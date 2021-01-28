|
NMDC : Newspaper Publication of the notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 8th February 2021
NMDC
NMDC Limited
(A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan', 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500
m ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L 131OOTG1958 GOI 001674 .
No. 18( 1)
1)
The
BSE Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
The
Calcutta Stock
Exchange
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
Kolkata - 700001
Dear Sir I Madam,
January 2021
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
|
Sandra Kurla Complex,
Sandra (Et Mumbai - 400 051
|
Newspaper Publication of the notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held
on 8 h February
|
2021
|
Regulation 47
|
of SEBI
|
(listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
|
Regulations, 2015; NSE Symbol: NMDC; BSE Scrip Code: 526371
Please find attached the newspaper publication sc heduled to be held on 81h February 2021 pub Vaartha (Telugu) and Daily Hindi Milap (Hindi) on
of the notice of the Board
|
lished in Financial
|
Express
|
28th January 2021 .
|
information and records .
Yours faithfully, ~-DC Limited
A S Pardha Saradhi
Company Secretary
above
Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), ~-i)c;{ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in
23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in
FINANCIAL EXPRESS
~"F,tf'!ANCIAL
.~ >· ~"' • v +
NOTICE
|
|
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI
|
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure
|
|
Requirements} Regulations, 2015,notice is hereby given that ameeting ofthe Board
|
|
of Directors of the Company is scheduled
|
to be held on Monday the s• February
|
|
2 2: inter-alia, to consider, approve and
|
take on record the Unaudited Financial
|
|
Rt suits (Standalone and Consolidated} ofthe Companyfor the third quarterand nine
|
|
men.i sended31"December2020
|
|
|
In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading} Regulations, 2015 and its
|
.B11J9ndments, and the Company'sInternal Code ofConduct for Prevention of Insider
|
Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company was
|
|
already closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their Immediate
|
|
relativ~ from 1• January 2021
|
and end
|
48 hours after the declaration of the
|
|
Unaudited financial results of the
|
Company for the third quarter and nine months
|
|
ended 31"December2020.
|
|
The above detailsarealsoavailable on the website of the Company: www.nmdc.co.in
|
|
and also on the websites of
|
Stock
|
Exchanges: www.nseindia.com and
|
|
www.bseindla.com.
|
|
For NMDC Limited
|
Plaee: Hyderabad
|
|
Date : 21• January 2021
|
Har Ek Kaam
|
Desh Ke Naam
As PardhaSaradhl
Company Secretary
ISPATI !RADA
~
NMDC
|
Limited
|
'Khan! Bh.van', 10·3-311/A, C• sU• Holl•, Masab Tank, Hyderabad· 500 028
CIN L13100TG1958GOl001674
|
|
Pursuant
|
to
|
Regulation
|
47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
|
Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that ameeting ofthe Board
|
of Directors of the Ccmpany is scheduled to be held on Monday the a• February
|
2021, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Finan~ial
|
Results(Standalone and Consolidated} ofthe Ccmpany for thethird quarterand mne
|
monthsended31. December2020.
|
Regulations, 2015 and its
|
In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading}
|
amendments, and the Company'sInternal Code of Conductfor Prevention of Insider
|
Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company was
|
already closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate
|
relatives from
|
1• January
|
2021
|
and
|
end 48 hours. after the declaration of the
|
Unaudited financial results of the
|
Ccmpany for the third quarter and nine months
|
ended 31" December2020.
|
The abovedetails are alsoav811able on the website ofthe Company: www.nmdc.c:o.in
|
and also
|
on
|
the websites of Stock Exchanges:
|
www.nselndia.com and
|
www.bseindia.com.
|
For NMDC Limited
|
Place: Hyderabad
|
|
AS Pardha Saradhl
|
Date : 27" January 2021
|
Company Secretar:
|
~~
(""" 'l!nlrn' iEl ~)
|
|
'Khanij Bhavan', 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028
|
|
m~
|
. 1!J'!13100ihft 11sa·3fhiT~001674
|
|
|
~
|
|
• mit(~~(-g~f<<><>
|
|
3lFIR' 1t'<>~flf;~ ~m;); ~~
|
|
2021 .~~'ITffi~ f.mif 'ITT"!{ m 31 f.:2020 'litWll'<>fu'l1tt v:.t
|
|
'It~ f.RT~ f<>(~~ ~) 'R fcl~'li'IT
|
|
~ Rifir.,f fut!r ;;rr;tT ~ I
|
~(~aiftl>~~)~,2015~~mM1('t~
|
|
~ "'1 U*' ~ if;PRJ
|
*' ~ .m 3lfl!;
|
~ *' ~ if m i!il
|
|
~~ ~ *' ~~ f31 f~, 2020
|
~ 9 w.rr ~
|
|
~*'At <); f.Rr ~ finfi>.T 'IRvrri! $iurr <); ilfi; 1 ;;mU 2021 ~ 48 ~ WIJ1{f
|
~*' i!fi; zjlrn~~~-<><><1>11 ~mirr<);~'ffflm;R ii>{
|
|
~1fl!TI
|
|
' ~~milii~:www.nmdc.co.in~~~ilii~
|
|
: JNWW.nseindia.com ~ www.bselndla.com 'R ii~~1
|
|
~:~
|
|
~~~
|
|
~: 27 ~. 2021
|
|
~.11;1f. lfl!f limit,~~
