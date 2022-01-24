|
NMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10th February 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021
NMDC Limited
("11«1 ~ 'iffT ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
~ CJ>l4i W l : ·~ 1l'R', 10-3-311~.~ ~. +mlTEf ~. ~C::'llEllC:: - 500028. Regd. Office : 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-31 1/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028. IB ~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674
The BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
Kolkata - 700001
National Stock Exchange of India
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Sandra Kurla Complex,
Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Sub: Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10 h February 2022 to
|
consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and
|
nine months ended 31st December 2021
|
|
|
Ref:
|
Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing
|
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
|
Regulations, 2015; Scrip Code: 526371; Security ID: NMDC
|
|
Notice is hereby given that a Meeting
|
of Board of Directors of the Company is
|
scheduled to
|
be held on
|
Thursday the
|
l 0 h February 2022. inter-alia, to consider,
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
approve and
|
take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and
|
Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
1
|
of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 3l5
|
December 2021.
|
|
|
|
In pursuance
|
of the SEBI
|
(Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015 and
|
its
|
amendments,
|
and the Company'sInternal Code of Conduct for Prevention
|
of
|
Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing w ith the securities of the Company
|
was
|
already
|
closed for
|
all Insiders including Designated Persons and their
|
immediate relatives from
|
1st January 2022 and end 48 hours after the declaration
|
of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company
|
for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 st December 2021.
|
you
Yours faithfully,
For NMDC Limited
A~a.Saradhl
Company Secretary
Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 | Fax : +91-40-23538711 | E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in | Website : www.nmdc.co.in
|
