NMDC : Proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 30th September 2021
~~ft~ R;tflres
NMDC
Limited
(1fr«f
~ 'if;T ~) (A
GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
~ CJ>lllf<'tlt: ~ 11CFI',10-3-311!1:!".
~ ~.
lffifffl ~. ~..,_G~'<~l€l~ I
- 500
028.
Regd. Office: 'Khanij
Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills,
- 500
028.
~~~ I
Masab Tank, Hyderabad
Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674
No. 18(1)/2021 -Sectt
1.
The BSE Limited
Phiroze
Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal
Street, Mumbai- 400001
3.
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
Kolkata - 700001
30
1h September 2021
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Proceedings of 63rd Annual
September 2021
Regulation 30 of the Securities
and Disclosure Requirements)
General
Meeting
of NMDC Limited held on
30'h
and
Exchange Board of
Regulations,
India (Listing Obligations
2015; Security ID: NMDC
The 63'd
Meeting (AGM) of NMDC Limited was
Annual General
held on Thursday the
1
2021
at
1130
(A.M.)hours IST through video conferencing ("VC")
I
30
h September
Other
Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in compliance with
the Ministry of Corporate
Affairs
General
Circular
No.s
02/2021,
20/2020,
17/2020
and
14/2020 and other
applicable provisions
of
the
Companies Act,
2013 and
Circulars issued by the
Please find attached the proceedings
Securities
and
Exchange Board
of
Requirements) Regulations , 2015.
of
63'dAGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of the
India (Listing
Obligations
and
Disclosure
~- S Pardha Saradhi
mpany Secretary
Phones: 040-23538713-21
(9
Lines), 23538723, 23538767
°t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website :
't);cm I Fax : +91-40-23538711 www.nmdc.co.in
~..,~¥1
ft «t fi=t i'il$ NMDC Limited
63rd
Annual
General Meeting
(AGM) of the Company and informed that
the meeting is being held
through video conference (VC)
I other audio
visual
means (OAVM) in accordance with the MCA Circulars, applicable
provisions of the Companies Act, 201 3 and SEBI Regulations.
CMD requested Directors to introduce
Company
themselves to the Members of the
Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Shri
Alok
and thereafter Shri
Kumar
Mehta,
Director
(Commercial)
and
Shri Somnath Nandi,
Director
(Technical)
introduced
themselves
one
after the other to the
Members of the Company.
Thereafter,
Company
Secretary
welcomed the
Members and
their
representatives, the Directors, Statutory Auditors,
Secretarial Auditors
and
Scrutinizers,
Cost Aud itors,
Internal Auditors and
the Registrar and Share
Transfer
AGM of the Company.
Agents to the 63rd
Company
Secretary
informed
about
receipt
of
nomination
of
Representative of President of India, Shri Amit Pankaj,
Under Secretary,
Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India.
Company
Secretary informed
that the Company
Sector
being a Central Public
India
Enterprise under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Govt. of
and
as per Articles
of
Association, the
President of India shall
appoint all members on the Board of Directors. The
Company doesn't
have
requisite
number of
I
and
hence the
Company
has not been
ndependent Directors
able
to re-constitute
Audit
Committee,
Nomination and
Remuneration committee and
Stakeholders Relationship
Committee
and
hence there
is
no representation of
the committee's
Chairman at the
Annual General
Meeting.
Company Secretary confirmed the
thereafter Chairman
and Managing
order.
presence
of
requisite quorum
Director
called the meeting to
Company
Secretary informed
Members
that
provisions of the
Companies Act,
the
Circulars issued
by the
2013, SEBI (LODR)
Ministry of Corporate
Company has provided the facility to attend/join
VC/OAVM through the NSDL e-Voting system.
in
compliance
with
Regulations,
2015, and
Affairs
and
SEBI,
the
the
63rd
AGM through
Company
Secretary
informed
to
Members about availability of
the
Registers
of Directors
and KMP
and their Shareholding, Register
of
Contracts and other r
elated docu ments for
inspection electronically.
Company
Secretary
informed
Members
that in compliance
with
provisions
of SEBI (LODR)
Regulations, 2015, the
Companies Act,
2013
and the
Circ ulars issued
by
the
Ministry
of
Corporate Affairs,
the
Company
has provided
r
e-voting facility through National
Securities
emote
Depository Limited (NSDL)
to the members as on the cut-off
date (24
h
September
2021) for a period of
1
1
3 days from 27
h September
NMDC Limited
•
Contn.
Sheet
2021
at
10.00 a.m.
to
29th September 2021
at 5.00 p.m. The Company
has
also
provided
the
fa cility to vote, through
NSDL e-Voting system,
available during the AGM to the Members, who are present at the AGM
through
VC/OAVM
facility a nd have not
casted their vote on
the
Resolutions
through remote e-
vote
electroni
Voting, to enable them to cast their
cally on the items
mentioned in the Notice of AGM .
Company
Secretary
informed
the Members
that
M/s
Sag ar
&
Associates,
Statutory
Auditors
and
Mis
D. Hanumanta Raju
&
Co.,
Secretarial
Auditor
have
expressed
unqualified
opinion
in
their
res
reports for the financial year 2020-2 1.
With the permission
of
pective
the Members,
Annual
Report
including
Notice
of
63rd AGM
of the
Company,
the Reports
of
Board
of
Directors' along
with annexures,
Financial
Statements for the fina ncial year
ended
31st March
2021,
Statutory
Auditors' Report,
C&AG
Report
and
Secretarial
Auditors'
R
eport were taken as read .
olutions relating to of 63rd AGM, were
ite ms of business, the meeting: -
(1)
To
receive, consider and
adopt (a) the Audited Standalone
Financial Statements of the
Company for the financial year ended
3p t
March 2021 together with the reports of the Board of Directors',
Statutory Auditors and Comptroller and Auditor General of India
thereon; and (b ) the Au
the
dited Consolidated Financial Statements of
Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2021 together
with
the reports of Statutory Auditors a nd Comptroller and Auditor
Ge
neral of India thereon.
(Ordinary Resolution)
To
approve an d ratify the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 7.76 ps.
per
equity share of Re. 1.00 each already paid for the financial year
2020-21.
(Ordinary Resolution)
To appoint a Director in place of Shri Amitava Mukherjee, (Finance) (DIN: 08265207), who retires by rotation and being offers himself for re-appointment.
(Ordinary Resolution)
To
appoint a Director
Nominee Director, (DIN:
eligible, offers herself for
in
place of Smt. Rasika
Chaube,
08206859), who retires by rotation a nd
re-appointment.
(Ordinary
Resolution)
To
authorize the Board
Statutory
Auditors
for
Resolution)
Directors for
e
financial
the
remuneration of
202
1-22.
(Ordinary
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NMDC LIMITED
Sales 2022
256 B
3 449 M
3 449 M
Net income 2022
92 045 M
1 239 M
1 239 M
Net cash 2022
33 934 M
457 M
457 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,58x
Yield 2022
9,68%
Capitalization
419 B
5 637 M
5 639 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,50x
EV / Sales 2023
1,72x
Nbr of Employees
5 569
Free-Float
38,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
142,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.