Ltd.,

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

1

Sub: Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10 h February 2022 to

consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and

nine months ended 31st December 2021

Ref:

Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015; Scrip Code: 526371; Security ID: NMDC

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting

of Board of Directors of the Company is

scheduled to

be held on

Thursday the

l 0 h February 2022. inter-alia, to consider,

1

approve and

take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and

Consolidated)

1

of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 3l5

December 2021.

In pursuance

of the SEBI

(Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015 and

its

amendments,

and the Company'sInternal Code of Conduct for Prevention

of

Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing w ith the securities of the Company

was

already

closed for

all Insiders including Designated Persons and their

immediate relatives from

1st January 2022 and end 48 hours after the declaration

of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company

for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 st December 2021.

Please

take

the

same on

record

.

Thanking

you

Yours faithfully,

For NMDC Limited

A~a.Saradhl

Company Secretary

~I

Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax : +91-40-23538711~-lfc;i I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 260 B 3 478 M 3 478 M
Net income 2022 92 672 M 1 242 M 1 242 M
Net cash 2022 52 538 M 704 M 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,44x
Yield 2022 9,80%
Capitalization 410 B 5 511 M 5 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 569
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 139,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Somnath Nandi Executive Director & Technical Director
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED4.76%5 511
VALE S.A.8.48%76 712
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED9.01%46 429
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED18.56%11 607
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.6.82%7 334
FERREXPO PLC-17.37%1 971