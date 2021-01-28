Log in
NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
NMDC : Newspaper Publication of the notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 8th February 2021

01/28/2021 | 07:02am EST
NMDC

NMDC Limited

(in«r m'C'fITT'CliT '3'U11) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

028.

Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500

028.

m ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L 131OOTG1958 GOI 001674 .

No. 18( 1)

/202 1- Sectt

1)

The

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3)

The

Calcutta Stock

Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam,

2)

January 2021

28

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Sandra (Et Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Ref:

Newspaper Publication of the notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held

on 8 h February

2021

Regulation 47

of SEBI

(listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015; NSE Symbol: NMDC; BSE Scrip Code: 526371

Please find attached the newspaper publication sc heduled to be held on 81h February 2021 pub Vaartha (Telugu) and Daily Hindi Milap (Hindi) on

of the notice of the Board

lished in Financial

Express

28th January 2021 .

Meeting (English),

This is for Thanking

your you

information and records .

Yours faithfully, ~-DC Limited

A S Pardha Saradhi

Company Secretary

above

Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), ~-i)c;{ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in

23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

NOTICE

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements} Regulations, 2015,notice is hereby given that ameeting ofthe Board

of Directors of the Company is scheduled

to be held on Monday the s• February

2 2: inter-alia, to consider, approve and

take on record the Unaudited Financial

Rt suits (Standalone and Consolidated} ofthe Companyfor the third quarterand nine

men.i sended31"December2020

In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading} Regulations, 2015 and its

.B11J9ndments, and the Company'sInternal Code ofConduct for Prevention of Insider

Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company was

already closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their Immediate

relativ~ from 1• January 2021

and end

48 hours after the declaration of the

Unaudited financial results of the

Company for the third quarter and nine months

ended 31"December2020.

The above detailsarealsoavailable on the website of the Company: www.nmdc.co.in

and also on the websites of

Stock

Exchanges: www.nseindia.com and

www.bseindla.com.

For NMDC Limited

Plaee: Hyderabad

Date : 21• January 2021

As PardhaSaradhl

Company Secretary

NMDC

Limited

(A GOV9mmtnl of lndll Enterprise)

'Khan! Bh.van', 10·3-311/A, C• sU• Holl•, Masab Tank, Hyderabad· 500 028

CIN L13100TG1958GOl001674

Pursuant

to

Regulation

47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that ameeting ofthe Board

of Directors of the Ccmpany is scheduled to be held on Monday the a• February

2021, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Finan~ial

Results(Standalone and Consolidated} ofthe Ccmpany for thethird quarterand mne

monthsended31. December2020.

Regulations, 2015 and its

In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading}

amendments, and the Company'sInternal Code of Conductfor Prevention of Insider

Trading, the trading window for dealing with the securities of the Company was

already closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate

relatives from

1• January

2021

and

end 48 hours. after the declaration of the

Unaudited financial results of the

Ccmpany for the third quarter and nine months

ended 31" December2020.

The abovedetails are alsoav811able on the website ofthe Company: www.nmdc.c:o.in

and also

on

the websites of Stock Exchanges:

www.nselndia.com and

www.bseindia.com.

For NMDC Limited

Place: Hyderabad

AS Pardha Saradhl

Date : 27" January 2021

Company Secretar:

~. 2 8

~. 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 12:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
