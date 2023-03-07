Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NMDC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
114.05 INR   +0.53%
12:43aNmdc : Shri V. Suresh joins NMDC as Director (Commercial)
PU
02/24NMDC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/20Nmdc : Steel Limited listed at Bombay Stock Exchange
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NMDC : Shri V. Suresh joins NMDC as Director (Commercial)

03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Shri V. Suresh joins NMDC as Director (Commercial)

Hyderabad, 6 March 2023: Shri Vishwanath Suresh assumed office of Director (Commercial) at NMDC on March 1, 2023. He has been appointed as a Functional Director on the board of NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer.

Prior to this appointment, Shri Suresh held the post of Executive Director (Coal Import) shouldering the responsibility of procuring over 15 MTPA of imported coal and also held additional charge of ED (Corporate Materials Management) at SAIL.

With a long service spanning over three decades in the mining and manufacturing sector, his career is marked by versatile experience in fields like sales and marketing of Steel in domestic and international markets, procurements, strategic management and policy. By virtue of commercial acumen and leadership qualities, he took numerous initiatives for systems improvement, boosting sales and revenue. He is a frequent keynote speaker at various industrial conclaves.

Shri V. Suresh is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (formerly REC Rourkela) from where he holds a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He also holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and a certificate in Advanced Strategic Management course from IIM Kozhikode.

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NMDC LIMITED
12:43aNmdc : Shri V. Suresh joins NMDC as Director (Commercial)
PU
02/24NMDC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/20Nmdc : Steel Limited listed at Bombay Stock Exchange
PU
02/20Nmdc : signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar
PU
02/20NMDC Limited completed the Spin-Off of NMDC Steel L..
CI
02/20ArcelorMittal, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel in NMDC Steel Plant Race
CI
02/15NMDC's Consolidated Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/15Transcript : NMDC Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/14Nmdc Limited Declares First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23
CI
02/14NMDC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 172 B 2 106 M 2 106 M
Net income 2023 49 706 M 608 M 608 M
Net cash 2023 63 402 M 775 M 775 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,83x
Yield 2023 8,01%
Capitalization 334 B 4 087 M 4 087 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 539
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 114,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
A. S. Pardha Saradhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED-7.35%4 087
VALE S.A.0.26%76 250
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.97%47 259
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-3.33%8 720
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.21.81%5 254
BRADESPAR S.A.1.88%2 103