Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NMDC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NMDC : Proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 30th September 2021

09/30/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NMDC

~~ft~ R;tflres

NMDC

Limited

(1fr«f ~ 'if;T~) (A

GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ CJ>lllf<'tlt: ~ 11CFI',10-3-311!1:!".

~ ~. lffifffl ~. ~..,_G~'<~l€l~I

- 500

028.

Regd. Office: 'Khanij

Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills,

- 500

028.

~~~ I

Masab Tank, Hyderabad

Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1)/2021 -Sectt

1.

The BSE Limited

Phiroze

Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal

Street, Mumbai- 400001

3.

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

2.

301h September 2021

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub: Ref:

Proceedings of 63rd Annual

September 2021

Regulation 30 of the Securities

and Disclosure Requirements)

General

Meeting

of NMDC Limited held on

30'h

and

Exchange Board of

Regulations,

India (Listing Obligations

2015; Security ID: NMDC

The 63'd

Meeting (AGM) of NMDC Limited was

Annual General

held on Thursday the

1

2021

at

1130

(A.M.)hours IST through video conferencing ("VC") I

30 h September

Other

Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in compliance with

the Ministry of Corporate

Affairs

General

Circular

No.s

02/2021,

20/2020,

17/2020

and

14/2020 and other

applicable provisions

of

the

Companies Act,

2013 and

Circulars issued by the

Securities

and

Exchange

Board

of

India.

Please find attached the proceedings

Securities

and

Exchange Board

of

Requirements) Regulations , 2015.

of

63'dAGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of the

India (Listing

Obligations

and

Disclosure

The

AGM

concluded

at

12.40

(P.M.)

hours

IST

.

This

is

for

your

information

and

record please.

Thanking

you

Yours

fai

thf

ully,

F~NMDC

Limited

Encl:

A

Co

A/a

~- S Pardha Saradhi

mpany Secretary

~I

Phones: 040-23538713-21

(9

Lines), 23538723, 23538767

°t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website :

't);cm I Fax : +91-40-23538711 www.nmdc.co.in

~..,~¥1ft«t fi=ti'il$ NMDC Limited

~~ Contn. Sheet

11

1)

63rd

Annual

General Meeting

(AGM) of the Company and informed that

the meeting is being held

through video conference (VC) I other audio

visual

means (OAVM) in accordance with the MCA Circulars, applicable

provisions of the Companies Act, 201 3 and SEBI Regulations.

CMD requested Directors to introduce

Company

themselves to the Members of the

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Shri

Alok

and thereafter Shri

Kumar

Mehta,

Director

(Commercial)

and

Shri Somnath Nandi,

Director

(Technical)

introduced

themselves

one

after the other to the

Members of the Company.

IV)

V)

Thereafter,

Company

Secretary

welcomed the

Members and

their

representatives, the Directors, Statutory Auditors,

Secretarial Auditors

and

Scrutinizers,

Cost Aud itors,

Internal Auditors and

the Registrar and Share

Transfer

AGM of the Company.

Agents to the 63rd

Company

Secretary

informed

about

receipt

of

nomination

of

Representative of President of India, Shri Amit Pankaj,

Under Secretary,

Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India.

V

I)

Company

Secretary informed

that the Company

Sector

being a Central Public

India

Enterprise under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Govt. of

and

as per Articles

of

Association, the

President of India shall

appoint all members on the Board of Directors. The

Company doesn't

have

requisite

number of

I

and

hence the

Company

has not been

ndependent Directors

able

to re-constitute

Audit

Committee,

Nomination and

Remuneration committee and

Stakeholders Relationship

Committee

and

hence there

is

no representation of

the committee's

Chairman at the

Annual General

Meeting.

VII)

Company Secretary confirmed the

thereafter Chairman

and Managing

order.

presence

of

requisite quorum

Director

called the meeting to

and be in

VIII)

Company

Secretary informed

Members

that

provisions of the

Companies Act,

the

Circulars issued

by the

2013, SEBI (LODR)

Ministry of Corporate

Company has provided the facility to attend/join

VC/OAVM through the NSDL e-Voting system.

in

compliance

with

Regulations,

2015, and

Affairs

and

SEBI,

the

the

63rd

AGM through

IX)

X)

Company

Secretary

informed

to

Members about availability of

the

Registers

of Directors

and KMP

and their Shareholding, Register

of

Contracts and other r

elated docu ments for

inspection electronically.

Company

Secretary

informed

Members

that in compliance

with

provisions

of SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, 2015, the

Companies Act,

2013

and the

Circ ulars issued

by

the

Ministry

of

Corporate Affairs,

the

Company

has provided

r

e-voting facility through National

Securities

emote

Depository Limited (NSDL)

to the members as on the cut-off

date (24 h

September

2021) for a period of

1

1

3 days from 27 h September

2

l{itl{'1fl~

~f'R:~

~Wt?:

NMDC Limited

Contn.

Sheet

2021

at

10.00 a.m.

to

29th September 2021

at 5.00 p.m. The Company

has

also

provided

the

fa cility to vote, through

NSDL e-Voting system,

available during the AGM to the Members, who are present at the AGM

through

VC/OAVM

facility a nd have not

casted their vote on

the

Resolutions

through remote e-

vote

electroni

Voting, to enable them to cast their

cally on the items

mentioned in the Notice of AGM .

XI

)

The Chairman

delivered

his

Sp

eech.

XII)

Company

Secretary

informed

the Members

that

M/s

Sag ar

&

Associates,

Statutory

Auditors

and

Mis

D. Hanumanta Raju

&

Co.,

Secretarial

Auditor

have

expressed

unqualified

opinion

in

their

res

reports for the financial year 2020-2 1.

With the permission

of

pective

the Members,

Annual

Report

including

Notice

of

63rd AGM

of the

Company,

the Reports

of

Board

of

Directors' along

with annexures,

Financial

Statements for the fina ncial year

ended

31st March

2021,

Statutory

Auditors' Report,

C&AG

Report

and

Secretarial

Auditors'

R

eport were taken as read .

XIII)

The res Notice

olutions relating to of 63rd AGM, were

t

foll ab

owing led at

ite ms of business, the meeting: -

as

se

t

fo

rt

h

in the

A)

ORDINARY

BUSINESS:

(1)

To

receive, consider and

adopt (a) the Audited Standalone

Financial Statements of the

Company for the financial year ended

3p t

March 2021 together with the reports of the Board of Directors',

Statutory Auditors and Comptroller and Auditor General of India

thereon; and (b ) the Au

the

dited Consolidated Financial Statements of

Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2021 together

with

the reports of Statutory Auditors a nd Comptroller and Auditor

Ge

neral of India thereon.

(Ordinary Resolution)

(2)

To

approve an d ratify the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 7.76 ps.

per

equity share of Re. 1.00 each already paid for the financial year

2020-21.

(Ordinary Resolution)

(3)

To appoint a Director in place of Shri Amitava Mukherjee, (Finance) (DIN: 08265207), who retires by rotation and being offers himself for re-appointment.(Ordinary Resolution)

Director eligible,

(4)

To

appoint a Director

Nominee Director, (DIN:

eligible, offers herself for

in

place of Smt. Rasika

Chaube,

08206859), who retires by rotation a nd

re-appointment.(Ordinary

Resolution)

Govt. being

(5)

To

authorize the Board

Statutory

Auditors

for

Resolution)

of th

Directors for

e

financial

fixing year

the

remuneration of

202

1-22.

(Ordinary

3

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NMDC LIMITED
11:42aNMDC : Proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 30th September 2..
PU
09/29NMDC : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window
PU
09/21NMDC : Intimation of Conference Call - Philip Capital “Resurgent India Virtual Confe..
PU
09/13NMDC : Intimation of appointment of Auditors under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 ..
PU
09/09NMDC : Newspaper Publication - Notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited to be..
PU
09/07NMDC : 63rd Annual Report of NMDC Limited for the F.Y. 2020-21 along with Notice of Annual..
PU
09/06NMDC : Cuts Lump Iron Ore and Fines Prices
MT
09/01NMDC : Iron Ore Sales Jump in August
MT
09/01NMDC Limited Reports Production Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended August 202..
CI
09/01NMDC Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended August 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 256 B 3 449 M 3 449 M
Net income 2022 92 045 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net cash 2022 33 934 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,58x
Yield 2022 9,68%
Capitalization 419 B 5 637 M 5 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 569
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 142,95 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Somnath Nandi Executive Director & Technical Director
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED24.96%5 637
VALE S.A.-13.32%70 675
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-36.83%32 754
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-22.13%10 255
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%6 354
FERREXPO PLC12.53%2 512