NMDC : Newspaper Publication of the notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 8th February 2021

~ NMDC Limited

(A GOV9mmtnl of lndll Enterprise)

'Khan! Bh.van', 10·3-311/A, C• sU• Holl•, Masab Tank, Hyderabad· 500 028

CIN L13100TG1958GOl001674

~

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that ameeting ofthe Board

of Directors of the Ccmpany is scheduled to be held on Monday the a• February

2021, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Finan~ial

Results(Standalone and Consolidated} ofthe Ccmpany for thethird quarterand mne

monthsended31. December2020. Regulations, 2015 and its

In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading}

amendments, and the Company'sInternal Code of Conductfor Prevention of Insider

Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company was

already closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate

relatives from 1• January 2021 and end 48 hours. after the declaration of the

Unaudited financial results of the Ccmpany for the third quarter and nine months

ended 31" December2020.

The abovedetails are alsoav811able on the website ofthe Company: www.nmdc.c:o.in

and also on the websites of Stock Exchanges: www.nselndia.com and

www.bseindia.com. For NMDC Limited

Place: Hyderabad AS Pardha Saradhl

Date : 27" January 2021 ., Company Secretar: